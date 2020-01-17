Learn how to ID all the trees in your ‘hood

Through March 29

Incredible Journey: Bugs is a new daily exhibit at the South Coast Botanic Garden designed to educate visitors about the butterflies, spiders, ants and bees that can be found in our SoCal gardens and to encourage exploration of the new areas in the 87-acre garden at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Rolling Hills Estates. Free with $9 admission to the garden ($6 seniors and students, $4 children ages 5-12) Members and children under 5 enter free. southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Jan. 18

“Lasagna Mulching” workshop at L.A. County Arboretum’s Crescent Farm.

Learn how to recycle cardboard and improve your garden soil in one fell swoop. 10 a.m. Free with $9 admission to the arboretum, $6 seniors/students, $4 ages 5-12. Members and children under 5 enter free. arboretum.org

“Vegetable & Herb Gardens — Compendium of 60 Vegetables & Herbs” is a free class presented by master gardener Yvonne Savio, creator of the comprehensive Gardening in L.A. blog, as part of the Cal State Northridge Gardening Series. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Advance registration required; email your name and the number of seats requested to botanicgarden@csun.edu. csun.edu/botanicgarden/

Floral Jewelry class at Sherman Library & Gardens Certified floral designer Dawn Mones demonstrates how to make floral brass cuff bracelets and floral combs using rare and unusual blooms. Preregistration required. $60 members, $70 non-members. 9 to 11 a.m. at 2647 East Coast Highway in Corona del Mar. thesherman.org

Jan. 18-19

Baiko-En Bonsai Kenkyukai Society presents “Winter Silhouettes Bonsai,” the nation’s only show of deciduous, miniaturized trees, at the L.A. Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Free with $9 admission to the arboretum ($6 for seniors 62 and older/students with ID, $4 ages 5-12, free admission to arboretum members and children under 5). arboretum.org

Jan. 19

Descanso Gardens receives “Peace Tree” from the Rotary Club of Little Toyko’s Heiwa: Hiroshima Survivor Tree group, in the Japanese Garden 10 a.m. The two trees being presented to the garden are persimmon trees that grew from the seed of a plant that survived the first atomic bomb in Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. Free with $9 admission to the garden ($6 seniors and students, $4 ages 4-12), at 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. descansogardens.org

Jan. 24 & Jan. 26

Hands-on, free Hügelkultur workshops at the Sheldon Reservoir. Learn how to create water-saving Hügel berms while helping Pasadena Water and Power transform the landscape of the Sheldon Reservoir at 1800 N. Arroyo Blvd. in Pasadena. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Water, coffee and lunch will be provided. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes that can get dirty and bring sunscreen, a hat and a reusable water and coffee bottle. Advance registration requested. ww5.cityofpasadena.net

Jan. 25

Learn about the trees of Southern California during the first of three tours of the L.A. County Arboretum, which boasts one of the most diverse urban forests in the United States. The hourlong lectures, also scheduled on Feb. 22 and March 21, will cover 20 tree species, followed by a walk in the arboretum to see the trees up close. $30 per class (includes arboretum admission), or $20 for Arboretum members, 10 a.m.to noon at the arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. arboretum.org

Jan. 25-26

Rose-pruning workshops at Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum’s rose garden, 18127 S. Alameda St. in Rancho Dominguez. Learn the basics of winter rose care while helping the museum prune its historic roses. Bring your own bypass pruning shears and leather gloves. Light refreshments, snacks and a light lunch will be provided. The workshops are free, but require reservations; call educational coordinator Mercedes Hernandez at 310-603-0088 or email mercedes.hernandez@dominguezrancho.org. dominguezrancho.org

Southern California Camellia Show includes hundreds of blooms representing all the varieties you see around Southern California this time of year, at the L.A. Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan 26. Free with $9 admission to the arboretum ($6 for seniors 62 and older/students with ID, $4 children 5-12, free admission to arboretum members and children under 5). socalcamelliasociety.org

Jan. 30-April 9

Docent training classes for San Diego Botanic Garden begin on Jan. 30 and continue weekly through April 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the garden’s Larabee House, 230 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Docents must complete several prerequisites, such as serving at least 10 volunteer hours, be a member of the garden and pay $60 for the nine classes, to enroll in the docent training. sdbgarden.org

Feb. 1

Fruit-tree grafting demonstrations and scion exchange sponsored by the California Rare Fruit Growers, Foothill chapter. Have a fruit tree with limited and/or tasteless fruit? Learn how to graft more interesting varieties onto your tree and then join in the exchange of fruit-tree cuttings, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Palm Room at the L.A. County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia. Free with $9 admission to the arboretum ($6 seniors and students). Do not bring fruit or cuttings (scions) from any citrus or citrus relatives such as finger limes, Buddha’s hand, curry leaf or sapote to avoid transmission of huanglongbing (citrus greening disease) spread by the Asian citrus psyllid. Also, be sure the cuttings you share are from dormant wood, not newly sprouted, and not from varieties still under patent protection (with tags that say “propagation prohibited” or PPAF). foothillcrfg.org

If you have a plant-related class, garden tour or other event you’d like us to mention, email jeanette.marantos@latimes.com — at least three weeks in advance — and we may include it. Send a high-resolution horizontal photo, if possible, and tell us what we’re seeing and whom to credit.