Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Restaurants

Sort by

Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
An illustration of two people raising their glasses in cheers.
(Luke McConkey / For The Times)
Lifestyle

Cheers to Dry January at these hip L.A. spots with nonalcoholic drinks

By Melissa Magsaysay
Share

Leave it to Los Angeles, a city that loves a good rebrand and fresh wellness approaches, to surface all shades of sobriety and ignite healthy discussions around people’s relationship with booze.

If a no-alcohol lifestyle is something you’re thinking about for 2023, you’re in luck. There are plenty of affordable options and interesting ingredients available thanks to new retailers as well as restaurants and bars, including California Pizza Kitchen, A.O.C., Big Bar and All Day Baby, that have offered creative NA cocktails in recent years.

A life without alcohol is something Jennifer Dalton, a 41-year-old Beachwood Canyon lifestyle publicist, knows about. She eschewed alcohol earlier in 2022 after originally toying with the idea in 2020 following a Dry January (in which people skip or cut down on booze as a way of starting off the year). “At the end of the month, I felt so good. I just kept going,” Dalton says. “But then the pandemic happened, and I returned to wine.”

Today her rule is: “Weed and psychedelics are fine but no alcohol,” she says. But it turns out Dalton, who considers herself to be “California sober,” didn’t just eliminate alcohol. She has replaced the ritual surrounding drinking with tea ceremonies, adaptogen-infused drinks that use herbal and plant-based ingredients and local gatherings that de-center alcohol by focusing on art, music and healing modalities, including sound baths and meditation.

Advertisement

“We’re looking for a deep connection rather than coming into a bar and numbing ourselves,” says Dalton, who now prefers seasonal teas from Moon Canyon Healing, Cann cannabis-infused Social Tonics or a Ghia alcohol-free aperitif if she’s choosing to imbibe without an alcohol-induced buzz.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

A 2021 NielsenIQ survey showed that 22% of consumers reported they planned to cut back on consuming alcohol, with health and wellness cited as the top reason for the shift. For some, the Dry January movement has evolved into a yearlong way of living with more intention around if, when and how to consume alcohol.

As Patti Kim, a West Hollywood-based naturopathic doctor and acupuncturist, sees it: “Someone who is sober-curious may not have a physiological addiction but is looking to actively and consciously make changes in their relationship to alcohol.”

Advertisement

Cait Madry, host of the Clear Headed podcast and co-founder of Clearheaded.co, is keen on helping her audience build their “sober-care” routines. “You hear people ask about a skin-care or self-care routine. There should be a sober-care routine,” says Madry. “L.A. is full of creatives and people looking to be better in terms of health. ... It’s creating more space for people to feel they can entertain a fun, exciting life without alcohol and without feeling judged or labeled.”

Valerie Gordon, chef and founder of Valerie Confections in Echo Park, often is faced with work-related opportunities to imbibe, and like many adults, she found the COVID-19 pandemic to be a time when her wine intake increased. But she has made some major changes. After regular wine drinking disrupted her sleep, Gordon began moderating her alcohol intake and imbibing with more intention.

“I am drinking 50% less than at the top of the pandemic,” says Gordon, 52. “Wine and cocktails are such an important part of the food community, and I have as much love and respect for mixologists and winemakers as I do for the food.”

She turns to cocktails of her own creation using Seedlip nonalcoholic mixers or Pellegrino’s Essenza flavored mineral water with an extra squeeze of Meyer lemon or blood orange. “If I’m doing alcohol-free, then this provides that transition, and it still feels like a treat and that I’m taking care of myself,” she says.

Megan Klein, founder of CBD and adaptogen-infused drink brand Little Saints, agrees that intention and having interesting NA options are important. “Drinking is in our culture,” Klein says. “This is about options and being able to choose what you want to do with your health. ... We eat organic food, use infrared saunas and are by far the capital of health and wellness, and then alcohol cuts all of that out.”

