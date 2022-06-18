20 great bars that celebrate L.A.'s LGBTQ community, past and present
June in L.A. means it’s Pride Month. You can see it in the rainbow flags that pop up in the most expected (and unexpected) places. You can hear it in the music and the cheers from dancing crowds that move just a little freer. And, of course, you can taste and smell it in the limited-edition, colorful and sometimes spicy cocktails that local restaurants and bars design specially for the occasion.
Although it may be just as fun to wander around the lively streets of West Hollywood or Silver Lake strolling into whichever spot catches your eye first, it can never hurt to have a game plan. There are so many places to hit, and only 30 days in June.
So instead of standing outside on the street, overwhelmed by the bright lights and sparkling decorations, consult our list of 20 LGBTQ+ (and ally) owned, operated or founded hotspots that are worth your visit for Pride Month or any time of the year. We know this isn’t a complete list of LGBTQ bars in Los Angeles County and we hope to add more entries soon.
The Boulevard
The tea from Mark Lanza, who started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the bar during the pandemic: “I was used to small-town type bars, and after 30 years this is the only place I’ve ever found that feels like this. It’s a gay bar, it’s a straight bar, it’s a trans bar, it’s a drag bar, it’s a karaoke bar, it’s a bar you can go to no matter who you are and feel comfortable. Everyone loves to come here because it’s just fun, it’s just a great place to hang out with friends and meet new people.”
Precinct
Craving something a little less low-key? Join Precinct after dinner for spicy performances all night long or on Sunday for drag brunch.
Redline
The tea from stylist Antonio Soto: “Redline is one of my favorite queer- and POC-owned establishments. ... I love getting a gin martini and a personal pizza or fries and watching their fabulous drag brunch.”
The Bullet Bar
Join the Bullet on the weekends for a rotation of live DJs.
The Black Cat
The restaurant is blessed with a lot of outdoor space, Schwartz said, and offerings from the food and beverage menus have been tailored to enjoy outside on the “catio.” Inside, the walls are decorated with pictures from the demonstration and a commemorative plaque hangs on the front door.
Stop by for a veggie burger or fried chicken leg and, as Schwartz said, “keep community, friendship and Pride alive.”
Casita Del Campo
There is no lack of vibrant color in Casita Del Campo. Situated in a bright pink bungalow, the Mexican restaurant is proud to be a queer landmark. Ornaments and stained-glass lights hang from the ceilings, and every wall is covered with art and memorabilia. “When we opened in the ‘60s, we were very queer-friendly, and that hasn’t wavered through the years,” Franco said.
Casita Del Campo is also home to the Cavern Club Theater, known for its unique drag shows and holiday spectaculars. Catch a performance while enjoying the restaurant’s most popular dishes: carnitas and enchiladas. Then chase your food down with the new Pride Paloma cocktail made with tequila, grapefruit juice and sparkling water.
“We want people to come in and enjoy and feel totally safe,” said Franco. “It’s really important for us to continue giving back to the community that gave us so much support in our early years.”
Akbar
Akbar is sure to be lively this pride, as always. “We will be serving the usual tasty and cheap and strong drinks,” Craig said. Be sure not to miss out on the seasonal special: Pride punch.
La Bohème
La Bohème’s artsy atmosphere is certainly more laid back, but you can still get your bottomless mimosas here on weekends.
The tea from fashion designer Dalia MacPhee: “The restaurant is a staple for many people in the LGBTQ community. I have always been inspired as a designer whenever I go there. Often when I lounge in the bohemian/renaissance outdoor garden, I imagine being transported to another place and time, and the creations flow. It’s amazing how they were able to make the outside area reflect the heart of the inside. It’s like taking the art gallery to you.”
WeHo Bistro
The gay-owned, gay-managed bistro converted its loading area into an attractive patio space and installed 10,000 Christmas lights that hang above customers as they dine. Pride flags of all sizes are abundant.
If you stop by to celebrate, make sure to order a “shot of pride.” It’s covered in rainbow sprinkles and edible glitter and changes colors with a splash of lime juice. “It tends to be pretty contagious,” Mederos said. “One table gets it, and then another table wants it.”
The tea from suit designer Leon Elias Wu: “The restaurant has such a nice atmosphere. I go to their amazing patio to meet with other LGBTQ artists and creatives and discuss projects over their fantastic brunch. They have a killer Bloody Mary, and I can bring my dog. Can’t wait to go there for Pride.”
Rocco's WeHo
Rocco’s front patio is great for people watching. “You can’t beat our location,” Bass said. “We call ourselves the heart of WeHo because we are right in the middle of everything. This is the only area in the boulevard where you can see the beautiful Hollywood sign in the Hollywood hills.”
