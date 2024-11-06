Advertisement
Lifestyle

L.A. walking guides

Venice Beach on Sunday, October 27, 2024.
(Sarahi Apaez/Los Angeles Times)

Want to explore L.A. foot but don’t know where to go? Here’s our complete collection of city walking guides

By L.A. Times Staff
Share via

Walking might not be built into the daily life of your average Angeleno, but our city is still full of fantastic places to explore by foot. Our team of experts is constantly scouting the best ones for you and talking to the people and businesses who are keeping our sidewalks vibrant. Whether you’re looking for the best path for the most scenic staircases to climb or a group of fellow walkers to hit the pavement with, we’ve got you covered — one step at a time.

— Alyssa Bereznak, Wellness Editor

Pasadena, CA - October 08: Comedian Allan McLeod, left, walks and talks with actress Betsy Sodaro, right, as they cross a bridge at Hahamongna Watershed Park for his podcast, "Walkin' About" on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 in Pasadena, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Need a soundtrack for an L.A. stroll? There’s a walking podcast for that

Comedian Allan McLeod hosts “Walkin’ About,” a podcast that celebrates the “complex and profound” act of traveling by foot in and around Los Angeles.

Oct. 30, 2024
two photos of a little free library, flipping back and forth

8 magical neighborhood walks where you can peruse a free mini library

Plan your next walk around L.A.’s many Little Free Libraries, outposts found everywhere from Studio City to Pasadena that allow you to take a book and/or leave a book.

Oct. 28, 2024
For Subscribers

10 L.A. staircase walks with breathtaking ocean views

Los Angeles County is filled with stair walks with striking ocean views. Here are some of our favorites.

July 24, 2024
Advertisement
For Subscribers

10 L.A. staircase walks with breathtaking ocean views

Los Angeles County is filled with stair walks with striking ocean views. Here are some of our favorites.

July 24, 2024
A photograph of the Japanese Garden for Inland Water Walks.

7 perfect L.A. spots beyond the beach for a tranquil walk by the water

Driving to the beach can be a pain. Here are 7 inland gems with bodies of water that make for refreshing outdoor excursions.

March 18, 2024
A person drinks coffee while walking along the L.A. River.
For Subscribers

Grab a little treat, take a little walk. 14 places in L.A. to take a ‘treat walk’

It can be hard to create new routines, but treating yourself to a nice cup of coffee, tea or juice can serve as great motivation to keep a walking habit on track.

Jan. 31, 2024
Taylor Yard Bridge.

9 lovely walks to explore L.A.’s most beautiful bridges

Nine breezy walks around L.A. that will help you appreciate the gorgeous architecture of the city’s bridges and its rich local history.

April 3, 2024

Tracing L.A.’s sushi evolution on a walking tour of Little Tokyo

Ever since L.A.’s first sushi bar opened in the 1960s, the food has been a mainstay in Little Tokyo.

May 3, 2023
Los Angeles, CA - Monica Figueroa, middle, walks with a group of young women at Runyon Canyon Park on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. Figueroa helps organize LA Girls Who Walk, which is a new group that organizes walking events for women for the sole purpose of making new friends. The group started in San Diego and later expanded to L.A., but has grown so popular that people have started spinoffs in their own neighborhoods using a Discord chat community. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to make friends in L.A.? Walk

When she moved to Los Angeles, Monica Figueroa launched L.A. Girls Who Walk for women finding it hard to make friends and find healthy ways to hang out.

Jan. 10, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: (9. SWAN STAIRS Walk #25). The Swan Stairs zig-zag up the hillside from Westerly Terrace to Swan Place in Silver Lake. Photographed at Swan Stairs on Friday, July 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

L.A.’s 16 hardest staircases, ranked by which walks are worth the climb

Los Angeles is full of secret staircases. Here are the outdoor climbs that make great walking or running workouts (and have scenic views).

Sept. 4, 2022
An illustration of a road through town to the ocean with a sunset sky
For Subscribers

Walking all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day reminded us why we love L.A.

A group of friends walked all 25 miles of Sunset Boulevard in a day. Doing so reminded them of L.A. history and their own experiences on the winding street.

April 5, 2023
Figures wander through a labyrinth of hedges and trees.

