Palm Springs Modernism Week announces schedule for 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday.

When tickets to Modernism Week went on sale last year, some events, including tours of the historic Sunnylands estate and the Frey House II, sold out quickly.

So as a reader service, we want to give fans of the Midcentury Modern design showcase a heads-up: Tickets to Modernism Week, held Feb. 13-23, 2020, in Palm Springs, will go on sale at noon Friday.

Sure events like the Signature Home Tours and the Charles Phoenix Super Duper Double Decker bus tours are popular, but there are more than 350 events to choose from, spanning walking architecture tours to the Modernism Show & Sale and Vintage Trailer Show.

Modernism Week will also offer tours of five homes in the Coachella Valley, including the Gilman Residence (1948), recently remodeled by Thomboy Properties (which has updated previous homes on the tour), the Guggenheim House (1967) remodeled by Grace Home Furnishings, and the Miles Bates “Wave” House (1955) designed by architect Walter S. White and being restored by Los Angeles-based Stayner Architects. Iinterior designer Christopher Kennedy will unveil a newly remodeled 1972 Canyon Estates home designed by architect Charles DuBois and the Mesa Modern design house will offer an updated look at contemporary art, architecture, interior and landscape design.

Tours of architect Albert Frey’s meticulously restored Cree House (1955) will return to the Modernism Week lineup as will tours of the former home of Frank Sinatra, film screenings, including the world premiere of “Frey II: The Architectural Interpreter,” and a Modern Garden Tour.

Other new events for 2020 include:

Programs celebrating the Alexander family

A Palm Desert Signature Home Tour

A panel on the saving of the Sunset magazine archives

Nancy Sinatra appearing at the historic Plaza Theatre

Shea Residence, Palm Springs Modern Committee Iconic Home Tour

Daughters of Design: Bertoia, Eames, and Saarinen

Birth of the Cool: A Symposium on California Architecture, Art, Design, and Culture at Midcentury

Jerry Lewis House “Nutty Professor” Party

Content tracks on the significance of John Lautner

A series of talks on Australia’s modern architecture

Modernism Week will take place Feb. 13 - 23, 2020. Tickets will be available at noon Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. noon PST. To view a full list of events, visit modernismweek.com.