Illustration by Ross May / Los Angeles Times; Photos by Carolyn Cole; Gabriella Angotti-Jones; Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times
Craving Christmas cheer? Here are 28 sparkling SoCal holiday light shows
Holiday light shows are back in a big way this year so there are even more opportunities for seasonal dazzle, with a wide variety of nighttime light shows that include everything from freebie strolls or drive-throughs to pricier extravaganzas.
Note that most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and count your blessings that low temperatures in the L.A. area rarely dip below 40 degrees.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Many of the free light shows included in this list are in residential areas where an informal group of neighbors voluntarily go all out to create annual holiday displays. The start and stop dates for these events are sometimes vague. If you can, try to visit on weekday nights because traffic can get congested on weekends. Or better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away and walk the route. We’ve divided the holiday light shows into four categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar above.
Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 8 to Jan. 15
Hours: Timed entry between 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly except Dec. 25. Visitors can stay until gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Reserved tickets are required; $29 for 13 and older, $24 for seniors, students or military and $20 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 enter free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount on tickets, but need a promo code from the garden. Preferred on-site parking is $20; off-site parking pass with a shuttle to the gate is $8. Food and beverages may be purchased on-site.
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights
Dates: Dec. 1 to 31
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo
Dates: Dec. 10-24
Hours: Lighting ceremony on Dec. 10 starts at 7 p.m.; the lights stay on nightly until 11 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: 6-10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Capistrano Lights at San Juan Capistrano Mission
Dates: Dec. 3 to 30
Hours: Tickets available for selected days only: Dec. 3-4, 10-11, 16-18, 23 and 27-30. Ticketholders can enter as early as 9 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming of lights, music and Santa begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 6 p.m. when the mission closes.
Admission: Limited tickets are available at the door, but online purchases are recommended due to high demand, $20 ages 12-59, $17 seniors age 60+, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Member tickets are $5 less.
Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena
Traffic will be blocked on the street until 9 p.m. said volunteer foreman Tony Walsh, so revelers can safely admire the lights on foot. That’s the only time organizers recommend walking the route, said Walsh, because there are no sidewalks and it’s difficult to see pedestrians unless they are brightly lit. So the safest course is to drive the route unless you’ll be there on Dec. 10 before 9 p.m., when the street will be reopened to cars. This is a slow-drive-through-the-neighborhood-and-gape event, and admiring is free, but the association accepts $35 memberships online to offset the cost of stringing lights in the venerable cedar trees and keeping them healthy.
Dates: Dec. 10 to Jan. 6
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to midnight
Admission: Free
Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard
The houses are clustered on F and G streets between 5th Street and Palm Drive. Be sure to drive past Oxnard’s giant Christmas tree display — billed as the tallest in Ventura County — starting Dec. 1, before Christmas Tree Lane officially kicks off on Dec. 11, at Plaza Park, 500 S. C St. The tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with entertainment, food trucks, a holiday marketplace and Santa.
Dates: Dec. 11 to 26
Hours: Nightly
Admission: Free
Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Animated Light Show
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly except Dec. 25
Admission: $35 per vehicle. Party Pack ticket of $55 includes admission for one vehicle, plus four pairs of 3-D glasses, two light-bulb necklaces, two light wands and one air freshener. Holiday scented, I presume?
Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light
Dates: Through Jan. 8
Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Dec. 24 and 25.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, $22 to $28 for members; $34 to $40 for nonmembers. (Children under 2 enter free, but still require a ticket.)
Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms
Dates: Through Dec. 30
Hours: Open nightly 4:30 to 10 p.m. (last entry at 8 p.m.), except Dec. 4-5, 12-13 and 24-25.
Admission: $20 to $30, depending on the time of entry; children 2 and under as well as military service members, retirees and veterans enter free with military ID. Parking is $10.
Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch
Dates: Through Dec. 30
Hours: Open nightly 5 to 10 p.m. except Dec. 5 to 6 and 25
Admission: Tickets are $24.99 to $39.99 per person, depending on the night. Children 2 and younger enter free.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 22
Hours: Open daily except Dec. 5-6, 12-13 and 24-25, and Jan. 2-4, 9-10 and 16-17, from 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: $34 to $39 for ages 13 and older, $27 to $32 for ages 2 to 12, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free. Discounts up to 27% for members of the zoo.
Lightscape at Los Angeles County Arboretum
Dates: Through Jan. 8
Hours: Tickets must be reserved in advance, timed entry between 5:30 and 8:45 p.m., but visitors can stay until the gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Tickets are $37 to $39 for adults and $18 to $20 for ages 3 to 12. Members save $3 per ticket, and children 2 and under enter free. Expect an additional $3 service fee per ticket. VIP tickets ($80/$75 members) permit flexible, priority entry on the ticketed date as well as on-site parking. Food and drink are available for purchase.
Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 9 to 10, 16 to 17
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $16 adults, $12 seniors age 65+, students with ID and children ages 3 to 12. Members pay $12 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and children 3 to 12. Children under 3 enter free.
Magic of Lights at Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: $35, $40 or $45 per standard vehicle, depending on the dates you choose; prices increase as you get closer to Christmas. A limo or party bus ticket costs $75, buses are $100.
Manhattan Beach Pier
Dates: Through early January
Hours: Nightly at dusk
Admission: Free
Mission Inn Festival of Lights
The COVID pandemic shut down the festival for two years, but it’s all back this year, which means you should expect huge crowds and parking headaches as well.
Pro tip: Try to arrange your visit on a weekday and pay attention to the city’s handy parking guide. If you want to see the Mission Inn’s elaborate indoor holiday decor without renting a room or buying a meal, buy tickets for a tour with the Mission Inn Museum. You’ll get a peek inside this storied hotel, learn something about its fascinating history and if you take the last tour of the day, the outside lights will be ablaze when you emerge. The 75-minute tours are by reservation only and cost $20 for ages 12 and older, $17 for seniors and $15 for children ages 11 and younger as well as residents of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. It’s far easier to park if you arrive before dark.
There are several stores nearby, such as the always-festive Mrs. Tiggy Winkles gift shop, if you want to browse a little before the lights come on, and a plethora of decent restaurants.
Dates: The Mission Inn lights stay lit through Jan. 6; the city lights and vendors end at midnight on Dec. 31.
Hours: Lights come on at dusk every night, around 5 p.m.
Admission: Free to walk outside; however if you want to see the decorations inside, you’ll need to rent a hotel room (starting at $329 during the holiday season) or have a reservation at one of the Inn’s restaurants. (Or maybe grab a drink at one of its two lounges.)
Newport Dunes Annual Lights of the Bay
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: Dusk to 11:30 p.m. daily
Admission: Free, but on-site parking is $10.
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
After your walk on Rodeo Drive, check out the Lights on Lily Pond at Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Cañon and N. Beverly drives, with show times at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and again at 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
There’s also the swirling ribbons of light from the Glowing Gardens scribble sculptures at Beverly Cañon Gardens, 241 N. Canon Drive, and the Magic Projection Show at Beverly Hills City Hall, 455 N. Rexford Drive, projecting holiday-flavored scenes and colors onto the historic building every half hour from 6 p.m. until the last show at 9:30 p.m. And don’t forget to check out Santa and his reindeer frozen in flight above Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Drive. The displays are all within a few blocks of each other, and easy to find using the city’s printable map of all its holiday decor, which also indicates places to park.
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: Every evening at dusk
Admission: Free
Santa Barbara Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 15
Hours: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m daily, except Dec. 5-6, 12-13, 15, 19, 24-26, 31, and Jan. 2-3 and 9-10.
Admission: $22 or $32 ages 13 and older, $20 or $30 ages 3 to 12, depending on dates, children 2 and under enter for free. Zoo members pay $2 less per ticket.
Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Experience
Dates: Through Jan. 1 except Dec. 5 to 6 and 12 to 13.
Hours: Nightly 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission: $29 to $35 for ages 13 and older, depending on the day, and $19 for ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 enter free.
Seaside Holiday Lights
Many residents sell food and drink from their property, said Seaside Neighborhood Assn. president Tricia Blanco, but there are no public restrooms and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. Enter from Pacific Coast Highway and Robert Road.
“This used to be just a neighborhood thing, but now it’s an attraction,” Blanco said.
Dates: Through Jan. 1
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Sherman Library & Gardens Nights of 1000 Lights
Dates: Dec. 11 to 22, although as of press time most days were sold out except Dec. 15, 18 to 21.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. with three possible entry times, at 6, 6:45 and 7:30 p.m.
Admission: $35, ($25 members, children 3 and under enter free.) Special packages ranging from $90 to $110 provide annual memberships and two tickets. The family package of $175 offers family membership and four tickets.
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival
Dates: Dec. 2 to 4, 9 to 11 and 16 to 26
Hours: 4 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Glow Only Experience tickets to lights, community fire pits and visit with Santa are $17.99 for ages 10 and older and $14.99 for ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under enter free. Tickets to also include snow tubing are $34.99 for all ages.
Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up
Dates: Dec. 10 to 31
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Wakefield Winter Wonderland
Dates: Starts Dec. 1 (Usually lasts through Dec. 31, but check the event’s Facebook page before you go for notices)
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
Dates: Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-24 and 26-30
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $16 ($14 members, $12 children ages 3-12, free for children under 3.)
Yolanda Lights
If you’re interested in creating a similar tunnel in your neighborhood, creator and “electronics handyman” Anthony Domingo includes instructions about how to build your own arches of light. The opening dates haven’t been posted yet, so check the website or the event’s Facebook page before you go.
Dates: Through Jan. 6 (approximate)
Hours: “Always open,” but the lights look best at night.
Admission: Free
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.