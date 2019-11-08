This season’s gamer must-haves

Virtual reality has long been the “next big thing,” only to never really capture the general public’s imagination. That’s because it’s expensive, and small devices tend to lack the processing power needed for a fulfilling experience. The Oculus Quest is the beginning of the end of that narrative, as this simple, portable device is capable enough to run many of today’s most exciting VR experiences. It’s finally a device for those who have been curious but holding off on getting real about virtual reality.