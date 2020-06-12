More than 260 Black-owned businesses in and around L.A.
“What can I do to help, right now?” It’s a question many have asked after the death of George Floyd focused the nation’s attention on police killings, entrenched racism and discrimination.
One answer? Support Black-owned businesses.
“Part of what helps is when you genuinely value Black people for who they are and what they do,” Logan Williams told us. “Spend a couple bucks at Black businesses and tell your friends about them.” (He and his father, Jimmy Williams, run Logan’s Gardens, and are believed to be the only Black-owned nursery business in Southern California.)
Readers have asked us for assistance to do just that, so we are compiling a resource guide to assist those who want to support the Los Angeles area’s many Black-owned brands and businesses.
So far, our evolving list includes 260 restaurants, fashion- and design-related businesses, fitness studios and coffee shops. If you know of a business that should be on this list, email us at Image@latimes.com.
Some of the businesses listed in the stories below have kept their bricks-and-mortar doors open, others have temporarily shuttered their locations because of the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions and are relying on online sales.
All have three things in common: They’re Black-owned, based in the Greater Los Angeles area and open for business.
One answer? Support Black-owned businesses.
“Part of what helps is when you genuinely value Black people for who they are and what they do,” Logan Williams told us. “Spend a couple bucks at Black businesses and tell your friends about them.” (He and his father, Jimmy Williams, run Logan’s Gardens, and are believed to be the only Black-owned nursery business in Southern California.)
Readers have asked us for assistance to do just that, so we are compiling a resource guide to assist those who want to support the Los Angeles area’s many Black-owned brands and businesses.
So far, our evolving list includes 260 restaurants, fashion- and design-related businesses, fitness studios and coffee shops. If you know of a business that should be on this list, email us at Image@latimes.com.
Some of the businesses listed in the stories below have kept their bricks-and-mortar doors open, others have temporarily shuttered their locations because of the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions and are relying on online sales.
All have three things in common: They’re Black-owned, based in the Greater Los Angeles area and open for business.