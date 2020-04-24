Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Renegade Craft Fair is online this year. Here’s how to browse.

Renegade Craft Fair.jpg
Last year’s Renegade Craft Fair was held outdoors at the Los Angeles State Historic Park.
(Renegade Craft Fair)
By Lisa BooneStaff Writer 
April 24, 2020
11:33 AM
1

Is this the future of craft fairs? In response to the coronavirus, the long-running Renegade Craft Fair is pivoting to a virtual format, starting today.

Under normal circumstances, the curated independent craft fair which started in Chicago in 2003 is staged in 12 cities through the country and United Kingdom. Locally, the bi-annual event is held outdoors at the Los Angeles State Historic Park and has grown to include approximagely 300 independent artisans, do-it-yourselfers and crafters spanning pottery to leather goods, jewelry to candles.

Starting at 3 p.m. today, artists will go live in blinking online portals for a two-hour-long Virtual Fair where you can observe their work and process from the comfort of your own home. Instead of walking from booth to booth at a venue, you can now view the artists in their studios and at home as they share block printing and cooking demonstrations, glass blowing, craft tutorials, and more.

Renegade organizers advise viewing the Virtual Fair on a desktop, using the filters, and opening multiple portals in new windows. Once the windows are open, viewers can interact with the livestreams by commenting, asking questions, liking and following and purchasing products. No desktop? Head to the landing page on your mobile web browser and click on portal links.

The Renegade Craft Virtual Fair will be held every weekend through May 30 with artist rosters and portals available for a week. Shopping from home this way is a great way to support artists and small businesses who may be struggling due to COVID-19 . It’s also a great resource for handmade Mother’s Day gifts but be aware that shipping may be delayed due to the coronavirus.

At press time, the Renegade Craft Fair is scheduled to return to the Los Angeles State Historic Park on July 25-26 and Nov. 21-22.

What: Renegade Craft Virtual Fair

When: Friday, April 24, 3 -5 p.m.; Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Through May 30.

Where: Your house

Suggested entry fee: $10

Info: renegadecraft.com

Lisa Boone
Lisa Boone is a design writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, even youth sports, for the Home section and L.A. at Home. She is a native of Los Angeles.