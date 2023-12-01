California native plants are not our only choice for drought-tolerant landscapes

Welcome to the December issue of the L.A. Times Plants newsletter. Yes, I know it’s the holidays. However, we have plenty to keep plant people busy this month.

First, let me share what I learned from wholesale nursery people at the Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers’ annual plant fair at the L.A. County Arboretum: Drought-tolerant landscapes in Southern California are here to stay, but that doesn’t mean all the plants must be California natives.

APLD’s Plant Fair is a chance for wholesale nurseries to show off their new, improved plant varieties to landscape designers in the hopes they’ll include them in future designs. More than half the wholesalers who attended grow a lot of California native plants, but most were pushing non-natives from the world’s other Mediterranean climate regions (which in addition to Southern California-Baja include parts of Chile, the Mediterranean, South Africa and Australia.)

And the good news for small space gardeners is that many of these water-efficient varieties grow well in containers.

Australian natives seemed to get the most love, in part because that region produces so many unique and weirdly wonderful low-water plants that thrive in Southern California, said horticulturist Randy Baldwin, general manager of San Marcos Growers in Santa Barbara.

Australian ground cover Callistemon Red Rover, a.k.a. Red Rover Bottlebrush, also works beautifully in pots. (Jo O’Connell)

“It’s all about diversity,” said Baldwin, who promoted plants from Mexico and Australia at the conference, even though his nursery is one of the state’s largest wholesale growers of California native plants. “I’m a plant nut and I like plants from Mediterranean climates because they look great mixed in with California natives.”

I talk a lot about native plants, so for the sake of space, I’m not mentioning those offerings here except to note that many were selected to fit more easily into a residential landscape, like more compact varieties of buckwheat. Bulk and spread are a problem with many natives that can crowd out the other plants in your garden. (I’m looking at you, matilija poppy, I’d love to see a compact version of this beauty!)

When I say “new” offerings, I don’t mean recently discovered flora. Think of these introductions as the 2.0 models of plants we’ve seen before, tweaked through careful cultivation to be a better fit for patios and smaller yards.

For instance, one of Baldwin’s favorites is a rare sculptural succulent from Mexico fittingly named the white rhino agave (Agave victoriae-reginae ‘Albomarginata’). .

White rhino agave is a unique, water-averse agave that stays small and works great in containers. (Randy Baldwin)

Agaves are nothing new in the SoCal landscape. But white rhino grows slowly and stays pretty small — about a foot tall and no more than a couple of feet wide — so it works beautifully in containers. And once established, these plants do best with little water.

Another Baldwin favorite is the twisted desert wattle (Acacia aphylla), a sculptural plant with twisty, deep green branches and little fluff balls of yellow flowers at the tips. He learned about this plant from fellow horticulturist Jo O’Connell, owner of Australian Native Plants in Ventura and the designer of the Australian portion of Taft Gardens in OJai.

O’Connell was also at the fair, with her series of extraordinary flora from down under, like the flame-tipped ground cover pictured above known as Red Rover bottlebrush (Callistemon ‘Red Rover’) that look like wiggly green candles burning brightly on the ground.

The thing about Australian varieties is they rarely disappoint, Baldwin said. “I just think they’re cool plants, unusual, and people rely on me to have good plants, which is why these new introductions count.”

A square of dense, drought-tolerant kurapia sod. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

Another 2.0 example is a grass from Japan known as kurapia (Lippia nodiflora), which grows so successfully in Southern California that it’s been considered an invasive weed. But now you can plant a sterile variety sold in rolls of sod that will quickly create a turf-like covering using just a fraction of the water required by traditional lawns, said Robert Sjoquist, director of Soils Solutions, a distributor for kurapia and low-water California native grasses.

Sjoquist said he waters his kurapia lawn in Ventura just a couple times a year (dryer inland areas need to water more often, he said), and mows just once or twice a year. The grass has tiny clover-like flowers attractive to pollinators and grows quickly, smothering weeds. He said it also smothers fires, pointing to a photo of a home in Ventura with a kurapia lawn that survived the Thomas fire. It’s also great for doggies, giving them a cushy place to roll that won’t turn yellow from poo or pee.

A new kind of agapanthus that blooms in deep purple for eight months a year, with smaller leaves and less invasive growth (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

One of the biggest surprises for me was Sunset Plant Collection pushing new versions of buddleia (a.k.a. butterfly bush — historically an overbearing rangy shrub with lilac-like flowers) and agapanthus (sometimes known as lily-of-the-nile), the omnipresent filler plant of my youth.

The agapanthus of old spent 11 months of the year as boring clumps of thick, droopy spear-shaped leaves until they finally sent up stalks of gorgeous sparkler-shaped purple blooms. But these new varieties bloom at least eight months a year, said Sunset horticulturist Janet Sluis. They also have much smaller leaves and are less invasive in the garden.

From Sunset Plant Collection, a more compact and manageable buddleia known as Butterfly Candy. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

The new Butterfly Candy buddleia, known as Lil Lavender and Lil Raspberry, have also been bred to a more compact size, just 2 to 3 feet tall and wide, and since these plants don’t produce seeds, they’re noninvasive, Sluis said. They work well in containers, and, most importantly, produce pollinator-friendly blooms for months.

“We can’t keep the butterflies off them,” she said. “In California, if you’re looking to make your yard a food source, you need more flowers per square foot. .... We can have both natives and non-natives to satisfy our needs for an ornamental landscape and feeding pollinators.”

You can see a detailed list of the plants that were presented at the fair, but here are three more that piqued my interest:

Casuarina glauca ‘Cousin It,’ a feathery green Australian evergreen. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

Casuarina glauca ‘Cousin It’: For all you Addams Family fans, how cool would this Australian evergreen look in a patio pot? With sunglasses? Devil Mountain Wholesale Nursery says this fast-growing ground cover (a.k.a. prostrate swamp oak) is great at crowding out weeds and does well in various soils and temperatures, as well as containers. .

Maui Sunrise is a highly fragrant hybrid tea rose that does well in hot climates, and once established needs little water. (Certified Nurseries)

Maui Sunrise: Roses have a prima donna reputation as high-maintenance water hogs, but Andy Klittich, manager of Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore (open to the public), says that’s a bad rap. Yes, roses need some tending to perform at their best, but once established, they need relatively little water, Klittich said. Newer varieties, like Maui Sunrise are fragrant, compact super bloomers, making them excellent choices for container growing.

Pearl Acacia (Acacia podalyrifolia), a fast-growing whimsical Australian tree that does well in pots and provides lots of little yellow pom pom flowers in winter and early spring. (Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

Pearl acacia: El Nativo Growers in Azusa is one of the biggest native plant wholesalers in the state, so I was surprised to see them promoting this airy pearl acacia tree from Australia. But sales rep Caitlin Irwin said this graceful tree is a natural fit with their California native offerings. “These are plants that are climate friendly, drought tolerant and don’t mind our soils,” she said, “And they have these nice yellow pom pom blooms in the winter so they give you some color when few other things are blooming.” The tree grows to around 12 feet tall, she said, but starts blooming when it’s 3 feet tall, making it an excellent choice for patio containers.

Finally, before we move on to events, I’d like to thank you for subscribing to the L.A. Times Plants Newsletter — nearly 10,000 of you since we started in June! — and encourage you to send story ideas to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com.

I wish you the best the holidays offer — sparkly lights, delicious foods, beautiful music, and, most importantly, the company of beloved family and friends.

