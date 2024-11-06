11 essential walks to see the best of Los Angeles

Los Angeles is known as a city where the car comes first, but anyone who lives here knows that’s not the whole story. Though we might not necessarily walk for transportation, we thread it into our lives regardless. We wake up in the dark of the early morning to get our steps in around the Silver Lake Reservoir or Inglewood’s SoFi stadium. We meet friends for late-afternoon strolls along the L.A. River or the Pacific Ocean. To feel like tourists in our own town, we might amble down Hollywood Boulevard and catch a movie at the iconic TCL Chinese Theater or join the livestreaming throngs on the Venice Boardwalk.

L.A. really is a walking city.

Explore our ground-level guide to the people and places keeping our sidewalks alive. Read the full guide

Our city is awash in culture and history, and there is no better way to experience it than by getting out of the car and onto the streets. With our feet on the ground, we get to know a neighborhood not just as a GPS point but as a living, breathing urban ecosystem with distinct sounds, smells and vibes — a unique tile in the rich mosaic that is L.A.

To help you on your way, I’ve assembled this guide of 11 walks for the curious and open-minded L.A. explorer. Some will take you past manicured lawns brimming with roses and bordered by white picket fences; on others, you may pass a stately old home with a massive hole in its roof and debris in the front yard. Both have a story to tell. No matter where you live, you cannot avoid the poverty of L.A.’s large unhoused community, and on some of these walks, you’ll encounter that too.

Each of these journeys is less than three miles. They are definitively walks, not hikes. Almost all of them will take you along sidewalks or paths, and parking should not be a problem. (I fully expect you will drive to most of these destinations. This is L.A., after all). The inspiration for many of these routes came from longtime locals overflowing with neighborhood pride. They may not all be picture-perfect, but they are all interesting, and collectively they display the diversity and vigor of our endlessly sprawling city.