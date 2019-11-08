Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fun board games to give this season

By Saif Al-Azzawi
Nov. 8, 2019
Fowl play
Boardgame: Wingspan
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

In “Wingspan,” you master the art of collecting birds — from among 170 unique species — then put them in their proper habitat. Choosing when and where to place the eye-catching cards is key to winning. This game strikes the perfect balance between strategy and ease. No wonder it’s one of the board game industry’s most acclaimed games of the year.

$75.95
amazon.com

Want to be a Hollywood mogul?
Board game: The Networks
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

You play a network executive keen on attracting the most viewers in “The Networks.” Your job is to develop a hit TV lineup — with a mix of sports, reality shows, sitcoms or dramas. Cast your stars, pick your commercials and earn money in syndication.

$37.98
amazon.com

Bringing honor to your clan
Borad game: Battle for Rokugan
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

“Battle for Rokugan” is a cutthroat, fast-playing war game that relies on bluffing and strategy. Good for lots of laughs and taunts. Perfect for game night with family and friends.

$30.90
amazon.com

Toast the winner
Board game: Viticulture
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Compete to be the best winemaker as you plant and harvest grapes to fill orders of wine, including champagne and rose in “Viticulture.” A crew of workers, the right vines and a tasting room are among the gameplay options that could give your winery the winning edge.

$45.29
amazon.com

Race against the clock
Board game: Arkham Horror
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

In “Arkham Horror, 3rd Edition,” characters in the fictional town of Arkham, Mass., work together to stop a powerful being from awakening and ushering in the end of the world. You must solve mysteries, buy weapons and acquire powerful relics and spells to fend off danger. Play through four scenarios that have multiple outcomes.

$54.99
amazon.com

Write your own history
Board game: Civilization, a new dawn
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

“Civilization, A New Dawn” is based on the wildly popular videogame Sid Meier’s “Civilization.” This streamlined tabletop version lets players develop a civilization by exploring the world, building wonders and researching technology. You can even go to war.

$39.96
amazon.com

Get building
Board game: Santorini
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

“Santorini” is an entertaining introductory board game for the whole family, but don’t let the simple rules fool you. It can be hard to master the strategy as you erect Greek-style buildings. Be the first to reach higher ground, while blocking your opponents.

$21.89
amazon.com

When you want to be bad
Board game: Victorian mastermins
 
(Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)

Sherlock Holmes has disappeared and no one’s around to stop you and the other evil geniuses from completing your doomsday devices in “Victorian Masterminds.” Acquire mayhem points by finishing different parts of your Doomsday machine, sabotaging world landmarks and abducting scientists in this whimsically themed game.

$39.99
amazon.com

Saif Al-Azzawi