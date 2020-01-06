Golden Globes 2020: Memorable menswear moments on the red carpet

If the traditional trappings of men’s formalwear — specifically the black-and-white color combination and silhouette of the tuxedo — were the biggest trend takeaways of the 2020 Golden Globes for women (and they were), what Sunday night’s most memorable menswear had in common was an emphasis on color (the sole exception being Billy Porter’s custom all-white Alex Vinash tuxedo with its focus-pulling feather train) and texture (think rich velvets and corduroy).

Velvet looks

Jason Momoa, left, Roman Griffin Davis and Wesley Snipes in colorful, textured takes on the tuxedo at the 2020 Golden Globes. (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP (left) and Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times )

Jason Momoa turned heads by donning (and later doffing) a dark green, velvet shawl-collar Tom Ford tuxedo jacket for the festivities. His was barely the beginning of the evening’s peacock parade of color and texture, which included, in no particular order, Roman Griffin Davis (“Jojo Rabbit”) in a burnt-orange velvet tuxedo jacket, Chris Evans in a burgundy corduroy peak-lapel Isaia tux (styled by Ilaria Urbinati) tuxedo and “Dolemite Is My Name” co-stars Eddie Murphy and Wesley Snipes, both of whom opted for shades of burgundy.

Murphy turned out to be one of the evening’s most dapper dudes in a burgundy shawl-collar jacket paired with black pants and a black turtleneck, and Snipes wasn’t far behind, opting for a three-piece ensemble with contrasting black peak lapels wide enough to threaten putting an eye out.

Advertisement

Blue man group

Among the boys in bold blue at the 2020 Golden Globes were Sacha Baron Cohen, left, in Dolce & Gabbana, Tony Shalhoub and Nicholas Braun in Prada. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

In the menswear arena, blue is a traditional safe haven for guys who want to fly below the radar wardrobe-wise. Sunday evening, though, shades of blue made for some standout style on the red carpet. Among the night’s eye-catching blues brothers were Sacha Baron Cohen in an electric blue, double-breasted, peak-lapel Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo, Tony Shalhoub in a midnight blue velvet double-breasted peak-lapel tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, and Nicholas Braun (better known to fans of HBO’s “Succession” as cousin Greg) whose blue Prada tux with contrasting black lapels made even more of an impression thanks to the tone-on-tone addition of a black bow tie and black shirt.

Men in black (and white)

Barry Jenkins, left, in Thom Browne, Brad Pitt in Brioni and Taika Waititi in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX at the 2020 Golden Globes. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images (left) and Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

In addition to Porter, there were a few other fellows who made a strong sartorial statement in black and/or white on the red carpet Sunday night. Among them were director Barry Jenkins in Thom Browne (the designer behind Cynthia Erivo’s hand-beaded black-and-white gown), Brad Pitt in a classic Brioni three-piece tuxedo (he’s a brand ambassador for the Italian label and is set to appear in Brioni ads unveiled this month, according to fashion industry trade paper WWD) and “Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi, who hit the red carpet in a cream-colored, shawl-collar dinner jacket and black trousers by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX without looking like a waiter thanks to the tone-on-tone black bow tie and shirt.