3 hikes to enjoy before jumping straight into a lake

This time of year, I start to feel a little trapped by the heat.

Don’t get me wrong, I understand the No. 1 rule of hiking in high-heat conditions: Get up early. But any one of my friends would (lovingly) tell you that’s not my strong suit. I cannot help but mosey through my morning.

Because waking up at 4 a.m. and getting out the door by 5 a.m. simply isn’t an option for me, I’ve recently landed on a workaround: hiking trails near lakes and then immediately jumping into the water at a county swim beach afterward.

Not only does this strategy allow you to quickly cool down from your hike, but being in the water outdoors opens up more opportunities to bring your senses alive in nature. Whether that means going through an impromptu set of water aerobics, getting a few laps in or digging your toes in the clean, sandy lake bottom. On a recent outing I did all of the above, and then I just floated for a bit, closing my eyes and blocking out everything but the sound of my breath and, my ears underwater, the whooshing water around me.

Left, Walnut Creek flows through one of the many water crossings along the Antonovich Trail. Right, beachgoers cool off at the Castaic Lake swim area. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

It costs $12 per vehicle to enter at county lakes. At each lake, there’s a restroom near the swim beach where you can change from your hiking clothes to your swimsuit. Be sure to pack snacks ahead of time, unless you want to make an extra stop at a nearby restaurant. (Note: Alcohol and glass bottles are prohibited.) You can keep it simple and just bring a camp chair, or go all out and bring a shade tent or beach umbrella.

Below you’ll find my list of three hikes I love for a hot trail and a quick dip. Before you go, be sure to call ahead to make sure your lake of choice is open and safe to swim in, as lakes in L.A. County sometimes have issues with algal blooms.

As of this writing, all the lake swim beaches I mention below are open. L.A. County uses chlorinators at its swim beaches, which health officials say reduce the risk of harmful bacteria and algal blooms.

That said, state regulators use a three-tiered measurement system regarding water quality in lakes, with the first being to issue a “caution” advisory. At present, regulators have issued a caution advisory for Castaic Lake, advising visitors that it’s safe to swim there but to stay away from algae and scum. (They also advise you not to let your dog drink from the lake, but FYI, dogs aren’t allowed on the beach.)

There is no recent data from Puddingstone Lake, but its water samples did result in a caution advisory in June, according to the California Department of Water Resources. This site explains the different advisory levels.

A tire swing hangs near the Antonovich Trail. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Antonovich Trail near Puddingstone Lake

The Antonovich Trail is, one way, a 3.9-mile trek that follows gently flowing Walnut Creek, shaded by canopies of fig, coast live oak and eucalyptus trees and several fan palms. Besides a steep descent from the parking lot into the canyon, the route is mostly flat.

I parked at the small, free lot off San Dimas Avenue. This route takes you down an exposed, steep dirt path to enter the canyon. For an easier time, you can park for free at Valley Center Staging Area (1100 S. Valley Center Ave.) or Lyman Staging Area (the end of Scarborough Lane, near the Liverpool Court crossing).

As I descended into the canyon, I appreciated the views of Monrovia Peak and Mt. Bliss in the San Gabriel Mountains. I hopped from rock to rock over several creek crossings, grateful to see water flowing somewhere in late July.

Walnut Creek flows through one of the many water crossings along the Antonovich Trail. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

The trail is popular with horse riders and locals who enjoy bringing their dogs to frolic in the cool creek waters. I spotted several birds, including a lesser goldfinch and a few acorn woodpeckers.

Watch where you’re going out there: The path splits off into multiple unofficial trails. I was diverted from the main route a few times, including once when, to my delight, my detour brought me to a tire swing. Yes, reader, I tested it out, flying over a nearby sparkling pool of water.

Keep an eye out for rattlesnakes and poison oak. And, if you have a small dog, keep them on a leash. I heard what sounded like a red-shouldered hawk teaching its young to hunt near the water.

Once you’re done with your hike, the entrance to Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park (and also a large water park, Raging Waters) is only four minutes away from the San Dimas Avenue parking lot. You’ll pay $12 per vehicle to enter the former, and follow signs for the swim beach, open daily through Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

I visited (and, yes, moseyed) on a particularly hot day — my car thermometer read 105 degrees when I finished my hike. So I was especially grateful for the healing powers of the cool water. The nearby ice cream cart was another bonus.

Left, writer Jaclyn Cosgrove rests on the east side of Castaic Rock, appreciating views of the valley below. Right, Castaic Rock is a behemoth rock reachable by a short hike near Castaic Lake. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Castaic Rock Trail near Castaic Lake

The Castaic Rock Trail is a 1.3-mile out-and-back hike. It leads to a massive boulder that, from a certain angle, resembles the head of a sleeping troll you might find in a J.R.R. Tolkien novel.

You’ll park on the shoulder of Lake Hughes Road and ascend a short, steep dirt path that quickly flattens out to become a pleasant jaunt through California buckwheat, sagebrush and other native plants. I appreciated the panoramic view of Magic Mountain in the southeast and Cobblestone Mountain and Whitaker Peak in the northwest.

Once you reach Castaic Rock, which one user on the popular climbing site Mountain Project described as a “200 ft conglomerate monolith” of loose crumbly rock, the trail meanders to the east side of the rock, where a bench is conveniently located under the shade of hollyleaf cherry trees. (Keep your eyes peeled for coyotes; I spotted quite a bit of scat on the trail.)