Advertisement

Redondo Beach, CA - December 22: For "dry January," a collection of non-alcoholic spirits, from left; Lyre's Dry London Spirit (gin), Free Spirits: Spirit of Tequila, Ghia: aperitif, Ritual: Rum Alternative, Spiritless: Kentucky 74 (bourbon), AMASS: Riverine, Seedlip: Grove 42 Cirtus, For Bitter For Worse: Eva's Spritz cider (Tart Rhubarb + Citrus + "Sunshine on Bare Shoulders" flavor), Optimist Botanicals: Smokey, DHOS: Gin-Free and Wilfred's: bittersweet orange & rosemary, all photographed in a kitchen in Redondo Beach, CA, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

14 alcohol-free solutions for your ‘Dry January’

If you want to cut back on or eliminate alcohol in January or anytime, we’ve created a starting point for you. Check out the list of L.A.-based non-alcoholic drink brands below. (Keep in mind that some nonalcoholic beverages, including those containing adaptogens or nootropics, may interact with some prescribed medications and shouldn’t be consumed by people who are pregnant.)

We’ve also included eight mostly new or newish local spots offering zero-proof cocktails or the ingredients for making NA drinks that won’t have you missing the spirits. Pro tip: Many bars and restaurants can make nonalcoholic alternatives to popular alcoholic cocktails. Just ask your server.

Droplet

Co-founded by Celeste Perez, the drink includes antioxidants, superfoods and adaptogens. Ingredients such as yuzu, calamansi, ginger and white peach create a refreshing alternative to alcohol. drinkdroplet.com

Advertisement

Optimist Botanicals

Made in downtown L.A., Optimist Botanicals takes the nonalcoholic craft cocktail to new levels. There are three taste profiles, all said to be inspired by L.A. Bright tastes like a citrus-forward vodka. Smokey mimics the experience of drinking tequila, and Fresh is infused with herbs and licorice and is similar to the botanical palette of gin. optimistdrinks.com

De Soi

Co-founded by Katy Perry, this range of nonalcoholic aperitifs is also gluten-free and vegan, with flavors ranging from bright lemongrass to vanilla oak and rose petals. Adaptogens such as maca, tulsi and ashwagandha are infused into the drinks, which have a light carbonation that makes them ideal for sipping while socializing. drinkdesoi.com

Advertisement

Amass

The popular L.A.-based brand produces well-known spirits but has also introduced a nonalcoholic option into its assortment. Riverine is a zero-proof drink containing 14 botanicals, including juniper and coriander, and can be sipped sans any additions. amass.com

Illustration of a women asleep on a bed

Lifestyle

12 ways to feel better in 2023, one month at a time

Tips to improve your wellness and make 2023 resolutions easier to stick with, whether you want to focus on your mind, body or spirit.

Showing  Places
A shelf of nonalcoholic bottled offerings at Boisson in Brentwood.
(Boisson)

Boisson

Beverly Hills Retail
A popular Brooklyn, N.Y.,-based nonalcohol store, Boisson recently opened three locations in L.A., targeting high foot-traffic areas including Brentwood, Beverly Hills and Studio City and offering a vast variety of nonalcoholic items. Enter the sleek spaces, designed to create a consistent experience and offerings, including a central wine island, shelves housing mixers and aperitifs, and an illuminated counter for tastings and education. They also are stocked with a variety of drinks that are ready to be consumed, plus mixers and accoutrements for building your at-home nonalcoholic bar cart. The staff is well versed in helping you find the exact bottle of bitters or best-tasting NA Pinot Noir. Bonus: The stores also deliver in case you can’t get away.

Other Boisson locations in L.A. County are at 11762 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, (310) 221-8850; and at 12330 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, (424) 210-9130.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A room with wood paneling and shelves and upholstered chairs and couches.
(Bathtub Gin)

Bathtub Gin

Los Angeles Restaurant and lounge
The Los Angeles outpost of this New York staple riffs on a 1920s-speakeasy concept, complete with a hidden entrance nestled just off Melrose Avenue. The nostalgia doesn’t stop at the door; think upholstered velvet couches and armchairs, dark wood accents and even live music and a popular burlesque show. The cocktail offerings also feel a bit like a throwback, considering all of the herbal and botanical ingredients used in the drinks. Popular options include the Giuseppe, which usually is made with St. Agrestis Amaro, fluffy pineapple and compressed ginger pineapple but can be crafted as a low-ABV (alcohol by volume) version. Or get your hands on the low-ABV version of the Divine Farmer’s Punch, which contains seasonal fruits, winter jasmine, lemon, vanilla and orange blossom. Bathtub Gin is great for groups who want that speakeasy experience, but reservations are strongly encouraged. Pro tip: Don’t come wearing your designer sweatsuit. The dress code is “smart casual.”
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Restaurant tables and chairs and banquettes in a setting that is lush with various types of plants.
(Ardor)

