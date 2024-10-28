Advertisement
two photos of a little free library, flipping back and forth
(Photos by Jackie Snow/For The Times)
Lifestyle

Turn your stroll into a dreamy treasure hunt: 8 walks to visit L.A.’s magical Little Free Libraries

By Jackie Snow
• There are 1,600 Little Free Libraries — those book-filled boxes that allow you to grab or donate something to read — in L.A. County.
• We rounded up 8 pleasant L.A. walks that will bring you by these outposts and show you a local neighborhood, too.

Nestled among carefully landscaped front yards and tucked into unassuming corners of L.A.’s bustling street corners, a literary revolution is taking place in miniature. Little Free Libraries, those charming book-filled boxes perched on posts, have become landmarks for wanderers and bibliophiles alike across our sprawling metropolis.

These tiny outposts operate on a simple directive: Take a book, leave a book. What started in 2009 as one man’s tribute to his mother in Hudson, Wis., has blossomed into a global phenomenon, with over 150,000 registered Little Free Libraries in more than 120 countries that have helped share more than 400 million books, according to the nonprofit of the same name that runs the program.

Each library is a reflection of its community, showcasing a microcosm of local interests, passions, and generosity. One might house dog-eared paperbacks and well-loved children’s books; another might be stuffed with obscure poetry collections or mass-market bodice rippers. And the next day, it could be totally different, depending on who dropped by . Little Free Library designs are equally diverse, ranging from miniature replicas of their stewards’ homes to whimsical creations resembling spaceships or fairy dwellings.

For those traveling foot, these libraries transform an ordinary stroll into a treasure hunt. Every box is a potential discovery, offering the thrill of finding an unexpected title or the joy of leaving a beloved story for someone else to pick up. They become natural pausing points, inviting us to linger, browse and perhaps strike up a conversation with a fellow book lover.

There are 1,600 Little Free Libraries in L.A. County, according to the nonprofit, with even more people taking inspiration from the program and building their libraries independently.

The nonprofit makes it a breeze to start your own library, selling kits that are either pre-assembled or need some light handy work, starting at under $200. allows you access to book giveaways and a Facebook group full of like-minded library stewards.

Ready for a literary walking adventure across Los Angeles? Start by downloading the official app or pulling it up on the map on your phone to find libraries near you. Sure, you might leave empty-handed, but the thrill of the hunt is half the fun. Here are eight especially pleasant walks to get you started.

A sign that says "Little Free Library" with an arrow pointing to the blue Little Library box containing books.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Frogtown Little Library

Elysian Valley Walk
The L.A. River Bike Path may span 7.5 miles from Victory Boulevard in Griffith Park all the way to Highland Park, but the Elysian Valley section packs a punch in just two miles. Here, the path blissfully separates from the highway, running alongside a lush, tree-lined stretch of the river.

As you stroll or pedal on this serene route, keep an eye out for a turn that’ll lead you straight into the charming neighborhood of Frogtown. There you’ll find no shortage of tasty pit stops. I’m partial to Just What I Kneaded, a local vegan bakery that’s currently undergoing renovations but still remains a prime spot for a sweet treat.

Just a short walk from the bakery, you’ll find one of Frogtown’s hidden gems: a Little Free Library maintained by a Silver Lake Library volunteer. This one is a classic square box in demure blue, but its giant “LITTLE FREE LIBRARY” sign and arrow make it hard to miss. From my experience, it has one of the most eclectic mixes, often featuring a blend of literary fiction and science-fiction titles.

My haul: I dropped off “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin, but the box was uncharacteristically spare and nothing caught my eye. In the past, I’ve gotten books by N.K. Jemisin and Colson Whitehead here and pushed “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara on a friend.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Studio City Little Free Library box opened in front of a hedge, revealing books inside.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Studio City Little Library

Studio City Walk
Fryman Canyon carves a green seam through the Santa Monica Mountains, offering a dose of wilderness without leaving city limits. The trail kicks off at a nondescript parking lot where Fryman Road meets Laurel Canyon Boulevard, an unassuming start to what locals know as one of the Valley’s best-kept secrets.

As you climb the well-maintained fire road, the San Fernando Valley unfolds beneath you, a sprawling urban tapestry framed by distant mountains. The three-mile loop weaves through a canopy of oak and walnut trees, their shade a welcome respite on sun-baked days.

After soaking in the panoramic views, follow the trail as it meanders into a quiet residential enclave. Just off Fryman Road, you’ll stumble upon an unexpected treasure: another square blue Little Free Library that’s not included in the official maps. Consider perusing this off-the-radar book exchange as a part of your post-hike cool-down.

My haul: I didn’t want to carry a book during the hike to drop off, but that didn’t stop me from grabbing “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Mount Washington little library, decorated with a tile mosaic and opened to reveal books inside.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Mount Washington Little Library

Mount Washington Walk
Mount Washington, a hilly enclave in Northeast Los Angeles, offers a maze of steep streets that reward intrepid walkers with stunning vistas. At its heart lies Kite Hill, a local landmark that lives up to its name, with aerial enthusiasts coming by to fly a kite and take in views of the city’s eastern reaches and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond.

This neighborhood stroll is a choose-your-own-adventure of ups and downs. Winding roads like San Rafael and Moon avenues offer calf-burning climbs and breezy descents. As you navigate the eclectic mix of Craftsman bungalows and more modern abodes, each turn reveals a new perspective on architectural styles or the sprawling cityscape below.

On one of these residential streets, you’ll encounter a tucked-away Little Free Library that’s as much a work of art as it is a book exchange. This literary outpost stands out with its vibrant tile mosaic, a colorful beacon for book lovers and art enthusiasts alike. It sits in front of Casa De Mi Sueño, a cultural heritage site believed to be built by Sophie Cubbison, whose cookbooks occasionally make their way into the library’s collection as a nod to local history.

