Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Shopping

Sort by
Showing Places
Share
Filters
Map
List
An illustration of a Christmas tree with glowing GPS pins as lights.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

23 places across Southern California to pick up the perfect Christmas tree

By Adam TschornSenior Features Writer 
Share

There are few holiday décor decisions you’ll be forced to confront as often and as visibly each year as choosing the Christmas tree upon which lights are strung, under which presents are stacked and around which so much merriment is made.

Somehow the stakes for bagging the perfect bunch of boughs seem even higher this year, as it seems possible for extended families and friends to gather together again and make up for last year’s pandemic-scuttled celebrations.

The Los Angeles Times presents: The Gift Guide

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times 2021 holiday gift guide

Here are our suggestions for unique gifts and other ideas for the 2021 holiday season.

No need to get your needles in a knot, though. We’re doing our part to help Southland tree-hunters find “the one” by compiling an extensive — although admittedly not comprehensive — list of places to land the perfect pine. Heavy on long-running, family-owned lots and choose-and-cut tree farms (in case your inner arborist is curious, you’ll find firs at the former and mostly Monterey pines and Leyland cypress at the latter), the 23 options below cover a lot of ground, from Ventura in the north to San Juan Capistrano in the south.

Times staff writer Lisa Boone contributed to this report.

Showing Places
A man carrying one Christmas tree in each hand
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Avalon Nursery & Ceramics

South Park Christmas tree vendor
Founded by Maria Luz Lopez, Avalon Nursery & Ceramics is bit of an evergreen itself having occupied a dusty corner lot in the South Park neighborhood for 34 years and counting. As Times writer Jeanette Marantos wrote in a 2020 story, it’s a lushy, leafy labyrinth bursting with merchandise, yet the Lopez family always manages to find space to “squeeze a small forest of Christmas trees just inside the entrance.” This year, the nursery’s selection of firs from the Northwest — Noble, Douglas, Nordmann and Grand among them — will be available starting Nov. 28. Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Read All Read Less
More Info
An inflatable Santa Claus sitting on a bale of straw.
(Bennett’s Best)

Bennett’s Best Christmas Trees & Pumpkins

Agoura Hills Christmas tree vendor
Doug Bennett and his wife, Deidra, have been operating their pumpkin and Christmas tree lots since 1997 (in addition to two Agoura Hills lots, they’ve also got locations in Murrieta, Saugus and Valencia). They pride themselves on their tree options. In addition to the the standard-issue firs — Douglas, Grand, Noble and Nordmann — they’re one of a handful of lots to stock the spindly, spaced-branch Silvertip (a.k.a. the Charlie Brown Christmas tree). Stands, flocking and delivery are also available for purchase.

As a COVID-19 pandemic precaution, arrangements can be made to purchase your tree and other items without entering the lot. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info
A man on a ladder takes down decorations at Christmas tree lot
(Spencer Weiner / Los Angeles Times)

Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees

Christmas tree vendor
Big Wave Dave’s offers fresh-cut fir trees from the Pacific Northwest, including Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann Noble and Silvertips at this and four other lots (a second in Ventura and one each in Santa Barbara, Camarillo and Moorpark). Additional services on offer include delivery (at select locations), flocking, flame retardant (required by state law for any tree placed in a building with public access), tree netting and vehicle loading. This location is open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Christmas trees lined up along a roadway.
(Chamberlain Choose and Cut)

Chamberlain Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm

Claremont Christmas tree vendor
The family-run tree farm in Claremont allows you to engage in the time-honored tradition of wandering around and picking a real, live and still-in-the-ground tree to cut down and take home. (Don’t worry. The crew on hand will help you cut, clean, drill and net your tree). Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only starting Nov. 27.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Advertisement
A boy points to a Christmas tree.
(Christmas Ranch Tree Farms)

Christmas Ranch Tree Farms

Christmas tree vendor
Since 1974, Christmas Ranch Trees has offered a wide selection of choose-and-cut trees (Monterey and Aleppo pines and Leyland cypress) as well as precut firs. This location (there’s a second in Simi Valley) opens Nov. 26 with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. After that, regular hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There’s also an option to order your tree online.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Wooden reindeer with fir-branch antlers
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Christmas Tree House

Costa Mesa Christmas tree vendor
Th parent company of Christmas Tree House (Bishop & Mathew) has been sourcing and selling Oregon-grown yule trees since 1927; the ones on offer in Southern California are cut and shipped direct from the farm. Fir varieties include Douglas, Grand, Noble, Nordmann, Silvertip and Turkish, and sizes range from table-top Tannenbaums to 13-footers. Services include delivery, flocking and application of flame retardant. A variety of tree stands are also available. Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily beginning Nov. 26.
Read All Read Less
More Info
A wooden barn in the middle of a stand of Christmas trees.
(Farmakis Farms)