Although Rocco’s indoor restaurant has a sports bar feel, its backyard patio — formerly its parking lot — has a more exciting vibe that, according to Bass, “transports you to another place.” There’s an outdoor shower in which dancers get to gyrate and show off their moves.
Pro tip: Don’t miss the weekly drag brunches.
Beaches WeHo
Co-owner Jacob Shaw is committed to creating a “fantastic, fun” vibe that matches Beaches’ commitment to inclusiveness. “As a family-owned, gay-owned business, we always want to keep that neighborhood identity,” Shaw said. “We want to be welcoming to everyone, so people feel like this is a safe place to come.”
Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
It’s easy to see why Skybar’s inviting patio is a favorite among West Hollywood and L.A. locals. “We have always offered refreshing and sexy cocktails that make for a special experience,” Marus said.
This month, you can order a celebratory cocktail called Pride n Prickly made with gin, peach schnapps, lemon, simple syrup and prickly pear puree.
If you are visiting from out of town or want a staycation, the hotel is offering a Love is Love hotel package, which will get you two free drinks and a disposable camera. Plus, for every package booked, the hotel will donate $10 to the AIDS/LifeCycle Foundation.
Harriet's Rooftop
“Harriet’s Rooftop, which sits above the 1 Hotel, is really quite special,” said Markus Molinari, an LGBTQ activist and partner in H.wood Group, which operates Harriet’s Rooftop as well as Sant’olina at the Beverly Hilton. The spot has a priceless panoramic view of Los Angeles that you can enjoy while eating your brunch or dinner.
Don’t miss out on the venue’s Pride month specials such as the rainbow salad or the Pride popsicle. Wash it all down with the new Pride cocktail, which is mixed with silver shimmer. Proceeds from every cocktail sold benefits the Trevor Project’s Los Angeles Chapter.
“It’s important to us at the H.Wood Group to align ourselves with other like-minded businesses that give back by bringing awareness through action,” Molinari said. “Those intentions vibrate throughout the space, which makes for a magical place to be a part of and experience.”
The Abbey Food & Bar
The bar is sure to be busy at all hours of the day and the vibe is contagious. Let loose on the dance floor inside or take a break with a frozen cocktail on the terrace.
The Abbey remains “a focal point and prime destination for gatherings at all times of day and is the perfect backdrop for our weekend drag brunch performances,” Barnes said. “Our signature Abbey martinis or Abbey mojitos are customer favorites during Pride season.”
Also, visit the Chapel at the Abbey if you want to check out dancers and their moves while having a cocktail or two.
Gym Sportsbar & Grill
It’s a smaller space, but it’s sure to be packed on the weekends. Stop in to check the score on one of the bar TVs and stick around for American food, a live DJ and livelier dancers.
The scoop from lighting designer Malcolm Watson: “Every time I go in there, it always feels like home. They make everyone feel really welcome. You can go in there and grab some food for lunch or an early dinner and just watch life go by on the outdoor patio.”
Trunks
Hang out on the outdoor patio to people-watch or head inside for some upbeat dancing under a ceiling adorned with swaying pride flags.
The tea from L.A. artist and activist BlackManWhiteBaby: “I love Trunks because of its diversity. It’s one of my favorite bars. I never felt out of place there.... There is always a feeling of being welcome regardless of the color of one’s skin or sexual preference. I would sometimes go by myself because it was always so easy to make new friends there, and it felt like that cool, local, friendly pub. I mean, I’ve seen guys there with their moms.”
St. Felix
This Pride, the bar is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Drop by for a St. Felix Mojito or a limited-edition Pride T-shirt and make a friend or two.
“All the colorful characters and strong individuals make this community vibrant and special,” said Arakaki.
Fiesta Cantina
“People are drawn to the upbeat music, the crowd, the energy level, the intensity and just the fun festive atmosphere,” said general manager George Figares.
Hang out on the patio for a chill drink with friends or make your way inside to dance to throwback jams from the late 1990s and early 2000s. If you’re feeling bold, order the restaurant’s famous Mega Margarita served in a 36-ounce glass and pair it with another customer favorite: made-to-order nachos.
Sant'olina
Molinari said, “It’s sunny L.A. meets Tel Aviv that blends the two cultures into extremely unique but traditional, mind-blowing, delicious-tasting dishes that keep you coming back for more.”
Feast on dips and kebabs as you take in the L.A. County skyline.
Roosterfish
The space was designed to be reminiscent of an elegant club in London or Barcelona, Vollera said. You can’t go wrong with the cocktail menu but the 1979 is a fan favorite. Named after the bar’s opening, the fruity tequila drink has become a staple cocktail among regulars.
Go to Roosterfish with a group of friends, have a drink, take in the murals on the walls (all made by local artists) and vibe out to house music from live DJs.
