You should take a solo trip in January. Here are 7 rejuvenating spots around California

After a long holiday season of entertaining loved ones and bouncing from one event to the next, January is the perfect month to spend some time alone.

As someone who’s terrible at carving out “me time,” I know that peace and quiet can be challenging to come by: There’s always a deadline to meet, or DIY project to finish, or someone who needs something from you. That’s why it helps to get out of town.

If you’ve never taken a solo trip, let me reassure you: There’s nothing better than heading to a city where you have no obligations and doing exactly what you want to do, whenever you feel like it. No negotiating itineraries, no compromising on what to eat for dinner, no stress.

Perhaps you already have a few places in mind that you’ve been hoping to visit, but if you don’t, here are seven escapes around California, along with mini itineraries to help you explore. That is, if you want to. It’s your vacation, after all.