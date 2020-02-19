K-Swiss X ‘Breaking Bad’ shoe collaboration drops Feb. 20

Even though there hasn’t been a new original episode of AMC’s Emmy-winning TV series “Breaking Bad” in more than five years (its five-season run ended in September 2013), the show has managed to maintain an impressive pop-culture profile thanks to properties like the AMC series “Better Call Saul” (the spinoff prequel starring Bob Odenkirk) and Netflix movie “El Camino” (a film epilogue starring Aaron Paul that hit Netflix in October 2019). Now fans who’ve dreamed of walking in Walter White’s footsteps can do that — well, sort of — thanks to K-Swiss.

Nods to the show on the “Cooking” sneaker ($90) include a yellow Tyvek-wrapped upper that zips over the laces, left, and plastic pull tabs at the heel shaped like gas-mask filters. (K-Swiss)

That’s because the L.A.-based maker of athletic shoes has partnered with Sony Pictures Consumer Products for a collection of “Breaking Bad”-inspired sneakers. The three limited-edition sneaker styles tweak the K-Swiss Classic 2000 low-top sneaker silhouette to include references to the show that fans are certain to appreciate. Among the details: rubberized uppers that zip closed over the laces (a nod to the Tyvek suits worn in the show) on two of the styles (“Cleaning,” which is rendered in rubberized hazard orange, and “Cooking,” which is wrapped in actual yellow Tyvek) and the pin-striping detail on a third that mimics the color scheme of the RV from the show (this style, dubbed “Recreational Vehicle,” is actually a reissued version of the K-Swiss X “Breaking Bad” shoe released in October to coincide with the release of “El Camino”).

Aaron Paul, left, as Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston as Walter White in yellow zip-up Tyvek suits and gas masks in a scene from the Emmy-winning AMC series “Breaking Bad.” (Frank Ockenfels / AMC)

Other fun details sprinkled throughout include the name Heisenberg (White’s alter ego) on the sole, plastic pull tabs at the heel shaped like gas-mask filters and the show’s periodic table of elements logo (the periodic table crops up again on the sneakers’ packaging). The shoes will retail for $80 (“Recreational Vehicle”) and $90 (“Cooking” and “Cleaning”) and be available (in men’s sizes only — perhaps TV meth-making is no place for women) via footlocker.com, footaction.com, champssports.com and kswiss.com starting Feb. 20. Not coincidentally, the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” is slated to kick off on AMC just three days later.

“Recreational Vehicle” ($80) is a reissued style first offered in October. The colored stripes on the side are a nod to the color scheme of the RV on the Emmy-winning series, while the packaging references the periodic table of elements. (K-Swiss)

Of course any true “Breaking Bad” fan knows the K-Swiss kicks aren’t the first wearable homage to Walter White; in December 2013 Goorin Bros., the hat company responsible for the distinctive porkpie Bryan Cranston sported as the chemistry teacher turned drug maker briefly offered a reissued commemorative version.