Beachgoers enjoy cooling off at the Castaic Lake swim area. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Afterward, I drove 10 minutes to the Castaic Lake beach, where I enjoyed the cool waters and the large, sandy beach. I listened to the thwack of a beach ball as it traveled from mom to son, and the squawk of geese flying overhead. I was surprised that, on a Friday afternoon, it wasn’t busy, and there was plenty of space to swim around. And, if I’d been there on the weekend and wanted more adventure, I could have rented a kayak.

Be mindful of where you walk along the Fish Canyon Narrows trail, as the water has washed away rock in several areas. It has created waterfalls as a result, which are great to admire from a distance. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Fish Canyon Narrows near Castaic Lake

Before I start here, I want to say: This is one of my favorite hikes, and I am anxious about sharing it. Its waters are so beautiful and peaceful, so as always, we’re all going to promise to work together to keep it clean and protected, OK? Wonderful.

The Fish Canyon Narrows trail is a 5.7(ish)-mile journey that ascends into narrowing walls of a canyon of sandstone, granite and conglomerate. A healthy stream flows throughout the canyon, giving you ample opportunity to cool off or have a picnic in a naturally occurring sound bath (which, when you’re lucky, will include a tree frog).

You’ll park on the road’s shoulder, cross through a gate and walk down the roadway before reaching a dirt path. You’ll then follow a dirt path shaded by sycamore trees northeast over multiple water crossings. You’ll have the chance to spot multiple small waterfalls along the way.

Left, Fish Canyon Narrows is a treat to visit for any hiker, but especially for those who appreciate geology, as the area has multiple types of interesting rocks. Right, a waterfall arcs down into the creek at Fish Canyon Narrows. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

The narrows are often cooler than the rest of the area. That said, this trail can get hot in the summer, so it’s best to go early, especially if you’re hiking with a dog. The ground, specifically the roadway at the trail’s start and any exposed path, will get hot enough here to burn their paws. So come early or leave them at home with your air conditioning.

Your hiking app might suggest you continue past the narrows up the dirt road. This trail technically ends at a decommissioned campground, but because of recent rain, it is so overgrown and covered in poison oak, I’d recommend just stopping in the narrows to rest, eat and enjoy the nature. Also, be mindful of where you walk, as the ground and concrete around the narrows are washed out in areas, and there is some exposed rebar.

I was originally going to recommend hiking this gorgeous trail and then popping over to Vaquero Beach at Pyramid Lake, but state regulators are currently warning people not to swim in Pyramid Lake because of its issues with algal blooms.

Until Pyramid Lake is safe to visit, I’d recommend heading about 20 minutes south to Castaic Lake for a dip in the aforementioned swim beach.

Birders at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas enjoy spotting songbirds, water fowl, woodpeckers and raptors. ( Mark Huber)

3 things to do

1. Walk among the birds in Calabasas

The 588-acre King Gillette Ranch — previously owned by razor tycoon King C. Gillette — is home to a diverse range of animals, including songbirds, waterbirds, woodpeckers and raptors. At 8:30 a.m. this Saturday, you can take a free bird walk with volunteer interpreter Kerry Perkins. It’s less than a mile and leaves from the visitors center. Children are welcome. Don’t forget your binoculars, bird guide and camera! The event page says the walk is sold out, but organizers say it’s still OK to attend. Learn more at eventbrite.com.

2. Ride on a new bike path in South L.A.

Join local group People for Mobility Justice on Friday evening for a summer ride through South L.A.’s Slauson Cooridor. This scenic bike ride will feature local landmarks and celebrate the new bike and pedestrian path on Slauson Avenue. The group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Augustus F. Hawkins Nature Park and roll out at 6:20 p.m. Bikes with training wheels are not allowed on the ride, but children are welcome to attend if pulled in a trailer or on-bike child seat. Learn more at eventbrite.com.

3. Water native trees in Elysian Valley

Join community organization Coyotl + Macehualli at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Children’s Arboretum (1025 Elysian Park Drive) in Elysian Park for a community watering event. Volunteers will water the native plants that survived what advocates say was an illegal tree and shrub removal at the Children’s Arboretum in Elysian Park. You’ll help rig hoses, fill buckets, label flags, direct hose lines and identify native species. For more information, visit the organization’s Instagram page.

The must-read

The Redondo Beach Loop is an out-and-back walk that provides great exercise, an ocean breeze and views of the Pacific. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

When I am considering what I’d like to do on the weekend, it is usually determining which mountainous area I’d like to visit. Recently, I was assigned to write about staircases with ocean views, and I was immediately skeptical of how good these walks could be. I was so wrong!

L.A. has so many lovely stairways, and I had the pleasure of hunting down those with the best views of the ocean. It was part of our big, wet guide to water, which covers recreating and hydrating with H2O from all angles — whether it’s figuring out how to best filter your tap water or where to go play in water at our region’s theme parks. And, for those of us wondering how to replenish our electrolytes after a challenging hike, my colleague (and friend!) Deborah Vankin tells you everything you need to know about those trendy hydration supplements you see by all the grocery checkout counters.

Happy adventuring,

P.S.

My colleague Noah Haggerty reports “the hydrogen that a small, dense star has spent the past 80 years siphoning off of its nearby neighbor is about to explode like a thermonuclear bomb a hundred thousand times the brightness of the sun.” Whoaaa. To learn how you can view it here in L.A., check out Noah’s story.

Also noteworthy: this Sunday is a free entrance day at our national parks. Be mindful of the heat and have a good, safe time, friends!