Ardor at the West Hollywood Edition

West Hollywood Restaurant and lounge
Ardor, on the ground floor of the West Hollywood Edition hotel, is filled with rambling flora that punctuates the neutral tones of the seating and wood walls, creating a lush and elegant environment. The drinks here are as fresh as the restaurant’s decor. A concoction simply called Yellow is a favorite nonalcoholic option, made with Lyre’s nonalcoholic White Cane Spirit, passion fruit and mint. (According to the restaurant’s online menu, other nonalcoholic options include the Rose and the Citrine cocktails.) Ardor is an ideal tucked-away spot for a power lunch or intimate dinner, with a gorgeous garden area that’s flooded with natural light.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
A restaurant bar with three lighted arches holding shelves of bottles.
(Olivetta)

Olivetta

West Hollywood Restaurant and lounge
Located on West Hollywood’s restaurant row, Olivetta offers a chic coastal European vibe drenched in bold colors and eclectic wallpaper. Dishes include reimagined classics that draw inspiration from Italy, France, Spain and Greece. The zero-proof-drink offering was designed by beverage manager Melina Meza to be inclusive and as enticing as those containing alcohol. Try the Passionfruit + Salted Plum, which contains Ghia nonalcohol aperitif, Meyer lemon and a splash of Fever Tree Club Soda. The Peach + Cranberry cocktail has Three Spirits Social Elixir, citrus and blood orange. And the crowd favorite, Hibiscus + Grapefruit, is made with nonalcoholic Lyre’s American Malt, lemon and sparkling grapefruit soda.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Advertisement
A glass containing a red cocktail topped with mint leaves sits on a bar.
(Norah)

Norah

West Hollywood Restaurant and lounge
“Cozy industrial” best describes the vibe at this West Hollywood bar and restaurant housed in a large, airy space with generous seating options; it’s great for groups. Norah boasts eclectic American bites that are prime for sharing and a robust cocktail list, many of which translate well as nonalcoholic versions. A festive red concoction aptly named Garden rates as a customer favorite and is made from the nonalcoholic Seedlip Garden spirit, raspberry, mint, fresno chile and soda. Like the rest of Norah’s fare, it can be enjoyed in the restaurant’s charming back garden area. Pro tip: If you’d like cannabis for your day or night, visit the Woods, the Woody Harrelson-backed cannabis store, which is next door to Norah.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The Cherry Coloured Funk is crafted from house-made cherry-pomegranate cordial, lemon, soda and egg-free fizz.
(Genever)

Genever

Los Angeles Cocktail bar
There’s no dearth of buzzy Eastside bars that attract the local community and tourists alike, but the Filipina-owned cocktail bar Genever, located in Historic Filipinotown, has cemented itself as a go-to spot for some of the city’s most innovative drinks, served in a relaxed and inviting Art Deco-inspired space. More than half of Genever’s creative cocktails can be made sans alcohol. The current Cocteau menu is a nod to ’80s British band Cocteau Twins, and includes a popular zero-proof drink called Cherry Coloured Funk, which is crafted from house-made cherry-pomegranate cordial, lemon, soda and egg-free fizz.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
Bottles of liquid sit on white shelves.
(Soft Spirits)

Soft Spirits

Silver Lake Retail
The L.A. neighborhood store, which opened in 2021 before the height of the current nonalcoholic beverage trend, claims to be L.A.’s “first nonalcoholic bottle shop.” Soft Spirits sits on a bustling stretch of Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake near the much-buzzed-about eatery All Day Baby; it serves an array of nonalcoholic options including L.A. brand Amass, Ghia, Three Spirit, Roots Divino and the L.A.-based line Optimist Botanicals. Don’t miss Soft Spirits’ robust adaptogen offerings, which includes L.A.-based women-owned brands Droplet and Bonbuz.
Read AllRead Less
More Info
The interior of a store with white shelves stocked with colorful bottles and boxes.
(Sasha Dylan Bell / The New Bar)

The New Bar

Venice Retail
The New Bar is a Latina-owned Venice outfit on Lincoln Boulevard stocked with nonalcoholic spirits, wine, mixers and gift items. The retailer simplifies the search for NA offerings with its in-person and online marketplace, which provides products, tools and information to help consumers find what works best for their lifestyle. It also offers mocktails and weekly brand tastings, and the staff is able to help shoppers discover what their nonalcoholic drinking style is based on their likes and dislikes.
Read AllRead Less
More Info