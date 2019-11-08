The jetsetter’s holiday wish list

AirFly from TwelveSouth transforms a wired headphone jack into a Bluetooth transmitter so you can use your wireless headphones anywhere, including a plane’s in-flight entertainment system or a treadmill with a TV. AirFly has a rechargeable battery that lasts eight hours.
Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are designed to enhance audio on music and calls while quieting noises (there are 11 levels of noise cancellation) on a plane, subway, etc. A four-microphone system improves audio on calls. Other features include intuitive touch controls (to adjust volume, switch tracks, etc.) and Bose AR that uses built-in motion sensors to augment sound based on your movement.
Ably Apparel’s Tourist Pocket-less Tee for men is a premium cotton T-shirt treated with eco-friendly technology that makes fabric repel liquids, resist stains and odors, dry faster and need washing less often. This travel essential is available in six sizes and eight colors, including Living Coral, Bel Air Blue, Navy and Black.
Afton Compression Socks help prevent swelling and deep vein thrombosis on long flights by promoting good circulation with medical grade compression so they feel tighter around the ankle and less constricted at the knee. The socks are made with a cotton nylon blend and the foot is lined with a metallic silver fiber to combat foot odor. Afton matches each pair purchased with a donation to Shelter Partnership. for school children in need.
Chill Angel’s Power Nap Long Sleeve Crew for women is 100% superfine merino jersey that’s designed to regulate body temperature. And although it was born a sleep top, it easily doubles as active wear and is perfect for planes or hotel rooms which are often too hot or too cold.
Vuori’s Performance Jogger for Women blends a soft performance stretch jersey fabric into fashionably cozy pants that feel so good and soft that you’ll want to live in them. The quick drying, moisture wicking fabric will make them your new wear everywhere — from yoga to the track or from the train to the plane. (Vuori’s Ponto Performance Pant is the equivalent option for men.)
Altra’s Escalante 2 for Women is a comfy upgrade to the original Escalante. Altra’s unique toe box lets your toes spread out naturally while standing, running, climbing, descending or wiggling your toes at the airport waiting to board your flight. And the brand’s Fit4Her technology means the shoe’s designed for the female foot. (There’s a comparable Escalante 2 for men.)
Keen Terradora Ankle Waterproof Boot offers women a sneaker-like fit with a waterproof, breathable membrane. The result: An insulated boot with a high-traction sole. And it’s designed for women’s feet. Comes in four colors ranging from black to merlot. Keen’s Venture Mid WP ($180) is a similar option for guys.
Juice Beauty’s Replenish & Renew gift set includes four signature travel-size Stem Cellular products, which blend botanical juices, fruit stem cells, Vitamin C and resveratrol-rich grapeseed to hydrate and renew weary faces. The set has a cleanser, an exfoliating peel spray, an anti-wrinkle moisturizer and an anti-wrinkle eye treatment.
Activbody’s Activ5 Fitness Package helps a traveler workout almost anywhere. The free iOS or Android training app coaches a user through a quick set of low-impact isometric exercises in a hotel room, park or kitchen. The kit comes with the Active5 portable fitness device, a mobile stand and a fitness towel.
The TRX Home2 System lets a road warrior grab a functional workout suspended from a door, a ceiling beam, a tree and more. The system contains a redesigned suspension trainer with reinforced webbing, soft handles and adjustable foot cradles, a door anchor, a suspension anchor, a mesh carry bag and a one-year subscription to the TRX coaching app with more than 80 workouts ranging from suspension training to cycling and yoga.
Optavia’s Purposeful Hydration helps travelers stay hydrated and energized with less sugar. These hydration packets (30 per box) add flavor and nutrition and are only 5-15 calories. The four-box kit includes Start Strong (with as much Vitamin C as six oranges) for a healthy immune system, B Active (for active B vitamins) and Replenish (supplements Potassium and Magnesium and restores electrolytes lost during an active day).
Root7’s Chameleon Bottle is a stainless steel reusable water bottle that makes drinking water fun. A temperature reactive coating makes the bottle turn from white to purple, blue or peach when filled with cold water. It comes with a removable silicone sleeve. 21 ounces. Starting around
The mophie Powerstation Hub is a 6000mAh battery that can rapidly charge multiple devices via a cable or wirelessly. It has two AC power prongs for wall charging, two USB ports, one USB-C port, and a wireless charging surface for QI-enabled devices. Its USB-C port can also recharge the 6000mAh battery.
