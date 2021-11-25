23 places across Southern California to pick up the perfect Christmas tree
There are few holiday décor decisions you’ll be forced to confront as often and as visibly each year as choosing the Christmas tree upon which lights are strung, under which presents are stacked and around which so much merriment is made.
Somehow the stakes for bagging the perfect bunch of boughs seem even higher this year, as it seems possible for extended families and friends to gather together again and make up for last year’s pandemic-scuttled celebrations.
Here are our suggestions for unique gifts and other ideas for the 2021 holiday season.
No need to get your needles in a knot, though. We’re doing our part to help Southland tree-hunters find “the one” by compiling an extensive — although admittedly not comprehensive — list of places to land the perfect pine. Heavy on long-running, family-owned lots and choose-and-cut tree farms (in case your inner arborist is curious, you’ll find firs at the former and mostly Monterey pines and Leyland cypress at the latter), the 23 options below cover a lot of ground, from Ventura in the north to San Juan Capistrano in the south.
Times staff writer Lisa Boone contributed to this report.
Avalon Nursery & Ceramics
Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees & Pumpkins
As a COVID-19 pandemic precaution, arrangements can be made to purchase your tree and other items without entering the lot. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees
Chamberlain Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm
Christmas Ranch Tree Farms
Christmas Tree House
Farmakis Farms
Hagle Tree Farms
Lopez Ranch Pumpkins & Christmas Trees
Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot
Mr. Greentrees
Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees
Open starting Nov. 26, hours at the Farmers Market location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Peltzer Pines
Richfield Pines Christmas Tree Farm
Rye Farms Christmas Tree Farm
Sand Haven Pines
Santa & Sons Christmas Tree Lot
Santa and Mikey’s Fresh Christmas Trees
Shawn’s Christmas Trees
Tanaka Farms
Tina’s Trees
Wickerd Farm
YMCA of the Foothills Christmas Tree Lot
You can buy a tree anywhere, but the only place that you can buy an ultra-premium tree, help kids thrive, and support the leaders of tomorrow is at the YMCA of the Foothills.
Our Christmas Tree Lot has been around since 1965 and is dedicated to helping local youth and benefiting the community. A group of 75 high school students in our Youth in Business club in partnership with our 300 high school Youth and Government delegates are dedicated to learning the skills of running a business and raising funds for our youth development programs. Help support our mission by buying a tree with us.
November 27th — December 20th
CRESCENTA-CAÑADA FAMILY YMCA
Monday – Thursday: 2 PM – 9 PM
Friday – Sunday: 9 AM – 9 PM
See our selection of trees below!
1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge