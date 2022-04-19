What are you getting your mom for Mother’s Day?

Pick up the perfect Mother’s Day gift at these 12 SoCal nurseries

Moms are the hardest — and easiest — to shop for, especially on Mother’s Day.

Honestly, all Mom really wants is to spend some extended quality time with you — and experience something more meaningful than a quick brunch at a noisy, crowded restaurant.

But you may feel like you probably should give Mom something more tangible than your time. (After all, she did go through 18 hours of labor bringing you into the world, paid for braces and gave you the car that you promptly totaled.)

With that in mind, the perfect Mother’s Day experience for gardening moms may be to take her to a local nursery and treat her to the garden gift of her choice (within your budget). Here’s how to pull this off:

First, set aside several hours. If you can’t do it on Mother’s Day, make a firm date for another time to get together (and make sure your chosen nursery is open that day).

Below, you’ll find our list of SoCal nurseries that offer great opportunities for Mom gift giving, whether she’s the most passionate of gardeners, a serious outdoor decorator or just loves collecting cute garden gloves and hats.

We’ve curated 12 nurseries we think are the best bet for Mother’s Day excursions, but if you want a deeper dive into the region’s indie garden centers, check out our list here.

Note that two of the region’s most prominent native plant nurseries, Theodore Payne Foundation in Sun Valley and Tree of Life Nursery outside San Juan Capistrano, are both closed on Sundays, but if you can visit when they’re open, both offer a wide selection of native plants and beautiful demonstration gardens.