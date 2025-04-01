A simple way you can actually help save the world

California brittlebush ( Encelia californica) produces cheerful sunflower-like flowers from winter to spring providing nectar to pollinators and seeds for small birds. Although it’s also known as bush sunflower, this perennial shrub is not a true sunflower, which grows as an annual.

Welcome to April, the month of renewal, when we honor the Earth with her own day — April 22 — much like Mom on Mother’s Day (don’t panic, that’s not until May 11).

If only we could restore the Earth with flowers and a nice brunch.

OK, brunch probably won’t help, but renowned conservationist Douglas Tallamy thinks we can help save the Earth with a few flowers — provided they’re keystone species native to our region.

Below you’ll find a list of Earth Day activities and other ways to celebrate plants in April, but first I want to talk about Tallamy’s hopeful ideas.

A monarch butterfly basks in the sun on a narrow leaf milkweed flower. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

A longtime professor of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware, Tallamy helped kickstart the native plant movement in 2007 with his first book, “Bringing Nature Home: How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants.” He made it more personal in 2020 with his book “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard.”

His new book, “How Can I Help? Saving Nature with Your Yard,” (available April 8), lays out the problems and how to fix them as plainly as I’ve ever read them. Here’s a few of his main points:



Biodiversity, i.e. the rich variety of life on Earth and all its interconnected interactions, is key to human survival.

Human development is destroying the Earth’s biodiversity.

We need insects to keep our plants pollinated and support the food web that keeps birds, lizards and other animals alive.

Lawns provide almost no habitat for pollinators and other insects.

In the United States, about 83% of the land is privately owned; about 40 million acres is planted with lawn.

We can restore biodiversity in the U.S. if we plant native species on half of that private land — even if the plants are growing in pots on balconies or patios.

If we plant keystone native species — which around Los Angeles include oaks, coyote bush, manzanitas, ceanothus, buckwheats and sages — we can get the biggest bang for our buck since those species support so many insects and other wildlife.

Bottom line: If each of us just reduced the size of our lawns by half, and replaced half of our non-native ornamentals and invasives with plants native to our region, our neighborhoods could provide the habitat all our threatened pollinators, birds and other wild creatures need to survive.

Two endangered Palos Verdes blue butterflies breeding on a branch of native green deerweed, one of the two plants their caterpillars can eat. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

I can hear some of you saying, “Bugs are nasty — why should I care?” Well, how do you feel about all the plants that require pollinating to reproduce and survive?

“[Famed biologist] E.O. Wilson has called insects ‘the little things that run the world,’ ” Tallamy writes, “and without them, we would lose 90% of our flowering plants, which would cause the collapse of nature’s food webs and the loss of birds, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.”

Global insect populations have dropped by 45% since the 1970s, apparent to anyone who remembers the days when flattened insects covered your windshield after a long drive. The spread of pesticides is part of the problem, but so is the decrease in plants that insects need to survive, fed in large part by our obsession with “perfect” weedless lawns.

A California thrasher posing on a glossy toyon bush. (Kaaren Perry/Flickr)

Tallamy and his wife purchased 10 acres of old farmland in Pennsylvania in 2020. Ever the entomologist, Tallamy noticed a dearth of insects and birds on his property and wondered why, which started his investigation into the native plants that once dominated his land. The farm had last produced hay, had few mature trees and was overrun by non-native ornamental plants.

Today, Tallamy writes in “How Can I Help,” he and his wife, Cindy, have counted “1,323 species of moths and 60 species of birds that have bred on our property (the only two groups I have counted so far). The return of life to our land has happened in just a few years for one simple reason: We put the plants back, or at least some of the plant species that used to call our lot home. Our success makes me wonder what would happen if everyone put the plants back.”

John Dourley Manzanita (Arctostaphylos ‘John Dourley’) with burgundy-colored limbs and tiny pink bell-shaped flowers loved by hummingbirds. (Marie Astrid Gonzalez)

And if you focus on keystone native species, which provide food for large numbers of animals, you can make an even bigger impact, he said.

Many lepidoptera are picky eaters and will dine only on certain plants. Monarchs, for instance, lay eggs only on milkweed plants because that’s the only food their young can eat. The adults, in their winged stage, are happy to sup on any number of nectar producing flowers, but without milkweed, they can’t reproduce.

That’s why people who love monarchs urge us all to plant milkweed in our yards. And that’s great, Tallamy says, but all private property owners, even those of us growing plants on a balcony or patio, can get a bigger bang for our buck if we also plant keystone native species that support a multitude of life, such as coast live oaks, which feed more than 100 types of moths and butterflies.