Farmakis Farms

Christmas tree vendor
Family-owned Farmakis Farms is in San Juan Capistrano. Walk the tree fields and choose the perfect still-in-the-ground Monterey pine or Leyland cypress, and an employee will cut it for you. (Note: The last day to pick up these trees is Dec. 12.) If you prefer a fir (see what we did there?), the farm has also laid in a supply of fresh Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertips from Oregon). Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily starting Nov. 26. Complimentary services include netting, twine, loading and tying the tree to your car. Delivery is also available for a fee based on tree size and delivery address.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Hagle Tree Farms

Christmas tree vendor
Choose and cut a Monterey pine grown on-property (hand saw and wheel barrow provided) or choose from a selection of precut Noble and Nordmann firs shipped from Oregon. They’ll also float you the twine to tie to secure it to your car. Netting is $3 and delivery prices (limited to within Ventura County) vary. Opens Nov. 26 for the season, and hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Advertisement

Lopez Ranch Pumpkins & Christmas Trees

Venice Christmas tree vendor
Locally owned Lopez Ranch Pumpkins & Christmas Trees, founded by Eleuterio and Arcadia Lopez in 1935, offers fresh Douglas, Grand and Noble firs direct from the grower as well as garlands, wreaths, poinsettias, lights and other holiday décor. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Christmas trees of various sizes under a tent
(Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot)

Mount Eagle Christmas Tree Lot

Glassell Park Christmas tree vendor
Offering Christmas trees in the L.A. area for more than two decades, the lot stocks an assortment of Douglas, Noble and Nordmann firs trucked in from Oregon. Stands, water bowls and customization are all available at no extra cost. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
More Info
A tented Christmas tree lot flanked by two wooden nutcracker soldiers.
(Mr. Greentrees)

Mr. Greentrees

West Hollywood Christmas tree vendor
This family-owned business has been providing the Southland with Christmas trees as well as wreaths and garlands for more than 30 years. Varieties include Douglas, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertip firs. There’s a 10% discount on trees and greenery paid for in cash. Available services include flocking, application of flame retardant and contactless delivery. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily — or until the trees run out.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Rows of Christmas trees on display under a red-and-white-striped tent
(Mr. Jingle’s)

Mr. Jingle’s Christmas Trees

Fairfax Christmas tree vendor
The second-generation, family-owned business offers six species of fresh-cut firs, from 2 to 17 feet tall as well as delivery, installation and tree-removal services at five L.A.-area locations, including this one at a prime spot in the parking lot of the Original Farmers Market (fronting Fairfax Avenue and just north of Du-Par’s; a purchase here gets your parking validated). You can schedule the tree you pick out and pay for to be delivered to your home. Or, in what might be the ultimate marriage of holiday tradition and app-based technology, kick back on the couch and get the whole thing accomplished via smartphone through a partnership with food-delivery service Uber Eats that promises to get the tree of your choice to your doorstep.

Open starting Nov. 26, hours at the Farmers Market location will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Advertisement

Peltzer Pines

Brea Christmas tree vendor
Third-generation Orange County farmer Charles “Chuck” Peltzer sold the first Christmas trees from Peltzer Pines farm in 1966 and has been at it ever since. You can wander the acres and acres of Monterey pines and Leyland Cypress trees, and after you find the one you want to take home, you can cut it yourself or have them do it for you. Tree prices start at $49 and are cash or check only. (There is an on-site ATM.) Tree stands and fire retardant are also available. Trees on offer at this location range from 4 to 12 feet tall; trees at the Silverado location are in the 5- to 9-foot range. Both are open through Dec. 20, closed Thanksgiving Day and open Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Regular hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Richfield Pines Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas tree vendor
Walk the Dentino family’s 10 acres of Monterey pines — some topping out at more than 20 feet tall — and after you’ve found the one you want, they’ll cut it for you on the spot or you can reserve it to be cut and taken home later. Trees are priced at $11 per foot (cash and credit cards accepted), and perks include free candy canes for the kids and free trimming greens or boughs to spruce up (see what we did there?) the rest of the house. Don’t feel bad about killing that tree. The folks on the farm promise they’re going to plant a new one in its place shortly after yours is cut. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and then noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Rye Farms Christmas Tree Farm

Christmas tree vendor
Owned by the Rye family, this farm in the Nuevo, Calif., foothills has been in business for nearly two decades. They’ll help you find just the right tree, cut it for you (unless you want to do it yourself), haul it back to your car and tie it to the roof. For a small fee, they’ll also shake it or net it ($4 each) and, for $7 per foot, they’ll flock it (48-hour notice required). Rye Farms also offers pre-cut Noble firs trucked in from Oregon as well as live Monterey and Aleppo pines in 15-gallon containers that can be used to landscape your yard after the holiday season is over. November hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. December hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Sand Haven Pines

