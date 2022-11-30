Craving Christmas cheer? Here are 28 sparkling SoCal holiday light shows

Holiday light shows are back in a big way this year so there are even more opportunities for seasonal dazzle, with a wide variety of nighttime light shows that include everything from freebie strolls or drive-throughs to pricier extravaganzas.

Note that most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and count your blessings that low temperatures in the L.A. area rarely dip below 40 degrees.

Many of the free light shows included in this list are in residential areas where an informal group of neighbors voluntarily go all out to create annual holiday displays. The start and stop dates for these events are sometimes vague. If you can, try to visit on weekday nights because traffic can get congested on weekends. Or better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away and walk the route. We’ve divided the holiday light shows into four categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar above.