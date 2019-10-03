Sutton Stracke of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ opens her West Hollywood boutique

Sutton Stracke, a philanthropist who has joined the cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” recently opened a boutique in West Hollywood. “I’ve been thinking about it for a decade,” said Stracke, originally from Augusta, Ga., where she was a noted hostess. “I’ve always wanted to have a traditional retail clothing store that blended in art, furniture, jewelry and everything I love.”

The windows at Sutton, which opened in late September, feature couture pieces by Los Angeles-born designer August Getty, who recently moved his atelier to Paris. The store also offers pieces from local designers including Monica Mahoney and Amber Sakai. Shoppers can also get fitted for demi-couture pieces from Getty.

Stracke said she wanted to support international and local artists in the 2,000-square-foot space, where she will host revolving galleries; currently up are works from Helmut Newton. Because she’s a collector of Murano glass, she has brought in lamps and chandeliers from the Venetian glassmakers as well as English sterling silver, stationery and cards from Kat McCall Papers and a wallpaper based on a watercolor painting of a Cherokee rose from Mimi Couture.

“I want this place to feel like a home, and will be hosting events with chefs as well as book signings,” Stracke said. Upcoming events include one on modern cameos from Capri, Italy, brand Amedeo whose pieces have been worn by Spike Lee and Madonna.

Prices start at less than $100 for stationery; however, they range from $400 to $2,500 for most fashion items, excluding Getty’s couture pieces.

Sutton, 636 N. Almont Drive, West Hollywood, thesuttonconcept.com

COS

The German architecture style Bauhaus informs a new capsule collection from London-based fashion brand COS. (Daniel Riera)

Bauhaus is the inspiration behind an upcoming capsule collection by London-based fashion brand COS. The century-old German art and architecture movement informs the streamlined aesthetic of the 13-piece offering in monochromatic shades of gray, black and white. As with all things Bauhaus, detail is everything. With this collection, pieces feature interesting uses of folds, drapes and darts, and it includes a pinafore-like top layered over a long-sleeve shirt and an A-line dress with an asymmetrical neckline and low-cut back.

The Bauhaus capsule will be available starting Oct. 17 at COS at Westfield Century City and cosstores.com. Pricing is from $49 to $275.

COS has a noted affinity for the arts. On Sept. 21, the brand sponsored a preview of L.A. Dances, L.A. Dance Project’s fall festival, and dressed the group’s principal dancers for one of the three performed pieces. Guests included Andie MacDowell and Shannen Doherty. On Oct. 9 at COS’ downtown L.A. store at 313 W. 8th St., L.A. Dance Project’s artistic director Benjamin Millepied and principal dancer Janie Taylor will speak about their careers in dance as well as the mission of the contemporary ballet company. The event is free. RSVP: prlosangeles@cosstores.com

COS, cosstores.com

The Last Line

Los Angeles jewelry brand the Last Line is having its first pop-up at Westfield Century City until Oct. 9. (The Last Line)

There are a few more days to catch the first pop-up shop by Los Angeles jewelry brand the Last Line. That’s where shoppers can get their ears pierced while sitting in a custom glittery gold Eames chair.

“There is a certain nostalgia that comes with mall piercing and discovering jewelry in a mall,” said Shelley Sanders, the Last Line’s founder. “So we’re honoring it but definitely raising the bar.”

The 1,100-square-foot space was designed to “be a space for people to really interact with the pieces and see the actual weight and size of the stones and engineering of each piece,” said Sanders, who described the collection as “inviting and accessible, with pops of color and something for everyone.” The brand is known for its classic tennis necklaces and bracelets and ear clasps and hoops in diamonds and precious or semi-precious stones.

Jewelry at the pop-up starts at $150. It will remain open until Oct. 9.

The Last Line pop-up, Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, thisisthelast.com

Wrangler X Fred Segal Sunset

Wrangler teams up with Fred Segal Sunset for a capsule collection of pieces inspired by archival pieces. (Wrangler X Fred Segal)

Denim brand Wrangler is taking a trip down memory lane with an exclusive collaboration with West Hollywood’s Fred Segal Sunset. The collection of fashion and accessories is inspired by the earliest days of the 70-plus-year-old brand as well as archival pieces from the 1960s through the 1980s. It’s available at a pop-up that’s open until Oct. 16. Pieces are from $60 to $1,800.

“Our objective was to bring to life the spirit and moments of time in the history of Wrangler,” said Vivian Rivetti, global vice president of design at Wrangler, which is based in Greensboro, N.C. “We’re not just creating a five-pocket jean but doing so in the sensibility of that time period.”

Rivetti said the offering, which has rotated since it opened at Fred Segal Sunset in early September, taps into the current craze for all things vintage. Some of the pieces in the collection are made from the final remnants of denim from a U.S. mill that has since shut down.

“We dug deep into our archives and reenacted some of those archival pieces,” said Rivetti, adding that there are references to Woodstock and Pop art throughout. Items in the collection include a pastel-hued tie-dyed hoodie, pants printed with comic strips, short-sleeve coveralls, race jackets and 1970s-styled button-front denim skirts. The colors of items run from scarlet red to cobalt blue.

“We’ve taken the history of Wrangler and put it through the lens of what’s relevant today,” Rivetti said.

Wrangler X Fred Segal Sunset, 8500 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, fredsegal.com

Vegan Fashion Week

A runway piece featured at the inaugural Vegan Fashion Week by Slovenian designer Benedetti Life. (Vegan Fashion Week)

Emmanuelle Rienda founded Vegan Fashion Week as a way to show that vegan clothing is about more than hippies who wear hemp.

“We want to get around that idea and show that a vegan lifestyle is through the roof with creativity and innovation,” Rienda said. “We are connecting the dots between the fashion industry, factory farming and all the climate issues we are facing.”

The second Vegan Fashion Week — the first was in February — will include a fashion show, clothing swap and awards event and run from Oct. 10 to 14 in downtown L.A. It will also feature makeup artists who exclusively use cruelty-free beauty products and photographers who “show their activism through their work,” Rienda said.

Designers showing on the runway will include British designer Patrick McDowell, who uses reclaimed fabrics in his clothing. Also a trade show, which will be open to the public, will include 62 booths from brands in fashion, beauty, design and food. Exhibitors include Arraei Collective, a Canadian brand that uses recycled paper and hemp twine in its packaging and works with suppliers that incorporate ethical business practices, and Herban Cowboy, a cruelty-free men’s grooming company.

Vegan Fashion Week, veganfashionweek.com