23 places across Southern California to pick up the perfect Christmas tree

There are few holiday décor decisions you’ll be forced to confront as often and as visibly each year as choosing the Christmas tree upon which lights are strung, under which presents are stacked and around which so much merriment is made.

Somehow the stakes for bagging the perfect bunch of boughs seem even higher this year, as it seems possible for extended families and friends to gather together again and make up for last year’s pandemic-scuttled celebrations.

No need to get your needles in a knot, though. We’re doing our part to help Southland tree-hunters find “the one” by compiling an extensive — although admittedly not comprehensive — list of places to land the perfect pine. Heavy on long-running, family-owned lots and choose-and-cut tree farms (in case your inner arborist is curious, you’ll find firs at the former and mostly Monterey pines and Leyland cypress at the latter), the 23 options below cover a lot of ground, from Ventura in the north to San Juan Capistrano in the south.

Times staff writer Lisa Boone contributed to this report.