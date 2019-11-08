Presents on the music lovers’ wish list

The runaway success of last year’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” biopic generated a legion of new and newly invigorated fans of Queen front man Freddie Mercury, whose brief solo career before his death in 1991 is the focal point of this ambitious five-disc box set, Freddie Mercury “Never Boring” (Hollywood Records).

Three CDs serve up a new mix of his 1985 solo album “Mr. Bad Guy,” a “special edition” of his 1988 collaboration with Spanish operatic soprano Montserrat Caballe, “Barcelona,” for which the original synth and drum machine backing tracks have been replaced with live orchestra, and “Never Boring” a compilation of solo tracks he recorded for various projects. DVD and Blu-ray discs offer 11 music videos and live performances as testament to his charisma on stage and power as a vocalist, and a 120-page hardbound book is jammed with photos coupled with quotes expressing his thoughts about his life and music. The set’s title is drawn from Mercury’s long-ago request to those around him: “You can do anything with my work, but never make me boring.”