Pigeon Point coyote brush (Baccharis pilularis ssp. pilularis ‘Pigeon Point’) (Marie Astrid Gonzalez)

If space is an issue and you live in Southern California, look for native plant varieties selected for their compact growth, such as Pigeon Point coyote brush (Baccharis pilularis ssp. pilularis ‘Pigeon Point’) or island sagebrush (Artemisia nesiotica).

Or consider growing common sunflowers, which support nearly 40 species of moths and butterflies. Sunflowers also remove heavy metals from the soil through phytoremediation, they’re very easy to grow and they make everyone smile. (Insider’s alert: L.A. Times Plants is passing out packets of common sunflower seeds to newsletter subscribers or anyone who signs up for the newsletter at our L.A. Times’ Festival of Books native plants booth April 26-27. Come say hi!)

It’s time to stop waiting for somebody else to fix the world. Anyone with even a speck of land can help restore habitat by adding native plants to their landscape. “Our hope is that if people try it on a small scale, they will see results and be encouraged to do more in the future,” Tallamy writes.

California buckwheat (Eriogonum fasciculatum) all in bloom. (Marie Astrid González)

Look at your yard or patio; how hard will it be to remove lawn from under trees or widen planting beds to mix native species among plants from another land? If you want to really go all in, visit Tallamy’s Homegrown National Park website and add your property to the map of property managers pledging to add more native plants. The site helped me realize that while I have many native plants in my yard, they’re less than half of the total plantings, when you consider my fruit trees, vegetables, roses and non-native flowers.

Sigh. A gardener’s work is never done, right? And honestly, most days that’s a good thing. So check out the Calscape database of California native plants, take advantage of the native plant sales listed below, or visit some native plant gardens on tours listed below or in our spring garden tour guide.

Upcoming events

April 3

Propagating California Native Plants From Cuttings, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Theodore Payne Foundation nursery in Sun Valley, led by horticulture director Tim Becker. Participants will learn how to start and grow plants from cuttings and leave with a flat of 50 starts for their own garden. All materials provided. Tickets are $92.55 ($81.88 for members). eventbrite.com

Colorful bouquets made up of flowers from Frogtown Flora’s garden in Eagle Rock. (Kathleen Ferguson)

April 4-5

Ventura Botanical Gardens’ Second Plein Air Paint Out, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gardens in Ventura, involves more than 30 artists painting around the grounds. Admission is free on Friday, April 4, and $7 on April 5 (members enter free). venturabotanicalgardens.com.

April 5

Frogtown Flora Second Spring Open Farm Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm in Eagle Rock. Wear sensible shoes to explore Kathleen Ferguson’s urban flower farm built on a slope. The tour also includes vendors selling nature-inspired goods, locally sourced seeds, sourdough pizza and Thai food. The new lower garden includes an Adopt a Plant area for visitors. The tour is free, but you need to sign up for an email newsletter for specifics about the location. kathleenferguson.com

Apricot Lane Farms Rewild Your Landscape Native Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the farm in Moorpark. The plants have been propagated from native perennials growing on the farm. apricotlanefarms.com

Wearable Nature Art Workshop, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge. Multidisciplinary artist Melissa Meier, whose work is featured in the Daphne’s Wardrobe exhibit at Descanso Gardens, leads a class in using natural materials to create wearable art. Tickets are $50 ($40 members). descansogardens.org

Bromeliads are known for ornamental foliage. (Cristy Brenner)

April 5-6

Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society Bromeliad Plant Show & Sale, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona Del Mar. The show is free with $5 admission to the gardens. Members and children 3 and under enter free. thesherman.org

April 5, 19, 24, 26 and 27

City Plants Free Shade Tree Adoptions permit Los Angeles city residents to adopt up to seven trees for private use, from 8 a.m. to noon at Pacoima City Hall on April 5; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marina Del Rey Middle School in Del Rey on April 19; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bayramian Lawn in Northridge on April 24; from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Augustus F. Hawkins Nature Park and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School in the South L.A. neighborhood of Central-Alameda on April 26 and from 9 to 11 a.m. at Queen Anne Park, in Mid-Wilshire. cityplants.org

April 7

Grow It Now — Warm Season Vegetables, a free class from 10 to 11 a.m. on how to grow warm-season vegetables at the Sea Country Seniors Community Center in Laguna Niguel, taught by the UC Master Gardeners of Orange County. ucanr.edu

Larval (tiny alligator-looking) and pupal (round) stages of a ladybug with a cluster of yellow aphids that will likely be their meal. (Susan Pransky)

