The jetsetter’s holiday wish list

Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L is so versatile it might be the only pack needed. It easily transitions from a 35L international carry-on or day-pack size to a 45-liter gear hauler. It offers top, front, side and rear access so everything you need on the plane is at hand. Shoulder straps and hip belt tuck away when it needs to fly as checked luggage. Peak Design’s Packing Tools for clothes, cameras, etc. are made to integrate into the bag.