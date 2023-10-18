8 items to bring a little ostentatiousness to your game in October

(neonhoney / Los Angeles Times; Proenza Schouler; Veert; Gucci; Wales Bonner; Saint Laurent; Celine; Noon Goons X Christian Fletcher; Tiffany & Co.)

This story is part of Image issue 22, a meditation on the many definitions of the city’s favorite word: luxury. Read the whole issue here.

Proenza Schouler F23 Look, various prices

(Proenza Schouler)

This semi-sheer Proenza Schouler look is giving corporate baddie after hours. The asymmetrical Technical Chiffon top, layered miniskirt and Cone Over the Knee pointed toe boot all say, “Work and play both live here.” Purchase 👉🏽 here.

VEERT Royal Necklace in Yellow Gold, $1,295

(VEERT)

Green and gold just go together. VEERT incorporates its namesake power color and brown zirconia stones to wrap around each freshwater pearl uniquely linked by 18K gold trace links. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Gucci Silk, Cashmere and Mohair Polo Sweater, $1,650

(Gucci)

Using the finest fabrics, Gucci’s cashmere polo ensures maximum levels of coziness in a playful yellow. Its crop right above the waist allows you to show off that Gucci belt. You know you want to. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Wales Bonner Compass Brooch, $628

(Wales Bonner)

This compass brooch points to fire in every direction. It’s held together by a gold-plated cross, with a glistening Swarovski crystal to the north and two dangling emerald crystals and Tiger Eye disc beads reaching east and west. Its centerpiece is a vibrant bead hand-painted by Ghanaian artisans. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Saint Laurent Rive Droite Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0, $6,700

(Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent gives Girard-Perregaux’s ingenious Casquette model a matte black edit. The limited-edition timepiece maintains an LED display with a grade 5 titanium bracelet. You’re on your own time with this one. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Loewe Squeeze Bag, $3,950 for small, $4,550 for medium

(Loewe)

Loewe just does ruche right. Offered in four sophisticated colors — oak, burgundy, olive and black — this handbag with a zestful silhouette and buttery lambskin design is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Celine Margaret Loafer With Triomphe Frame in Polished Bullskin, $1,150

(Celine Margaret)

Part of Celine’s Age of Indieness collection, these loafers are the absolute darlings of this 2000s-grunge-inspired line. They pair well with an oversized shag vest and an ice-cold cigarette. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Noon Goons X Christian Fletcher Surfboards, $19,995

(Noon Goons X Christian Fletcher)

When two surf legends collide, they make waves. Noon Goons and Christian Fletcher team up to create a striking collection of hand-painted boards that take inspiration from California’s rich custom car and motorcycle scene, including one with metallic green paint and shimmery gold flames. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Forge Link Ring, $650

(Tiffany & Co. Studio)

Available in sterling and a blackened sterling silver, Tiffany’s ring composed of intricate links is an utterly mesmerizing reminder of the jeweler’s ability to create charming figures from hard materials. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Laura Estrada Bruno petit earrings, $130

(Laura Estrada)

Handcrafted in L.A., these elegant earrings are like a sterling silver dance. Twisting her materials just so, Laura Estrada makes delicate pieces of art that feel infinite. Purchase 👉🏽 here.