My haul: I didn’t have anything to drop off (and didn’t take anything, either), but my walking pal grabbed “The Buried Giant” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A blue Little Library box in Venice, opened to reveal books inside.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Venice Little Library

Mar Vista Walk
The Venice Boardwalk needs no introduction to most Angelenos, its reputation for eccentricity and beachside entertainment preceding it. The concrete path stretches for two miles along the Pacific, offering a refreshing ocean-breeze walk year-round — a welcome respite from the inland heat.

A few blocks away, Abbott Kinney Boulevard invites you to mosey around and perhaps grab a bite or coffee after your beachside stroll. For those looking to truly unwind, the wellness retreat center Den Mother offers decadent foot massages in their tranquil backyard garden, where you can also grab a snack and sip on tea or wine.

Just off Abbott Kinney on a quiet residential street, observant book lovers will find a Little Free Library with a personal touch. This blue, two-shelved book exchange was set up by a local couple, both children of librarians, continuing their family’s tradition of fostering community through literacy.

My haul: Although I recognized authors like Christopher Paolini and Mary Karr, nothing spoke to me.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A pink Little Library downtown, open to reveal books.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Downtown Little Library

Downtown L.A. Walk
Gloria Molina Grand Park, often called “the park for everyone,” is a 12-acre urban oasis stretching from the Music Center to City Hall. The park features a variety of attractions for visitors of all ages, but especially for families with young ones. Children can splash in an interactive fountain, which is perfect for cooling off on hot days.

There’s also a playground where kids can climb, swing and slide to their hearts’ content. For adults, the park offers plenty of green space for picnics, yoga sessions, simply relaxing on the lawn or strolling on a lunchtime break.

Throughout the year, Grand Park hosts numerous events, from summer concerts to movie screenings. The park’s pink benches and movable furniture allow visitors to create their own perfect spot for people-watching, enjoying the view of City Hall — or settling down to read a book. Last summer it also welcomed María Amparo Escandón, author of the novel “L.A. Weather,” for a talk as part of the “One Book, One County” book club.

In a nod to literacy and community engagement, you can find four city-led Little Free Libraries, which are replenished by locals and the L.A. County Library. These pink structures match the park’s signature benches, making them easy to spot on a stroll.

My haul: On my inaugural visit, two libraries were empty and one could not be located (it turned out to be out for repairs), but at the last I picked up “Spook Country” by William Gibson.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A red and gray Culver City Little Library, with a Sherlock Holmes icon on the side.
(Photos by Jackie Snow/For The Times)

Culver City Little Library

Culver City Walk
In Culver City, bibliophiles can walk a bit of the 6.7-mile Ballona Creek Bike Path to head to the Carlson Park neighborhood, which has a half-dozen Little Free Libraries, including a quirky, Sherlock Holmes-stamped library that the steward says he tries to keep stocked with some mysteries.

For those looking to extend their literary walk, both Carlson Park and Veterans Memorial Park offer tranquil green spaces where you can relax with your newly acquired book.

My haul: Although there were, indeed, some mysteries, like Sammy Keyes and the Sisters of Mercy” by Wendelin Van Draanen and “The Lagos Wife” by Vanessa Walters, I was not in the mystery-solving mood.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A double-sided red Little Library in Griffith Park, with both sides open to reveal books.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Griffith Park Little Library

Los Feliz Walk
The trails around Griffith Observatory offer more than just sweeping views of the city. As you wind your way through the park’s eastern edges, you’ll find yourself seamlessly transitioning between rugged nature and charming residential streets.

These urban-adjacent paths often lead to hidden staircases, relics of a time when Angelenos relied less on cars and more on their feet. One such route takes you past the iconic Ennis House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Mayan Revival masterpiece that looms over the hillside like an ancient temple.

Just down the way from this architectural landmark, observant walkers will spot a Little Free Library nestled under the vibrant canopy of a large bougainvillea bush. This hidden literary oasis, a two-doored red library, provides a perfect excuse to pause and peruse while catching your breath.

My haul: None, but I dropped off Jasper Fforde’s Shades of Grey,” a quirky book for a quirky neighborhood.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A Little Library in Pasadena, atop a white picket fence.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Pasadena Little Library

Pasadena Walk
USC might have closed its campus to the public in response to last spring’s protests, but Caltech is open. The campus invites visitors to wander among its beautiful grounds, dotted with science-inspired public art installations that blend intellect with aesthetics.

For bibliophiles, the area surrounding Caltech is a treasure trove, like a white Little Free Library tucked into some carefully pruned hedges, and another on the ground for easy child-sized browsing. Several more libraries to the east of campus often boast a selection of science and tech-related titles, with recent spottings of “Modern Wireless Communications” and “Statistical Procedures for Engineering, Management, and Science,” reflecting the institution’s academic focus.

However, the real gem lies a few blocks west of campus. Here, you’ll find a Little Free Library that’s a miniature replica of the house it stands before — a delightful architectural touch that showcases Pasadena’s charming craftsmen.

This particular book exchange is conveniently located just a block away from the beloved Pie ‘n Burger. After a long walk and some literary browsing, you can reward yourself with a slice of pie or a juicy burger, hopefully with a new book.

My haul: I dropped off “The Duchess Hunt” by Lorraine Heath and a few recent New York Times Magazines (yes, sometimes they have magazines, too!). I took The Wolf and the Dove” by Kathleen E. Woodiwiss and A Summer to Remember” by Mary Balogh, a fitting romantic exchange.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

