Burberry Winter ’23 in L.A. is a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition

This story is part of Image issue 21, “Image Makers,” our third annual celebration of the homegrown fashion luminaries who are designing a global fashion future built from the L.A. that was. Read the whole issue here.
Tradition is Burberry in the rain. And increasingly, the rain is, well, a thing in Los Angeles. There’s nothing quite like a Burberry trench in the elements. It was engineered to be outside.
Clothing is armor no matter if you’re in London or L.A. But what about when you are pulled out of the rain and into the warehouse? In this photo essay, photographer Bethany Vargas and stylist Keyla Marquez, with model Aker Ajak, decided to bring Burberry’s Winter ’23 collection indoors so the clothes could forge a new relationship with L.A.’s more industrial side. Fashion in the city, especially downtown, is about the production of clothes as much as it is about wearing them. (As noted by the chosen location of Burberry’s slow motion campaign last year.) The effect was transformative: Under a roof, the collection became a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition. The ideal Angeleno encounter with L.A. winter is experiencing it from indoors, cozy in a collection out of its natural habitat but thriving all the same. — The editors
Model: Aker Ajak, Bounty Models
Makeup: Matthew Fishman
Hair: Tanya “Nena” Melendez
Styling assistant: Dani Jane
Location: SCS Warehouse