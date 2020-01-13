Awards season at home: Copy these top beauty and hair tricks for a red-carpet look

From Awkwafina’s winged eyeliner and Ana de Armas’ twisted ponytail at the Golden Globes this month to Joey King’s metallic nail art and Lupita Nyong’o’s 1980s-era eyeshadow at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, celebrities have been standing out on the red carpets with their diverse beauty looks.

Outside Hollywood, not everyone is lucky enough to have a glam squad oversee their cosmetics and coiffures as these actresses did. However, the A-listers’ makeup artists and hairstylists shared various products and tricks for copying these beauty looks at home.

How to enhance your skin’s natural beauty

Mary Wiles hydrates Kirsten Dunst’s skin with Dior Capture Total C.E.L.L. Energy Creme. (Dior)

“Skin, for me, is the most important part of the preparation process,” Mary Wiles wrote to The Times in an email. The makeup artist used Dior’s new Capture Totale C.E.L.L. Energy series to hydrate Kirsten Dunst’s face before the Globes.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

To help Dunst combat dryness and radiate a healthy glow, Wiles started with the High Performance Treatment Serum-Lotion ($95) and massaged in the Super Potent Serum ($155), which includes hydrating hyaluronic acid.

“Since her skin tends to be on the drier side, I sealed off moisture with the Dior Capture Totale Crème ($155), which created a nice base,” she said of Dunst.

How to sport metallic eyeshadow

The Lancôme eyeshadow palette used on Lupita Nyong’o.

(Lancôme)

Strong and powerful was the effect that makeup artist Nick Barose aimed to achieve for Nyong’o at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Since Nyong’o is a celebrity ambassador for Lancôme, Barose dug into a kit stocked with products from the French beauty brand. First, he prepped the Oscar-winning actress’ eyelids with the Aquatique waterproof base ($27).

He defined and lengthened her brows with a pencil and set them with the Sourcils Styler brow gel in Transparent ($26.50).

Lupita Nyong’o at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

After lining the lashes with both pencil and liquid eyeliners, he dipped into the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Terre de Sienne ($50) to create the graphic look on Nyong’o’s eyes.

The trick is to dampen the eyeshadow brushes for an extra-creamy, shiny effect. He applied the darkest shade in the crease and outer corners and the middle copper tone on the lids and brow bones. He also used the coppery tone along the lower lash lines. The final flourish was two coats of mascara on Nyong’o’s upper lashes.

How to flash futuristic nails

Joey King let the silver from her head-to-toe Prada look seep into her nails at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Joey King at the 25th Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Manicurist Thuy Nguyen applied one coat of Essie’s gel couture nail polish in Fairy Tailor, followed by another coat in Corset ($11.50 each).

She placed nail tape in various, alternating directions. A layer of gel couture top coat (also $11.50) sealed the miniature wearable art.

How to do a modern take on Old Hollywood-style lashes

Kate Synnott created Old Hollywood-style lashes on Nicole Kidman with Lashify.

(Lashify)

Lashify lash extensions were Nicole Kidman’s secret weapon at the Globes. Makeup artist Kate Synnott used Lashify’s Gossamer lashes in the medium length of A12 along Kidman’s top lash line.

At the outer corners of the lashes, she placed three B14 lashes. Before and after applying each lash, she swiped the Whisper Light single-sided adhesive to blend the natural lashes with the extensions.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The process was easy, Synnott said, considering it was her first time using the $145 Lashify kit. “I cannot get over how realistic they look — and so lightweight,” she said.

How to draw a winged eye

Awkwafina’s winged eyeliner was drawn with Lorac’s Front of the Line Pro Liquid Eyeliner. (Lorac)

Awkwafina’s winged eyeliner got a huge lift when she made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win as lead actress in a film comedy or musical at the Globes. Makeup artist Kirin Bhatty focused on Hollywood glamour with glowing skin, a winged eye and a striking lip shaded with Lorac’s matte pencil in Currant.

Awkwafina in the photo deadline room at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

She created a sharp, angled wing along Awkwafina’s top lash line with Lorac’s Front of the Line Pro Liquid Eyeliner ($23). “It creates a more accurate line and allows you to be precise with your angles,” Bhatty wrote in an email to The Times.

How to twist hair into an easy but polished ponytail

Mara Roszak twisted Ana de Armas’ thick brown hair into a low ponytail that the hairstylist said “feels timeless but it also feels cool.”

Using all Leonor Greyl products, Roszak put a center part in de Armas’ towel-dried hair. Next, she applied a golf ball-sized amount of Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46) to de Armas’ roots and raked it through to the ends before roughly drying it with a blowdryer and a paddle brush. With her fingers, Roszak created two 2-inch pin curls about 2 inches behind the “Knives Out” star’s hairline and sprayed them with Voluforme styling spray ($36) to amplify the volume at the top of the hair.

Ana de Armas at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

From there, Roszak pulled the hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of de Armas’ neck for the Globes. Instead of securing it with an elastic, she twisted the hair and used U-shaped pins at the base to keep it in place. To give polish and dimension to the ends, she used a small amount of Eclat Naturel styling cream ($46). Laque Souple hairspray ($36) held the look together.

How to create a strong brow

Diorshow Brow Styler was key to Sienna Miller’s strong brows. (Dior)

James Kaliardos framed the rose- and gold-tinted glow on Sienna Miller’s face by strengthening her brows with the Diorshow Brow Styler in #001 Universal Brown ($29).

Sienna Miller arriving at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The key, he said, is “drawing hairs and then blending them with the attached brow comb.”

How to shape soft waves in hair

Bryce Scarlett used Moroccanoil Treatment Light ($44) on Margot Robbie. (Richard Pierce / Moroccanoil)

Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett worked with an array of Moroccanoil products on Margot Robbie for the Globes to create what he described as “slept-in, textured, soft waves.”

He started by running a dime-size amount of Treatment Light ($44) on the “Bombshell” actress’ damp hair. He applied Volumizing Mousse ($28) at the roots and a pea-sized amount of Blow Dry Concentrate ($28) at the ends. After spraying Perfect Defense ($18 for 2 fluid ounces) to protect the locks from heat, he blew the hair out with a 2-inch round brush for a smooth and full-bodied finish.

Margot Robbie at the 77th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Then, he braided Robbie’s hair in a few large plaits and used a flat iron over them to create S-shaped waves. Once he released the braids and brushed the hair out, he used a flat iron to soften out the waves around the frame of her face and crown. He used Dry Texture Spray ($11 for 1.6 fluid ounces) generously throughout and dabbed Mending Infusion ($32) at the ends. Spritzes of Luminous Hairspray Medium ($10 for 2.5 fluid ounces) held Robbie’s hair in place.