L.A. walking guides

Walking might not be built into the daily life of your average Angeleno, but our city is still full of fantastic places to explore by foot. Our team of experts is constantly scouting the best ones for you and talking to the people and businesses who are keeping our sidewalks vibrant. Whether you’re looking for the best path for the most scenic staircases to climb or a group of fellow walkers to hit the pavement with, we’ve got you covered — one step at a time.
— Alyssa Bereznak, Wellness Editor
Comedian Allan McLeod hosts “Walkin’ About,” a podcast that celebrates the “complex and profound” act of traveling by foot in and around Los Angeles.
Plan your next walk around L.A.’s many Little Free Libraries, outposts found everywhere from Studio City to Pasadena that allow you to take a book and/or leave a book.
Los Angeles County is filled with stair walks with striking ocean views. Here are some of our favorites.
Driving to the beach can be a pain. Here are 7 inland gems with bodies of water that make for refreshing outdoor excursions.
It can be hard to create new routines, but treating yourself to a nice cup of coffee, tea or juice can serve as great motivation to keep a walking habit on track.
Nine breezy walks around L.A. that will help you appreciate the gorgeous architecture of the city’s bridges and its rich local history.
Ever since L.A.’s first sushi bar opened in the 1960s, the food has been a mainstay in Little Tokyo.
When she moved to Los Angeles, Monica Figueroa launched L.A. Girls Who Walk for women finding it hard to make friends and find healthy ways to hang out.
Los Angeles is full of secret staircases. Here are the outdoor climbs that make great walking or running workouts (and have scenic views).
A group of friends walked all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day. Doing so reminded them of L.A. history and their own experiences on the winding street.
Find yourself at these Los Angeles-area labyrinths when you’re feeling overwhelmed — or when you just want a calming, off-the-beaten path experience.
Zachary Weathers and Brooke Palmieri walked 50 miles in a day and discovered that Los Angeles is best experienced while walking.
The Hollywood Bowl is a legendary concert venue, sure. But did you know it’s also a sprawling public park that’s perfect for a daytime stroll?
These walking routes will help you explore the city and keep you fit.
It’s an easy climb with big payoffs for those who love ocean views.
This walk doesn’t fall into the category of bucolic country stroll, but it offers an unusual opportunity to get outside in the middle of the urban sprawl.
What an unlikely delight in the heart of industrial Torrance.
This 2-mile jaunt in Pasadena takes you away from the busy Rose Bowl loop to a quieter path.
The 2-mile route promises something rare in L.A.: a lake to savor
In the Studio City area, try this Fryman Canyon path that was once named the best running trail in the city.