Don’t get lost in the L.A. maze. Find yourself in these 12 hidden labyrinths

Find yourself at these Los Angeles-area labyrinths when you’re feeling overwhelmed — or when you just want a calming, off-the-beaten path experience.

June 7, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Portrait of friends Brooke Palmieri, left, and Zac Weather on Sunset Blvd., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. The pair recently walked 50 miles from Pasadena to Redondo Beach. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

They walked 50 miles in a day, and swear L.A. is ‘very walkable’

Zachary Weathers and Brooke Palmieri walked 50 miles in a day and discovered that Los Angeles is best experienced while walking.

March 2, 2022
Advertisement
Photoillustration of the Hollywood Bowl shell as the toes of a sneaker.

One of the best walks you can take in L.A. is in a spot you already love

The Hollywood Bowl is a legendary concert venue, sure. But did you know it’s also a sprawling public park that’s perfect for a daytime stroll?

May 27, 2022
STUDIO CITY, CA - JULY 25: A pink vegan food truck is parked in front of the former Fox Studio City Theatre, now a bookstore, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Studio City, CA. Many people are now out on urban hikes during the pandemic. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

57 cool walks in L.A. that get you 10,000 steps

These walking routes will help you explore the city and keep you fit.

July 28, 2020
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA., January 19, 2020 — Pampas Grass line the sides of part of the Rancho Palos Verdes stairs on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Walks: Make these stairs on the Palos Verdes Peninsula your BFF

It’s an easy climb with big payoffs for those who love ocean views.

Jan. 24, 2020
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 17, 2019 - Bowtie Parcel walk along the Los Angeles River. This walk doesnt fall into the category of bucolic country stroll, but it is an unusual and unique opportunity to get outside in the middle of the urban sprawl. A little gritty and not for those who demand beautiful scenery on their walks, this is still a great leg-stretcher in a fascinating environment. Best to do this one in good shoes, as there is a fair amount of broken glass and industrial detritus underfoot. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Walks: The grittiest L.A. River path you’ve never heard of

This walk doesn’t fall into the category of bucolic country stroll, but it offers an unusual opportunity to get outside in the middle of the urban sprawl.

May 10, 2019
TORRANCE, CA - JUNE 2, 2019 - - The Madrona Marsh Preserve in Torrance on June 2, 2019. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Walks: The path to a vibrant marsh in Torrance’s industrial core

What an unlikely delight in the heart of industrial Torrance.

June 14, 2019
Pasadena, CA., December 13, 2019: The trail climbs a slight, rocky rise, crests and drops gently down the other side, bringing you to the brook that gives Brookside its name on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Charles Fleming's LA WALK for December is trail near the north side of the Rose Bowl and puts the “brook” back in Brookside. This is a most unusual walk, because it’s almost entirely shaded, even at midday. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. Walks: Skip the Rose Bowl loop and take this woodsy path instead

This 2-mile jaunt in Pasadena takes you away from the busy Rose Bowl loop to a quieter path.

Dec. 20, 2019
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 6, 2019: Edgar Badillo of Los Angeles and his son Jeremiah,6, look for a fishing spot on Peanut Lake at Debs Park on November 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)

L.A. Walks: Park-hop in northeast L.A. from Rose Hill Park to Debs Pond and back

The 2-mile route promises something rare in L.A.: a lake to savor

Nov. 29, 2019
A fenced-off pathway leads to the trail entrance.

Ballona Lagoon stroll is a scene of birds, marina and beach

Sept. 26, 2014
Franklin Canyon's 600-plus acres of trails are part of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

L.A. Walks: Upper Franklin Canyon Reservoir

Oct. 7, 2014
Hikers leave the parking lot at Fryman Road and Laurel Canyon Boulevard to start on the Betty B. Dearing Trail in Fryman Canyon. In the Studio City area, try this Fryman Canyon path that was once named the best running trail in the city.

Footloose in Fryman Canyon

In the Studio City area, try this Fryman Canyon path that was once named the best running trail in the city.

Dec. 26, 2013
Advertisement

More to Read

LifestyleCaliforniaTravel & ExperiencesHealth & WellnessThings to DoWater & Drought

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement