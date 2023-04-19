Street style is nothing without the streets. On these intersections, see for yourself

This story is part of Image issue 18, “Mission,” an anthology of fantastic voyages — from L.A. to the world and back to the epicenter. Read the whole issue here.

Witness them. Going about their day. Dressed to the nines. The most fashionable people of L.A. walk among us. They post up against the stop sign pole, ascend from the underground on the Metro escalator, check their phones, put money in the meter, wave their hand in front of the motion sensor on the crosswalk as they wait to enter the intersection. No matter the destination or type of motion, the clothes stick to them — their bodies move in unison with the gear. The whole presentation matters. Everything feels like a part of the program. Nothing you see was chosen casually or randomly selected. No details were skipped. No: “I don’t know, I just threw this on.” What you see on the corner is vision, intention, execution. In a word — style.

There are more layers, too. Everything hits different in the wild. When you see great fashion — you know, fashun! — on the block, it’s an epiphany. Natural habitats have a way of revealing meaning. You see that style doesn’t just communicate into the ether; it communicates to others. There’s reciprocity. Giving and receiving is baked into the DNA of a good outfit. Clothes are meant to connect and to communicate — a good fit is an open-ended invitation to whomever chooses to engage. And something special happens when a creation meets its intended audience: It becomes a part of its surroundings. It joins in on the action of the day.

Street style is nothing without the streets. Which is why we looked to the ave to examine the many possibilities of this specific form of assemblage. What can a great outfit do? We asked 11 creatives — artists, poets and curators — in Los Angeles to show us what really makes the clothes sing. They brought the fits and picked an intersection that is meaningful to them. We then met each person at the location they chose, where they shared what inspires them every day. These dispatches are their testimonies, postcard messages delivered from them to you. — The editors

Designer & Co-founder of Freak City

Hollywood and Western: You are madness but you are magical. This is where we threw our first “Hollyhood” parties, for ourselves, our friends. All that energy congregated and gave birth to the chaos that is Freak City. There is this magic about L.A. You can be crazy, and it will be received — be yourself, be free.

Vally Campbell wears a Freak City “I heartbreak L.A.” jersey gown, Vivienne Westwood messaline choker, Gentle Monster Monosoa G1 sunglasses and Alexander McQueen sneakers. (Nichelle Dailey / For The Times)

Writer & Poet

Morgan Parker wears vintage dress, vintage coat and Swedish Hasbeens shoes. (James Michael Juarez / For The Times)

Curator

While MacArthur Park earned a reputation of being quite rough in the 1980s, it became familiar to me as a place where an old lady felt perfectly safe taking her grandchild. Coming back to my halmoni’s MacArthur Park apartment after decades, I wanted to relearn how to sense and feel the world around me: engaging with the public, smelling the bakery, staring at people, the street, the art.

Christine Y. Kim wears Peter Som dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Popkiller sunglasses. (Alex Nazari / For The Times)

CEO Amalia Consulting

Most people that I know who live in London either haven’t been to L.A. or have a desire to come. The first thing they think of is the beach. I wanted to eat that stereotype up. I say to everyone who’s thinking about coming to L.A., “Everything that you hear is absolutely true” — the good, the bad, the fake. But you just have to find your spots. And when you do, it’s one of the easiest places to live.

Samira Ibrahim wears Celine dress, Denim Tears jumper, La DoubleJ boots, Loewe sunglasses and MM6 Maison Margiela bag. (Kayla James / For The Times)

Writer & Poet

Fariha Róisín wears Biasa dress, Julia Heuer pants, vintage coat, Miista shoes, Saskia Diez ring, Isshī necklace and JW Anderson bag. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Poet

Safia Elhillo wears Fruché shirt, thrifted pants, vintage belt, Stella McCartney boots, Justine Clenquet earrings and chain necklace with vintage Sudanese coin. (Maiwenn Raoult / For The Times)

Artist

When I think about a meaningful place in L.A., although there are many, none compare to my grandmother’s house — a historical Victorian house located in Jefferson Park, where family reunions have been hosted for the last 25-plus years. I wanted to capture the essence of our backyard gatherings. For my 7th birthday, everything was basketball-themed, so here you can see me in my Shaq jersey while my Mama Linda is making me put on a sweater someone gifted me as I unwrap presents.

Uber Lopez Enamorado, “Jefferson Park Blues,” 2023, acrylic and oil on wood panel

Curator, Artist and Cultural Consultant

Greetings from La Pacific, the street that started everything. Walking up and down this block, passing by the quinceañera dresses and the trendy mannequins in the fashion store windows and the hustler mentality that created them, I think I saw something that was bigger than me.

P.S. Huntington Park is the only HP.

Anita Herrera wears Planeta Los Angeles blazer, Dries Van Noten skirt, Virgo Downtown top, Intentionally Blank boots, Average Citizen purse, Georgina Treviño earrings and vintage necklaces. Styled by Hoza Rodriguez. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Multidisciplinary Artist

Compton and Century is my heart. Many generations of my family grew up here. This place gave me a sharpness and a nimbleness. It taught me how to move through the world, to ask for the things that I want and claim the things that I know are mine.

Rush Davis wears Pro Club T-shirt, Dickies pants and Vans shoes. (Henry R. Jones II / For The Times)

Wardrobe Stylist

There are so many corners that mean a lot to me in my youth, just growing up here, but this chapter of my life is family. I’ve seen my kids grow up at Cindy’s diner — from learning manners and the rules of Uno to meltdowns over sharing crayons. Cindy’s has become a second home (with a better kitchen).

Ann-Marie Hoang wears Gladys Tamez Millinery hat, La Maskarade jacket, Sacai x Nike skirt, Ancuta Sarca heels, VidaKush and Dylan Lex rings. (Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

Content Creator & Model

90032. Three generations of my family grew up right here. It’s not new. It’s not fancy. And part of me hopes that it will stay exactly the same forever. It’s the market where the signs don’t turn on or the lights are blinking. It’s falling apart, but it’s still intact, and it still means everything.

Genai Nakama wears New Generation shirt from Salvation Army, Fubu shorts from Salvation Army, Target socks and Circa Joan & David shoes from Salvation Army. (Brittany Bravo / For The Times)

