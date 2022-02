Have guests in town for the Super Bowl? 34 things beyond football to keep them entertained

The story goes like this: Minh Phan, one of the city’s most beloved chefs, accepts a weekend residency to serve tasting menus in the courtyard of Second Home, an unusually beautiful work-share space in a garden setting in Hollywood. This happens in November 2020, as a terrible wave of COVID-19 cases begins to crest in Southern California. She’s struggling with how best to operate Porridge + Puffs, her neighborhood restaurant in Historic Filipinotown, and she sees the Second Home opportunity as a chance to be the culinary artist she’d never yet had the bandwidth to be. Phan names the project after a rare, very hard gemstone known for its high degree of clarity.The cooking is astounding, and it defies easy labeling. Black sesame vichyssoise, lardon-stuffed mochi and porridge gilded with brown butter and smoked abalone liver ignite under Phan’s signature touches: savory jams made from scraps of fruits and vegetables that might otherwise go to waste, pickles and other acidic sparks. Of equal importance: A spirit of kindness animates the project. Phan comes to the table and sets up a fish course for each guest. Her eyes dance and crinkle at the corners while she chats; you know she is smiling behind her mask. She embodies welcome.Phenakite is the Times’ 2021 Restaurant of the Year