BioLite’s PowerLight Mini is a 135-lumen light with five light modes (white, bright white, red, white strobe and red strobe) that can be worn or mounted. Its 1350mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery can boost a phone’s battery. A wire clipstand and bike mount are included.
The Bigger Carry On by Away Travel lets you take a couple of more outfits while keeping your bag carry-on size for a domestic flight. It has a lightweight shell, two interior compartments, four 360-degree spinner wheels for smooth gliding and an ejectable battery that enables you to charge on the go or at the gate. Available in nine colors.
Eagle Creek’s Cargo Hauler 40L is a water-repellent, abrasion-resistant carry-on duffel bag that features side grab handles, padded top handles and zip-away backpack straps. The interior has a removable mesh divider for organization. Separate end pockets help keep shoes or dirty clothes away from the clean stuff.
The Urban21 Commuter Backpack Ultimate Bundle by Keysmart includes the Urban21 Commuter Backpack, a chest strap, a water bottle, rain cover and pocket organizer. The backpack offers organization and comfort with multiple pockets (including two secret stash spots), a hardshell, waterproof compartment for glasses and a padded interior to pack up to a 15-inch laptop. The Urban21 has comfort foam straps and an anti-sweat foam back pad. Magnetic clasps make it easy to remove the chest strap or adjust the pack’s girth.
Nomad Lane’s Bento Bag was designed by travelers for travelers, and it’s packed with organization and stylish features. No need to fight for overhead space, the compact bag fits neatly under a seat. It zips open in the center like a suitcase so it’s easy to pack. It has a padded sleeve that accommodates up to a 15-inch laptop.
Peak Design Travel Backpack 45L is so versatile it might be the only pack needed. It easily transitions from a 35L international carry-on or day-pack size to a 45-liter gear hauler. It offers top, front, side and rear access so everything you need on the plane is at hand. Shoulder straps and hip belt tuck away when it needs to fly as checked luggage. Peak Design’s Packing Tools for clothes, cameras, etc. are made to integrate into the bag.
Solo New York Packable Backpack is an ultra lightweight backpack that folds up into a palm-sized pouch. It has soft shoulder straps and a large exterior pocket. Perfect for a day pack or for toting home souvenirs that don’t fit in your bag.
Thule’s Crossover 2 Carryon Spinner makes rolling through airports a breeze. It has a durable, molded ballistic base, reinforced bumpers, oversized YKK zippers and eight spinner wheels. The Crossover 2 offers various zippered compartments to organize the unorganized packer, a crush-resistant exterior SafeZone pocket for fragile essentials and can be expanded 2.5 inches: 13.8 x 9.1 x 21.7 inches, and weighs 7.6 pounds.
You don’t need to ski to appreciate “James Niehues: The Man Behind the Maps.” When it comes to ski trail maps, Niehues’ artistry demonstrates that humans still trump computers in certain areas. Nicknamed the Michelangelo of Snow, Niehues has hand painted trails for more than 200 ski resorts around the world, including Bear Mountain a.k.a. Big Bear, Heavenly, Kirkwood, Mammoth, Mountain High Northstar and Lake Tahoe Resorts in California.
GoPro Hero8 Black is considered by many to be the best GoPro. It is waterproof to 33 feet, and it shoots 12MP wide angle stills and up to 4K video (60 fps). Two features make it perfect for travel: HyperSmooth offers gimbal-like stabilization — without the gimbal — when shooting handheld video, and TimeWarp helps snag stable time-lapse video.
The Wellness Retreat Gift Set from Lather is filled with restored products to take away any pains caused by cramped planes, crowded trains, etc. The set includes a lip conditioning balm, a soothing lavender and flaxseed organic cotton eye pillow, a pillow mist, bath salts, a botanic pain relieving gel, a paraben-free, moisturizing aromatherapy balm, a Frankincense and Sandalwood candle and a botanic aluminum-free lavender and bergamot deodorant.
Mpowerd’s Luci Base Light is an inflatable, lightweight, compact travel essential for camping or in case of an emergency. Its 360-lumen lantern has four light modes: low, medium, high and flashing and lasts 50 hours on a single charge. And its 4000mAh battery can recharge your phone.
-
Make the green thumb on your holiday gift list’s life easier with these useful gardening gifts.
-
These handy camping and outdoorsy gifts are what any nature enthusiast wants.