Christmas tree vendor
This marks the 42nd year that Sand Haven Pines has been slinging Christmas trees, and its stand of Monterey pines can be perused either for on-the-spot cutting or reserved to be felled at a later date. They also sell tree stands ($23.99) and offer shaking and netting at $5 a tree. Attractions and activities, which begin Dec. 1, include a snack bar, free coffee, free popcorn and a free bouncy house for the kids. November hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (closed Thanksgiving). December hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Advertisement
A night-time aerial view of three tents full of Christmas trees
(Dale Beck)

Santa & Sons Christmas Tree Lot

Valley Glen Christmas tree vendor
Located at the corner of Burbank Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon, this Christmas tree lot serves up freshly cut firs — Douglas, Noble and Nordmann — sourced from an environmentally certified tree farm in Oregon in a range of sizes from 3-foot table-toppers to 11-foot towering Tannenbaums. In addition to online ordering (delivery available across the San Fernando Valley and most of Los Angeles), Santa & Sons is also set up to offer what it’s billing as a “u-pick webcam service” (we’re guessing the sons were involved with that one) that allows prospective purchasers to use a FaceTime or WhatsApp video connection to browse and buy the trees from afar with the help of a salesperson. Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24.
Read All Read Less
More Info
A stand of pine trees in front of a mountain range
(Santa and Mikey’s)

Santa and Mikey’s Fresh Christmas Trees

Christmas tree vendor
Mikey Topalian visits the tree farm in Washington state before the harvest and tags the trees he wants. Then they’re cut and shipped down to his Pasadena tree lot in weekly batches throughout the season to ensure freshness. (Maybe that’s where the Santa part of Santa & Mikey’s comes into play — we’re not sure.) Wreaths are on offer as well. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 24.
Read All Read Less
More Info
A holiday-decorated wooden wagon in the middle of a Christmas tree lot.
(Shawn’s Christmas Trees)

Shawn’s Christmas Trees

Palms Christmas tree vendor
Shawn’s sources its trees mostly from the mountains of Oregon (along with a few trucked in from North Carolina), and its stock includes 2- to 13-foot-tall firs — Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Silvertip — as well as wreaths in six different sizes. Services include delivery and removal (both start at $40 each) and fire-retardant treatment (for $5 per foot). Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting Nov. 26.
Read All Read Less
More Info
A red wheelbarrow full of pinecones.
(Emily Ganiko / Tanaka Farms)

Tanaka Farms

Irvine Christmas tree vendor
Tanaka Farms’ seasonal Christmas tree lot, which also stocks wreaths, garlands, poinsettias and all manner of holiday home décor, features Oregon-grown Douglas, Grand and Noble firs, from $15 to $45 per foot. Additional services include doorstep delivery (starting at $35 and based on distance and tree size), fire-retardant treatment and flocking. If you buy one of Tanaka Farms’ tree stands ($9 to $80 each, depending on size), it will be attached free of charge. Also offered is a rarity in the business — a guarantee. That means if you’re not satisfied with the condition of your tree — any time before Christmas — bring it back and it will be replaced. Open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 23.
Read All Read Less
More Info
Advertisement
A small child running between Christmas trees
(Tina’s Trees)

Tina’s Trees

Sherman Oaks Christmas tree vendor
Stocking fresh-cut Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble and Silvertip firs as well as wreaths and garlands, Tina’s also offers custom flocking, flame-retardant treatments, phone orders and home or office delivery. Hours at this lot (there’s a second one in Calabasas) are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week starting Nov. 26.
Read All Read Less
More Info

Wickerd Farm

Christmas tree vendor
Wickerd Farm’s choose-and-cut Monterey pines are $13 per foot, and its fresh green wreaths — made on property — sell for $20 to $25 each. Pre-cut firs are also available. An employee will clean the tree and drill a hole for a water bowl stand (starting at $12 each) free of charge. Netting costs $4, and white flocking and fire-retardant are both available for $7 per foot. Tree delivery — in Menifee — costs $30 (the driver will help set it up wherever you want it). Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week (closed Thanksgiving).
Read All Read Less
More Info
Two people standing in the middle of a Christmas-tree lot
(Raul Roa / La Cañada Valley Sun)

YMCA of the Foothills Christmas Tree Lot

La Canada Flintridge Christmas tree vendor

You can buy a tree anywhere, but the only place that you can buy an ultra-premium tree, help kids thrive, and support the leaders of tomorrow is at the YMCA of the Foothills.



Our Christmas Tree Lot has been around since 1965 and is dedicated to helping local youth and benefiting the community. A group of 75 high school students in our Youth in Business club in partnership with our 300 high school Youth and Government delegates are dedicated to learning the skills of running a business and raising funds for our youth development programs. Help support our mission by buying a tree with us.

November 27th — December 20th

CRESCENTA-CAÑADA FAMILY YMCA

Monday – Thursday: 2 PM – 9 PM

Friday – Sunday: 9 AM – 9 PM

See our selection of trees below!



1930 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge
Read All Read Less
More Info