It’s fall, which means it’s prime plant sale time in Southern California

It’s fall, which means it’s prime time to get into the garden here in Southern California. Fall also means plant sale season. Here are just a few events to get you started:

Oct. 5

California Native Plant Sale by the South Coast Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, featuring a large selection of native plants as well as plants for birds, bees and butterflies. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Madrona Marsh Nature Center, 3201 Plaza del Amo in Torrance. sccnps.org

Two Dog Nursery Fall/Winter Kick Off Sale offers herbs, edible flowers, fruit trees, berries and a wide variety of cold-season certified organic seedlings seedlings, including broccolini, snow peas, specialty greens such as radicchio, mustard and mizuna, cheddar cauliflower, kale, beets, carrots, chard, shallots, spinach, onions, leeks and fava beans, all at 10% off regular prices at 914 S. Cloverdale Ave. in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. twodognursery.com

Oct. 12-13

California Native Plant Society’s Native Plant Sale Weekend offers an expanded selection of native plants, perennial wildflowers, irises, mints, sages, berries, perennials, shrubs and trees, wildflower seeds and a both new and used books. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sepulveda Garden Center, 16633 Magnolia Blvd., Encino. California Native Plant Society members get 10% off on all plants and books on Oct. 12 only. On Oct. 13, Shawn Maestretti and Leigh Adams present the talk “Climate Reality: Regeneration of the Landscape” at 11 a.m. lacnps.org

Oct. 19

Garden Market and Fall Plant Sale at UC Riverside Botanic Gardens includes California native and water-wise plants propagated in the garden, as well as vegetable seedlings, succulents, patio and house plants, landscape trees and plants that attract native pollinators. Vendors will sell fruit trees, tropical plants, plumeria and Australian plants, and garden volunteers and master gardeners will be available to answer questions. Free admission. Members only 8 to 10 a.m.; public entry 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , 1 Botanic Garden Drive on the UCR Campus. Plant sale lists available online at least one week before the sale. gardens.ucr.edu

Oct. 19-20

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden’s Fall Plant Sale marks the seasonal opening of the garden’s Grow Native Nursery, which sells unusual and hard-to-find native and California-friendly plants. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Early entry for garden (8 a.m.) and Chino Basin Water Conservation District (9 a.m.) members on Oct. 19. Free with $10 admission to the garden, $6 seniors and students, $4 children ages 3 -12. The plant list will be listed on the website two weeks before the sale. rsabg.org

Oct. 19-21

San Diego Botanic Garden 37th Fall Plant Sale includes California natives, cactus, succulents, bromeliads, fruit trees and subtropical plants. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21. Early entry at 8 a.m. for Larabee and Benefactor Society members, 9 a.m. entry for basic members. Free with $18 admission to the gardens ($12 seniors) members enter free, 230 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. sdbgarden.org

Oct. 25-27

Fall Plant Sale at the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens includes manzanita, salvia, buckwheat, ceanothus, desert mallow, and many other California natives, as well as low-water Southwestern plants such as Texas ranger, tecoma and chocolate daisy, and Australian natives such as grevillea and callistemon. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Free with $25 general admission to the gardens ($21 seniors), 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. huntington.org

Nov. 2

California Native Plant Sale by the Riverside-San Bernardino Chapter of the California Native Plant Society promises popular and easy-care native plants, seeds and bulbs plus experts who can answer questions about lawn alternatives, habitat gardens and general garden advice. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverside-Corona Resource Conservation District, 4500 Glenwood Drive in Riverside. CNPS members get a 10% discount. riverside-sanbernardino.cnps.org

Nov. 2-3

California Native Plant Sale at the Fullerton Arboretum offers more than 100 plant Mediterranean, drought-resistant plant varieties propagated by arboretum volunteers and staff. Free admission and parking, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., members get early admission at 9 a.m. fullertonarboretum.org