Advertisement
Image

Burberry Winter ’23 in L.A. is a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition

Photography by 
Bethany Vargas
Styling by 
Keyla Marquez
Share
Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag
Model Aker Ajak wears Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag, shearling bag charm, check wool hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights.
(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

This story is part of Image issue 21, “Image Makers,” our third annual celebration of the homegrown fashion luminaries who are designing a global fashion future built from the L.A. that was. Read the whole issue here.

Tradition is Burberry in the rain. And increasingly, the rain is, well, a thing in Los Angeles. There’s nothing quite like a Burberry trench in the elements. It was engineered to be outside.

Clothing is armor no matter if you’re in London or L.A. But what about when you are pulled out of the rain and into the warehouse? In this photo essay, photographer Bethany Vargas and stylist Keyla Marquez, with model Aker Ajak, decided to bring Burberry’s Winter ’23 collection indoors so the clothes could forge a new relationship with L.A.’s more industrial side. Fashion in the city, especially downtown, is about the production of clothes as much as it is about wearing them. (As noted by the chosen location of Burberry’s slow motion campaign last year.) The effect was transformative: Under a roof, the collection became a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition. The ideal Angeleno encounter with L.A. winter is experiencing it from indoors, cozy in a collection out of its natural habitat but thriving all the same. — The editors

Advertisement

Burberry check mohair wool blend turtleneck top, check wool skirt, shearling earmuffs, check stretch wool tights
Ajak wears Burberry check mohair wool blend turtleneck top, check wool skirt, shearling earmuffs, check stretch wool tights, satin, leather and shearling sandals.
A model in red-orange clothes leans on a bright green trash barrel.
A model in Burberry clothes looks orange thanks to the lighting.
(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)
Model Aker Ajak wears Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag
Ajak wears Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag, shearling bag charm, check wool hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights, leather saddle tall boots
(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)
A fashion model stands in an unfinished building, wearing a dark coat
Model in Burberry wool dress, leather trench tote, faux fur hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights, Hollow earrings
Ajak wears Burberry wool dress, leather large trench tote, faux fur hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights, Hollow earrings, suede and shearling Creeper shoes.
Advertisement

Model wears a yellow coat
Sepia-toned photo of a model in a trench coat in front of a vat that appears to be steaming
Model in a yellow trench coat
(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

Model: Aker Ajak, Bounty Models
Makeup: Matthew Fishman
Hair: Tanya “Nena” Melendez
Styling assistant: Dani Jane
Location: SCS Warehouse

ImageLifestyle
Keyla Marquez

Keyla Marquez is the fashion director at large for Image. Since working with the magazine, she has styled and fashion-directed some of Image’s most inventive, high-impact shoots, including a feature that recreated the “Homies” figurines in real life and a collaboration with Sister Kokoro that dressed the L.A. Dance Project troupe in L.A. designers. A native of Los Angeles, Marquez is also a costume designer and creative consultant.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement