Golden Globes 2020: Star-studded moments at Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., InStyle parties

Toward the end of the Golden Globes telecast on Sunday, Michelle Williams, her statuette in hand, headed into the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s viewing and after-party in the Wilshire Garden at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The evening’s outstanding actress winner in the limited series or TV movie category for “Fosse/Verdon” stopped into the party, also the site of the engraving station, to have her name inscribed on her award.

Another winner, Awkwafina, soon followed, having been named outstanding actress in a comedy for “The Farewell.” (She’s the first woman of Asian descent to win the award.) Spotting her arrival, several party guests applauded the actress — some shouting, “We love you!” All smiles, the actress turned and waved as her well-wishers snapped pictures with their cellphones.

Jaya Harper, left, Laura Dern and Ellery Harper at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Golden Globe Awards after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for InStyle)

With the end of the show, famous faces began to appear in quick succession. Ramy Youssef, Stellan Skarsgård, Olivia Colman, Laura Dern and Quentin Tarantino all brought their statuettes to be engraved. As they waited for their inscriptions, Bong Joon-ho and Renee Zellweger shook hands and then hugged. Taron Egerton took a moment to pose for photographs with his family.

Arriving to the party with her mother, Joey King of “The Act” acknowledged that this Golden Globes nomination had been her first. Never mind that she didn’t win. “I’m so excited to be here,” said King as her mom concurred.

Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry of “The Morning Show” settled into a sofa, plunking down their gift packs of Lindt chocolates, the only nonvegan edibles available to the stars in the main ballroom. In this room, however, an after-party station offered lasagna bolognese, while another featured turkey burgers and barbecued pork as well as the vegan sliders.



Golden Globes winner Shannon McIntosh, left, and Camila Morrone take in the Golden Globes after-parties at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for InStyle)

Terry said he and Pittman took a walk around the ballroom early in the evening, naming Billy Porter, Meryl Streep, Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes among the stars they met. “Billy Porter gave me a blessing,” he said. “When does that happen? It’s been an amazing, full-circle moment — getting to meet our icons.”

Given the music blasting through the room, several guests took the opportunity to designate an impromptu dance floor between the photo booth and the front entry. Prominent among the dancers was Hendrix Yancey, 8, of “Unbelievable.”

Others moved on to the other parties, among them Olympians Kristi Yamaguchi, Ian Thorpe, Nadia Comaneci, Bart Conner, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Ibtihaj Muhammad and Mallory Weggemann.

On to the next party

Joaquin Phoenix, left, and Todd Phillips at 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Golden Globe Awards after-party. (Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for InStyle)

Sarah Hyland of “Modern Family” passed by en route to the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party in the Oasis Courtyard about an hour after the telecast ended.

Golden Globes winner Joaquin Phoenix, Rami Malek, Jason Momoa, Zoë Kravitz and Yara Shahidi had already come and gone, but party organizers said Dern, Salma Hayek Pinault and Golden Globes winner Patricia Arquette were still on scene. Sure enough, Arquette, a supporting actress winner for “The Act,” could be seen inside the courtyard wearing a Viking helmet.

More actors arriving included Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tom Payne of “The Walking Dead” and Jon Voight of “Ray Donovan.”

Mother-daughter Lisa Bonet, left, and Zoë Kravitz at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Golden Globe Awards after-party. (Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images for InStyle)

Colin Hanks talked with friends just outside the party venue as Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa made their exit. “Dolemite Is My Name,” in which Key appeared, didn’t win the best picture award. However, Key remained optimistic. “Maybe next time,” he said.

Shannon McIntosh, producer of “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” strode along — with her trophy held high — as did producer Arianne Sutner and writer-director Chris Butler of “The Missing Link” as they joined the party.

Eric White, left, and Golden Globes winner Patricia Arquette at the 2020 InStyle and Warner Bros. 77th Golden Globe Awards after-party. (Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for InStyle)

Just after 10 p.m., Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson headed out of the hotel. Earlier in the evening, Hanks of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Wilson called his acceptance speech “beautiful,” adding, “It brought me to tears.”

Despite the time, the parties certainly weren’t over. Kate Beckinsale was spotted shortly after that, passing through security to enter the hotel.