Fun board games to give this season

In “Wingspan,” you master the art of collecting birds — from among 170 unique species — then put them in their proper habitat. Choosing when and where to place the eye-catching cards is key to winning. This game strikes the perfect balance between strategy and ease. No wonder it’s one of the board game industry’s most acclaimed games of the year.
You play a network executive keen on attracting the most viewers in “The Networks.” Your job is to develop a hit TV lineup — with a mix of sports, reality shows, sitcoms or dramas. Cast your stars, pick your commercials and earn money in syndication.
“Battle for Rokugan” is a cutthroat, fast-playing war game that relies on bluffing and strategy. Good for lots of laughs and taunts. Perfect for game night with family and friends.
Compete to be the best winemaker as you plant and harvest grapes to fill orders of wine, including champagne and rose in “Viticulture.” A crew of workers, the right vines and a tasting room are among the gameplay options that could give your winery the winning edge.
In “Arkham Horror, 3rd Edition,” characters in the fictional town of Arkham, Mass., work together to stop a powerful being from awakening and ushering in the end of the world. You must solve mysteries, buy weapons and acquire powerful relics and spells to fend off danger. Play through four scenarios that have multiple outcomes.
“Civilization, A New Dawn” is based on the wildly popular videogame Sid Meier’s “Civilization.” This streamlined tabletop version lets players develop a civilization by exploring the world, building wonders and researching technology. You can even go to war.
“Santorini” is an entertaining introductory board game for the whole family, but don’t let the simple rules fool you. It can be hard to master the strategy as you erect Greek-style buildings. Be the first to reach higher ground, while blocking your opponents.
Sherlock Holmes has disappeared and no one’s around to stop you and the other evil geniuses from completing your doomsday devices in “Victorian Masterminds.” Acquire mayhem points by finishing different parts of your Doomsday machine, sabotaging world landmarks and abducting scientists in this whimsically themed game.
