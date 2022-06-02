Looking for queer community in L.A.? Start here

Life is sweeter when you have solid friends alongside you for the ride. People you vibe with, ideally where the layers of your personhood are honored, the belly laughs roll freely and the door for each other’s authentic selves is always wide open.

It’s no secret that finding your people can be challenging; the same goes for finding spaces around Los Angeles that align with your current adult self. With Pride Month 2022 kicking off, it feels like the perfect time to shout out some queer spaces around the city. Not just queer as in not straight, but queer as in growing, healing and thriving outside of the binaries we so often get forced into. Queer as in being deep in community with people who are also on their own gender and identity journeys. Queer as in world-building, expansiveness and the universe of possibility, pleasure and freedom beyond rigid categorization.

This guide to a queer L.A. isn’t comprehensive — and it’s focused on off-the-beaten path and emerging spaces — but hopefully it’ll make finding community, activities and chill places to hang a bit easier.

Whether you’re an L.A. native or a newbie, here are 15 queer spaces around the county you should know.