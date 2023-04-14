To go on a mission you need a list. After these 9 items, everything else is optional

From Bonnie Clyde sunglasses to an Alexander McQueen bag, we’ve got you covered with a list of drip that really sings.

Alexander McQueen the Seal, $3,200

(Alexander McQueen)

The Seal, an elegant on-the-go soft leather shoulder bag, features a new iteration of the house’s logo in a satisfying quilted texture. Come May 18, the Seal will be available in black, ivory, bright green, fuchsia and anis. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Hermès H08, $5,350

(Joel Von Allmen)

It’s always a good time for you to get a watch. And if you do, go with the Hermès’ Swiss-made timepiece. With an eye-catching knit neon orange band, you won’t help but know the time every moment of the day. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza shorts in denim, $550

(Loewe)

Be the flyest foo at the function with these denim Loewe shorts. The spacious silhouette, frayed legs and dark wash are flexible for getting down at a day party or kicking it with the homies on vacation. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bonnie Clyde Angel Black, $168

(Bonnie Clyde)

Whether you’re hiking, playing pickup soccer or stepping out to a party, these sleek, sporty shades from space are a time-transcendent add to any fit. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Golf le Fleur* Cherub Scarf, $175

(Golf le Fleur*)

The silk scarf is cute for laying flyaways or as a chic neck embellishment. Those edgy little baby angels are perfect for the goth reintroducing color into their wardrobe. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum, $130

(Valentino)

Putting this on will make someone want to eat you alive, for real. This smoky floral scent captures both the coziness of winter with notes of vanilla and cashmere and the novelty of spring with a hint of jasmine. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Supreme/Singing Machine, $298

(Supreme)

For those whose spirit calls them to burst out in song, Supreme and Singing Machine made a duet on their karaoke machine. The machine comes with two mics, has Bluetooth capabilities and acts as an amp. You better sing, baby. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

‘Burberry’ Book, $195

(Burberry)

Get in a London state-of-mind with Burberry’s new self-titled book, which celebrates the legacy British brand’s century-and-a-half long history. Through five chapters and 200 illustrations, learn more about the house’s signature trenchcoat and check pattern and key moments that highlight its craftsmanship. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Come Tees X Heaven Star Girl Dress, $325

(Come Tees x Heaven by Marc Jacobs)

Come Tees, L.A.’s fave deep-cut fashion brand by artist Sonya Sombreuil, collaborated with Heaven by Marc Jacobs on a collection that just makes sense. The clothes feature Sombreuil’s artwork — amulets, angels, demons and more — on thermals, cut-out dresses and jeans, fitting squarely in Heaven’s irreverent, cheeky universe. Don’t sleep on the Star Girl Dress, a knit mini tank number that’s destined to be a transitional weather favorite with its matching sleeves, jacquard details and Come Tees energy. Purchase 👉🏽 here.