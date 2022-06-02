14 fun things to do for Pride Month in Los Angeles
Angelenos ready to amp up their Pride Month celebrations in real life after two years of virtual events better start marking their calendars. There are plenty of things to do in June throughout L.A. to honor the LGBTQ community, from concerts to a massive parade in Hollywood expected to draw tens of thousands of people.
Here’s just a selection of things to do during Pride Month.
Where to hang out in Los Angeles when you want to meet queer folks but don’t want to roll up to the usual gay bars and clubs.
Rooftop Cinema Club
El Segundo Specialty $$
June 2 through 23
Grab a group of friends, snacks and blankets and head to El Segundo to watch films such as “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,” “The Birdcage,” “Rocketman” and “The Wizard of Oz.” A portion of the proceeds from the June screenings will be donated to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization assisting LGBTQ people.
LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium
Echo Park Specialty $$
June 3
Celebrate Pride with the Dodgers at the 9th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night. The evening will kick off at 5:30 p.m. in Center Field Plaza and honor the late Glenn Burke, the first Dodgers player to come out, although he did so after leaving the MLB in 1982. (He’s also been credited with inventing the high five.) Former Dodgers player Billy Bean, who came out after retiring in 1999, is expected to attend. Ticket holders also have the chance to receive an exclusive 2022 Dodgers LGBTQ+ jersey (there is a limited amount so arrive early).
Dyke March
West Hollywood LGBTQ+
June 3
The annual Dyke March will be an evening of poetry reading, inspiring words and marching. Singer and community activist Melissa Etheridge will kick off the march at 5 p.m. You’ll have the chance to create signs before you head off into the streets to march.
Outdoor Raising Voices Music Festival
West Hollywood LGBTQ+ $$
June 3 through 5
You can dance to headliners like: Lil’ Kim on Friday, Jessie J on Saturday and Years & Years on Sunday. There are single-day and three-day tickets still available.
Venice Pride
Venice LGBTQ+ $
June 4 and 5
Venice Pride will be a weekend-long dance party. The festival is stacked with DJs and performers like Amber Crane, Audra Isadora and Bambiee. Tickets are individually sold for each day. If you want to attend both days you’ll need to purchase a ticket for both Saturday and Sunday. The event starts at noon and ends at 10 p.m. each day.
The Gale (Pride Month Edition)
Fairfax Playhouse $
June 6
Head to the Groundlings Theatre for a couple of laughs at the Gale, a “ferociously queer night of improv.” Bring proof of vaccination and a valid ID to watch the show.
Made with Pride Marketplace
Santa Monica Specialty $
Weekends in June
Shop and support LGBTQ+ business owners at the Santa Monica Made with Pride Marketplace. The pop-up marketplace will take place every weekend in June with a different lineup of vendors, including PIPPI + LOLA, a houseplant shop, and Slayfire Cosmetics, a small-batch makeup line.
Drag Yourself to the Valley featuring Adore, Willam and Willow Pill!
Playhouse $$
June 9
The night will include performances from Season 14 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Willow Pill, Willam Belli from Season 4 and Adore Delano of Season 6 will also take the stage. Make sure to bring cash to tip the queens and buy a drink at the cash-only bar for this event starting at 7 p.m.
An Evening Among the Roses at the Huntington
San Marino Botanic Garden $$$
June 10
Join the Huntington Library in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the contributions they’ve made to the library at their annual “An Evening Among the Roses” event. Dinner, drinks, dancing and hors d’oeuvres will be provided. If you purchase a VIP ticket you get early entrance at 6 p.m., otherwise it begins at 7 p.m. Fancy garden attire is encouraged.
LA Pride in the Park
Chinatown LGBTQ+ $$
June 11
If live music is more your thing, head to Los Angeles State Historic Park for the LA Pride in the Park festival with headliner Christina Aguilera. The day will be packed with music, food, drinks and activation booths for the kink and sober communities.
LA Pride Parade
LGBTQ+
June 12
After missing its 50th anniversary in 2020 because of the pandemic, the LA Pride Parade is back in style. Expect performers, twirlers, exotic cars and 130 parade floats making their way down Hollywood Boulevard. There will be a Ferris wheel and festival area as well. Event organizers suggest arriving early and taking public transportation. The closest metro stop is the Hollywood/ Highland station.
The route starts at Hollywood and Cahuenga boulevards and ends at Sunset Boulevard and Ivar Avenue.
Trans Pride L.A.
Hollywood LGBTQ+
Trans Pride L.A. will include a job fair, panel discussions, an art show and a self-defense workshop throughout the weekend at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.
Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles's Tribute to Queen!
LGBTQ+
Queen fans rejoice! The Gay Men’s Chorus will be singing the classics such as “We Are The Champions,” “We Will Rock You” and “Somebody To Love.” The event is free to the public, but an RSVP is encouraged.
Burbank YMCA's Pride Prom
Burbank Community Center
June 10
The Burbank YMCA hosts a Pride prom for middle and high school students to celebrate in a safe space. There will be a DJ, food and beverages from 7 to 11 p.m. The prom is free but an RSVP is required.