April 8

Integrated Pest Management, a free class in environmentally safe ways to manage pests in your garden taught by UC Master Gardeners of Orange County from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Laguna Woods Library. Pre-registration is required. ucanr.edu

April 9

Roses 101, a free workshop about rose planting, care and feeding from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Senior Center in Central Park in Huntington Beach, taught by UC Master Gardeners of Orange County. ucanr.edu

April 10

Propagating California Native Plants from Seed with horticulturist Ella Andersson, the Theodore Payne Foundation’s chief botanical technician, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the foundation’s nursery in Sun Valley. Participants will use seed kits, reusable flats, pots and plug trays plus 10 species of cool season seed while learning basic seed physiology, seed viability and germination cues. All materials provided. Tickets are $92.55 ($81.88 members). eventbrite.com

April 12

Fourth Ventura County Wildflower & Weed Show and Spring Plant Sale by the Channel Islands Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula. The day includes speakers, information about wildflowers, invasive weeds and pollinators, kids activities and an iNaturalist demonstration. Admission is free, and native plants can be ordered online through noon on April 9 for pickup at the spring plant sale on April 12. chapters.cnps.org

Irrigation Basics for Native Plants, a walk and talk with Theodore Payne Foundation’s horticulture educator Erik Blank to learn irrigation techniques, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the foundation nursery in Sun Valley. Tickets are $39.19 ($28.52 members). eventbrite.com

Tree of Life Nursery Book Sale and California Native Plant Community Building to exchange plant knowledge, growing tips and coordinate seed swaps, 10 a.m. to noon at the nursery in San Juan Capistrano. californianativeplants.com

Honey bees wallow in an artichoke blossom. (Joe Boldt)

Bees, Butterflies and Other Pollinators, a free class about bee nesting habits, host and nectar plants and ways to attract bees and other pollinators to any size garden from 11 a.m. to noon at the La Palma Public Library in La Palma, taught by U.C. Master Gardeners of Orange County. ucanr.edu

April 12, 26

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Native Plant Sale from 10:30 a.m. to noon on April 12 at George F. Canyon Nature Preserve in Rolling Hills Estate and on April 26 at White Point Nature education Center in San Pedro. pvplc.org

April 13, 22

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy 10th Wild & Scenic Film Festival, with two showings at noon and 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Cabrillo Maine Aquarium in San Pedro and at 5 p.m on April 22 at the Redondo Union High School Theater in Redondo Beach. Beth Pratt, regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, will discuss famed cougar P-22, the inspiration for the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, during the April 13 showings, and cyclist John Seigel Boettner will answer questions about his pedal-powered adventures for people who can’t manage them by themselves on April 22. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance or $20 at the door. pvplc.org

April 13

15th South Bay Water-Wise Garden Tour, a self-guided tour of drought tolerant and California native plant gardens in El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Lomita, Manhattan Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach, and Torrance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds will be donated to the Gardena Willows Wetland Preserve. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online before April 11 or the day of the tour at 16116 Ardath Ave. in Gardena. Children 10 and younger enter free. southbaywaterwisegardentour.com

Orchids come in a range of vibrant colors and forms. (San Diego Botanic Garden)

April 14

Long Beach Amateur Orchid Society Annual Auction starts at 6:30 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Church in Long Beach. Admission is free. Buyers can preregister for a bidding paddle or sign up at the door. Auction orchids are donations from members of the society as well as the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens and Thornton Gardens, both in San Marino, and Sunset Valley Orchids in Vista. lbaos.org

April 17

California Springtime: A Rebirth and Resilience Walk with naturalist Jason “Journeyman” Wise for the Theodore Payne Foundation, 6 to 8 p.m at Griffith Park, a sunset walk through a small brush-fire area to see how native plants have regrown since the rains earlier this spring. Tickets are $39.19 ($28.52 members). eventbrite.com

April 18-19

Theodore Payne Foundation Poppy Days Spring Sale of California native plants at the nursery in Sun Valley. Members receive a 15% discount and nonmembers a 10% discount on plants, seeds and Theodore Payne Foundation gear. Due to limited space, parking spots at the nursery must be reserved. eventbrite.com

April 19

South Bay Parkland Conservancy Earth Day Community Event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Wilderness Park in Redondo Beach includes restoration work at the park from 9 to 10:30 a.m., educational seminar about monarch butterflies from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., and a nature walk about environmental stewardship from 11 to 11:30 a.m. as well as activities and crafts, live music and a celebratory lunch from noon to 1 p.m. southbayparks.org

