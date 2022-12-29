35 very L.A. new year’s resolutions (No. 1: Stop texting omw when you’re not)

Is it just me or has the whole new year’s resolution thing gotten a little stale? I mean, let’s be honest: Who doesn’t want to eliminate their credit card debt, stop smoking and learn to play the accordion by 365 days from now? (Accomplish that trifecta and you’ll be the New Year’s Eve party guest everyone loves to hate.) How about this: Instead of aiming — and if you’re like me, failing miserably — at being an all-around better person, resolve simply to become a better Angeleno?

Maybe if we spend 2023 fixing our foibles as they relate to this mighty city we call home (first resolution: Stop calling it “La La Land”), we’ll have the wind at our collective backs and a spring in our step (second resolution: Explore L.A. on foot — see how easy this is?) to tackle some of those bigger betterment goals in 2024 and beyond.

Therefore, if you’re ready to start your journey toward being a better Angeleno, here are several suggestions to prime the pump and set you on the path.

