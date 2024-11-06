L.A. walking guides

Walking might not be built into the daily life of your average Angeleno, but our city is still full of fantastic places to explore by foot. Our team of experts is constantly scouting the best ones for you and talking to the people and businesses who are keeping our sidewalks vibrant. Whether you’re looking for the best path for the most scenic staircases to climb or a group of fellow walkers to hit the pavement with, we’ve got you covered — one step at a time.

— Alyssa Bereznak, Wellness Editor

Need a soundtrack for an L.A. stroll? There’s a walking podcast for that Comedian Allan McLeod hosts “Walkin’ About,” a podcast that celebrates the “complex and profound” act of traveling by foot in and around Los Angeles.

Grab a little treat, take a little walk. 14 places in L.A. to take a ‘treat walk’ It can be hard to create new routines, but treating yourself to a nice cup of coffee, tea or juice can serve as great motivation to keep a walking habit on track.

Walking all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day reminded us why we love L.A. A group of friends walked all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day. Doing so reminded them of L.A. history and their own experiences on the winding street.

