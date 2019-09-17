Fall fashion trends: Stylish details matter — and are everything this season

In some parts of the country leaves are starting to change color, and everywhere our attention turns to the autumnal palette of burgundy, beige, gold and green and fabrics with a heavier hand.

But the rich colors and nubbly tweeds of the season only tell part of the fall fashion story. The little things are important too — the details on a sweater, a pair of earrings or a scarf, help complete the autumnal vibe — even in places like Southern California’s eternal summer. Here, we saved you some shopping legwork by offering an array of fall items that are heavy on details, dramatic, subtle and perfect for a possible new season of stylish surprises.

Tohum

Tohum necklace (Net-a-Porter)

Part of Tohum’s Dunya collection, this chunky interlocking, polished gold-plated metal necklace also has an available matching bracelet. $585. Available at net-a-porter.com.

Fendi

Fendi ankle boots (Aedo Pultrone / Fendi)

Fendi’s square-toe ankle boots with back-zip ribbon enclosures offer a dose of fun with a navy floral-patterned fabric. $950. Available at Fendi.com.

Peet Dullaert

Peet Dullaert earrings (Net-a-Porter)

Peet Dullaert’s Estal onyx and baroque pearl drop earrings are cast in gold-plated brass. $354. Available at Net-a-porter.com.

Jacquemus

Jacquemus clogs (Jacquemus)

Jacquemus’ Les Sabots wooden-heel leather clogs are offered in colors such as burgundy, nude, light blue, white, black and green. $714. Available at Jacquemus.com.

Versace

Versace belt (Versace)

Versace’s thick black leather Tribute Buckle belt has a double row of opening holes and an oversize gold-toned square buckle. $775. Available at Versace.com.

Nialaya Jewelry

Nialaya bracelet (Nialaya)

Los Angeles-based Nialaya’s handcrafted healing chakra men’s bracelet is made from amethyst, blue lapis, larimar, green jasper, brown tiger eye, amber and carnelian beads and can be worn by others as well. $149. Available at Nialaya.com.

Wacko Maria cardigan (Farfetch)

Wacko Maria

Tokyo-based Wacko Maria offers a long-sleeve men’s cotton and silk-blend cardigan in brown embroidered with red Japanese dragons. $417. Available at Farfetch.com.

Etro

Etro backpack (Etro)

Etro’s Neo Nomad unisex boho-inspired satin backpack has a striped grosgrain top handle as well as adjustable quilted shoulder straps and a rope drawstring closure. $900. Available at Mytheresa.com.

Uma Wang

Uma Wang scarf (Farfetch)

Chinese designer Uma Wang’s oversize black and beige striped virgin wool scarf is fringed at the edges. $411. Available at Farfetch.com.