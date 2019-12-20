Sustainability meets art and whiskey in the Long Beach Arts District: Four Hours

4 p.m.

Long Beach’s Lafayette condominium building at 140 Linden Ave. has ornate Art Deco artwork and dates to 1929. (Ana Venegas / For The Times)

Glance up as you make your way north from 1st Street along Linden Avenue. Considered a jewel of Art Deco architecture in Long Beach, the Lafayette at 140 Linden Ave. boast an ornate Italianesque Art Deco facade with human figures, wrought iron and garlands and dates to 1929. The historic landmark with the look of a frilly, frosted wedding cake was originally a hotel and is now a 173-unit residential condominium complex.

Shops on the street level include District Wine, where you can stop for wine tasting and a bite and where you might happen upon a drop-in painting class with Brushstrokes and Beverages painting instructor Delissa Chase, who also hosts special-occasion painting parties at the studio at 501 E. Broadway, Unit C.