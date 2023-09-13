Burberry Winter ’23 in L.A. is a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition

Model Aker Ajak wears Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag, shearling bag charm, check wool hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights. (Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

This story is part of Image issue 21, “Image Makers,” our third annual celebration of the homegrown fashion luminaries who are designing a global fashion future built from the L.A. that was. Read the whole issue here.

Tradition is Burberry in the rain. And increasingly, the rain is, well, a thing in Los Angeles. There’s nothing quite like a Burberry trench in the elements. It was engineered to be outside.

Clothing is armor no matter if you’re in London or L.A. But what about when you are pulled out of the rain and into the warehouse? In this photo essay, photographer Bethany Vargas and stylist Keyla Marquez, with model Aker Ajak, decided to bring Burberry’s Winter ’23 collection indoors so the clothes could forge a new relationship with L.A.’s more industrial side. Fashion in the city, especially downtown, is about the production of clothes as much as it is about wearing them. (As noted by the chosen location of Burberry’s slow motion campaign last year.) The effect was transformative: Under a roof, the collection became a steamy testament to the beauty of juxtaposition. The ideal Angeleno encounter with L.A. winter is experiencing it from indoors, cozy in a collection out of its natural habitat but thriving all the same. — The editors

Ajak wears Burberry check mohair wool blend turtleneck top, check wool skirt, shearling earmuffs, check stretch wool tights, satin, leather and shearling sandals.

(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

Ajak wears Burberry Gabardine faux fur trench coat, Aran wool blend dress, leather and shearling small Knight bag, shearling bag charm, check wool hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights, leather saddle tall boots (Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

Ajak wears Burberry wool dress, leather large trench tote, faux fur hot-water bottle, check stretch wool tights, Hollow earrings, suede and shearling Creeper shoes.

(Bethany Vargas / For The Times)

Model: Aker Ajak, Bounty Models

Makeup: Matthew Fishman

Hair: Tanya “Nena” Melendez

Styling assistant: Dani Jane

Location: SCS Warehouse