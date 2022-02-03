Things to see and do during your Super Bowl visit.

Have guests in town for the Super Bowl? 34 things beyond football to keep them entertained

If you have friends, family or other guests coming to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl, they may be planning to spend all their pregame hours at the Convention Center at the NFL’s official Super Bowl Experience activities. But how about helping them discover some of the locales, attractions, eateries and nightspots that make L.A. special?

We’ve organized our recommendations by proximity to SoFi Stadium: Inglewood, the Westside, the South Bay and the rest of L.A.

This is obviously not a comprehensive list of things to do in L.A., so send us your own recommendations for where visitors should go! And follow our complete Super Bowl coverage.