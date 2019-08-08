Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
A plant-based running shoe? Outdoor gear that’s kind to the planet

Jack Wolfskin created this fleece jacket made from recycled materials.
By Roy M. Wallack
Aug. 8, 2019
10:09 AM
With awareness of global warming affecting consumer behavior, makers of recreational gear and clothing are feeling the heat to make their products more environmentally friendly. The result: an explosion of eco-sensitive merchandise that uses recycled materials, petroleum-based alternatives, fewer dyes, or sustainably grown materials that use less water and emit less CO2 in manufacturing. Here are a few examples:

1. Natural rubber wet suit

Natural rubber wetsuit from Patagonia.
Patagonia R2 Yulex front-zip wet suit: This wet suit replaces conventional neoprene, a petroleum-based artificial foam rubber. It uses an 85% natural rubber/15% synthetic rubber mix. The company says the formula reduces 80% of CO2 emissions during the manufacturing process. The rubber latex is tapped from trees that are Forest Stewardship Council certified by the Rainforest Alliance. The dying process uses 86% less water than dying neoprene.

Why we like it: It’s loaded with durable and practical features, such as external seam sealing, and a triple-glued and easy-access key loop. Rated to 55-to-60-degree water, with a form-fitting snugness that loosens with use.

Info: $459, Patagonia.com

2. Plant-based running shoe

Plant-based running shoe
Plant-based running shoe from Vivo Barefoot.
Vivobarefoot Primus Lite II Bio shoe: Minimalist running footwear made of 30% renewable plant materials. In place of petroleum-derived materials, it uses something called bio-thermoplastic polyurethane made from yellow dent field corn, natural rubber and harvested bloom algae.

Why we like it: At 9 ounces for an average-sized shoe, it weighs about 10% less than Vivobarefoot’s standard ultra-thin-soled shoe, which allows for barefoot-style sensory feedback.

Info: $160, vivobarefoot.com/us

3. Natural Yoga Block

Yoga block
This yoga block from Hugger Mugger is made from cork.
Hugger Mugger cork yoga block: Rectangular yoga block made of 100% renewable cork.

Why we like it: The cork texture provides an easy-to-grip, non-slip surface. The round edges keep it comfortable for supported backbends and other positions.

Info: $21.95, huggermugger.com

4. Recycled jacket

Jack Wolfskin Kiewa fleece jacket: Fleece running/hiking jacket made of 100% recycled plastic bottles and fabric remnants. The outer fabric, waterproof membrane, lining and insulation that are all made from recycled materials (zippers, pull-tabs and labels are the only components that are not recycled). This Germany-based brand is among the first to offer eco-clothing.

What we like: Breathable, fast-drying stretch fabric with two hand pockets.

Info: $139,amazon.com/jackwolfskin (click on “sustainable collection”)

Roy M. Wallack
