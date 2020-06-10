Want to wear makeup under your face mask this summer? Read this first

As coronavirus shutdown measures are eased, Angelenos are dining on restaurant patios, shopping in stores and venturing to beaches. Los Angeles might feel like itself again in some ways, but masks are still required in public venues.

So how can you keep the skin under your mask healthy and what shows above it looking good?

Beauty insiders are finding themselves doling out mask-specific advice, including how to keep the focus on eyes (forget the lip gloss for now) and caring for skin that could be prone to irritation.

“I would refrain from wearing too much makeup right now,” said makeup artist Patrick Ta, co-founder of Patrick Ta Beauty, whose clients include Kim Kardashian West and Gigi Hadid. “You don’t want anything heavy on your face that would end up irritating your skin under your mask. I would stick to keeping skin super hydrated and focus on the areas that do show: eyes, cheeks and brows.”

Ta suggests “a light tinted moisturizer, a slight contour and a flush of color” and recommends stashing those lipsticks away for the time being. “Lips will smear and get messed up with taking on and off your mask,” he said. “Stick to a nice lip balm that will keep your lips hydrated.”

Melissa Haloossim, a nurse practitioner and founder of the West Hollywood skin clinic Skin Thesis, said caring for the skin under a face covering shouldn’t be overlooked.

“With the skin rubbing against the masks, the humidity of our breath and being outdoors in the heat — these can cause dermatitis, inflammation and itchiness,” she said. “People need to think carefully about what they are putting on their skin when they are going out and need to wear their masks.”

Haloossim suggests lightweight moisturizers and cautioned against the use of retinols because they could react with the sun and cause further irritation. Anything that acts as an exfoliant should also be avoided. She suggests sticking to products that have some sun protection and aren’t thick and heavy.

Here are some picks for cruelty-free, mask-friendly products that might provide a summer beauty refresh.



Vinésime

(Vinésime)

French brand Vinésime makes products infused with Pinot Noir, which is known for its high concentration of antioxidants. Intended for day and night use, Vinésime’s Élixir du Temps Contour des Yeux eye cream also contains corn botanical and red clover extract and sea water enriched with micro algae. $65. Available at vinesime-us.com.



Cirem

(Cirem)

With ingredients such as vitamin C, avocado oil, rose and Siberian pine nut, Mending Moon Moonglow Face Oil from Beverly Hills-based Cirem can be applied at night to help soothe and moisturize the skin. $70. Available at cirem.com.



StackedSkincare

(StackedSkincare)

Lips could become chafed after hours behind a mask. Los Angeles brand StackedSkincare, developed by aesthetician Kerry Benjamin, includes a Hydrating Lip Peel that contains glycolic acid to dissolve surface layers of dead skin and lactic acid to exfoliate. Lip balm should be applied immediately after using. $28. Available at stackedskincare.com and sephora.com.



Green Gorilla

(Green Gorilla)

CBD is among the ingredients, along with lavender and peppermint, in a lip balm from Malibu-based wellness brand Green Gorilla. $7.99. Available at ilovegreengorilla.com.



Free Agent

(Free Agent)

Los Angeles-based Free Agent makes this freshly batched Lightspeed Hydro Glow C Serum, produced in limited quantities and shipped out quickly to retain maximum efficiency. The serum contains the hydrocarbon squalane, made from sustainable sugarcane, and helps with skin prone to inflammation and acne. $95. Available at freeagentskincare.com.



Body Glide

(Body Glide)

Skin-care brand Body Glide launched its Face Glide in April specifically for mask wearing. The balm contains vitamins as well as coconut and sweet almond oil and comes in a pocket-friendly size. The formula has been approved for use by medical professionals. $4.99. Available at bodyglide.com.



Codex Beauty

(Codex Beauty)

Comfrey, marshmallow and rejuvenating immortelle are some of the botanicals in Bia Skin Superfood, a nourishing face, body and hand cream from Codex Beauty. The Ireland-made product is said to help irritated, flaky or dry skin. $50. Available at codexbeauty.com.



Ounce of Nature

(Ounce of Nature)

Cleanse your complexion with the Antioxidant Hydrating Cleansing Mousse from Ounce of Nature; ingredients such as black cumin seed oil, olive and black raspberry help keep the skin pristine without stripping away nutrients. It can also be used to remove eye makeup. $27. Available at ounceofnature.com.



Lawless Beauty

(Lawless Beauty)

Certified holistic health coach Annie Lawless, a cofounder of the Suja juice brand, launched Lawless Beauty in 2017 to offer long-wearing makeup with nontoxic ingredients. Her Summer Skin Velvet Matte Bronzer, in two shades, can be brushed anywhere for a quick glow. $38. Available at lawlessbeauty.com.



PYT Beauty

(PYT Beauty)

PYT Beauty is eliminating cardboard-box packaging for many of its products, including these dual-ended mechanical Defining Brow Pencils. They come in six colors, ranging from Blonde to Warm Black. $16. Available at pytbeauty.com.



W3ll People

(The Detox Market)

Containing ingredients such as organic beeswax and sunflower seed oil, the Expressionist Volumizing Mascara from W3ll People has a dense bristle brush for thick, clump-free lashes. $22.99. Available at thedetoxmarket.com.



Patrick Ta

(Patrick Ta Beauty)

In line with Patrick Ta’s monochromatic aesthetic, his vegan, cruelty-free Monochrome Moment Velvet Blush comes in four shades, which can be worn alone or combined. $32. Available at patrickta.com.



Ilia

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 from Ilia provides lightweight sun protection. (Credo)

The ultra-light Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 from Ilia contains ingredients such as non-nano zinc oxide to block the skin from ultraviolet rays, blue light and infrared rays, a hyaluronic-acid blend, plant-based squalane, considered a hero natural moisturizer, and niacinamide, a form of vitamin B-3. The skin tint comes in 18 shades. $46. Available at credobeauty.com.