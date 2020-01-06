Patricia Arquette whacked costar Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe

Some might say Patricia Arquette hit people over the head with her politically charged Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night. But only Joey King can say the winning actress hit her in the head.

“Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe. But I can,” King wrote Monday on Instagram, posting a photo of her badly bruised forehead.

The two actresses were nominated for their mother-daughter performances in Hulu’s “The Act,” with Arquette taking home the supporting actress trophy for performance in a miniseries or TV movie. King had been nominated for lead performance in that category.

The crash happened in the InStyle Elevator — a sort of photo booth — at the WB/InStyle after-party. King had grabbed a top hat and made it rain fake cash and Arquette donned a viking helmet and sang opera-style while waving her award around.

Everything was hilarious, right up to the grand finale. As the elevator doors closed and the younger actress doffed her top hat, she bowed her head straight into the trophy Arquette was swinging upward.

And a bruise was born.

(So much for the 20-year-old telling InStyle that her costar was “just one of the greatest friends that I’ve ever had.”)

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King tweeted Monday, tagging Arquette. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

The Globes winner tweeted back: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”