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy Earth Day Celebration and Outdoor Volunteer Day, 9 a.m. to noon at the White Point Nature Preserve in San Pedro includes weeding, native plant seed preparation, a guided garden walk and learning activities for children at the preserve’s Native Plant Demonstration Garden. pvplc.org

Bloomtown Flower Farm Tour 2025 in Covina, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to self-guided tours of this family-run wholesale flower and bulb farm is free but reservations are required. Fresh flowers, food and beverages are available for purchase. bloomtownflowerco.com

Intro to Beekeeping, a workshop by beekeeper Phoebe Piper from 10 a.m. to noon in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu. Participants will learn about the inner workings of a hive, observe how bees interact with their environment and sample a variety of raw local honeys. Pre-registration is required; tickets are $100. usalproject.com

San Fernando Valley Iris Society Annual Iris Sale and Show at the Canoga Park Women’s Club. Iris sales start at 10 a.m. and will continue until they sell out. The show is inside the women’s club from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free, irises cost $5 to $7 each. sanfernandovalleyirissociety.org

Cal Poly Pomona Pepperzania Sale at the Cal Poly Pomona Farm Store in Pomona daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. includes a wide selection of hot and sweet pepper plants, including Asian varieties, specialty, jalapeño, hatch, ancho, poblano/mole, serrano and bells. All plants are grown by Cal Poly Pomona students majoring in plant sciences and proceeds benefit the plant sciences program. The nursery is also selling other spring veggie and fruit plants. A list is available on the website. calpolypomonanursery.com

Garden design display from the 2023 Southern California Spring Garden Show at South Coast Plaza in Corona del Mar. (South Coast Plaza)

April 24-27

The 35th Southern California Spring Garden Show at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa includes a 25-foot-tall centerpiece made entirely from flowers and plants; home and garden displays, fresh flowers decorating 15 giant mannequins, and at least 40 nurseries, horticultural groups and other vendors offering unique plants and plant accessories for purchase. Visitors can participate in two free tours of South Coast Plaza’s collection of palm trees from all over the world, led by Carol Younger, senior horticulturist at Sherman Library & Gardens, on April 24 at 10 a.m. and April 27 at 11 a.m. Tour participants should gather at the Information Desk on Level 1, near the Centerpiece Display, about 15 minutes before the tours begin. A Palm Collection Guide is also available at the Information Desk for self-guided tours. Admission to the show is free when the shopping center is open, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. southcoastplaza.com

April 24

California Native Plant Container Gardening with Theodore Payne Foundation nursery technician Terrence Williams, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the foundation nursery. Learn how to grow native plants in containers. Tickets re $39.19 ($28.52 members) eventbrite.com

April 25

All About Native Bulbs, a workshop taught by Theodore Payne Foundation horticulture director Tim Becker, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the foundation’s propagation shed. Learn about the botany, seed propagation and division propagation of bulbs as well as the culture and care of bulbs in containers and the ground. Tickets are $40 ($30 members). eventbrite.com

April 26-27

L.A. Times Festival of Books Native Plant Booth hosted by L.A. Times Plants, who will be passing out packets of sunflower seeds to subscribers of the L.A. Times Plants newsletter; the Theodore Payne Foundation, with information and displays about a variety of native plants, and the California Native Plant Society (on April 26 only) with customized plant lists for people planning native plant gardens. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27 at USC. Admission is free to visit the booths. events.latimes.com

Native wildflowers fill a garden in the Rewind Ojai Native Garden Tour. (Don Edwards)

April 26

Second Ojai Valley Land Conservancy Rewild Ojai Native Garden Tour includes 16 self-guided tours through private residential gardens filled with native plants, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available online, $32.99 for print tour book or $30.88 for digital book only. Tour goers who carpool or ride bicycles pay $27.71 for print tour books or $24.54 for digital tour books. ovlc.ticketsauce.com

What we’re reading

The Times is taking a deep look at how our soils have been affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires in January. My colleague, Tony Briscoe, lays out many of the concerns about what toxins might remain in the soil after Army Corps of Engineers crews scrape 6 inches off the ground where houses and other structures burned so residents can rebuild. Look for more stories about this subject later in April.

Some happy flower news. Five years ago, a beautifully fragrant new pink rose was discovered in Barbra Streisand’s Malibu gardens. As the owner, Streisand dubbed the rose Barbra’s Baby, and this spring the public can finally buy one for their gardens too. Note that the rose sold out online shortly after the story appeared, but Otto & Sons Nursery in Fillmore expects to have at least 200 plants available in June.

Finally, it wouldn’t be spring without our annual list of garden tours, allowing visitors to wander in some of Southern California’s most beautiful private gardens.

