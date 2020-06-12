Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lifestyle

More than 260 Black-owned businesses in and around L.A.

Liz Polk, left, Jerry Lorenzo, Keya Nkonoki and Logan Williams are owners in fitness, fashion, yoga and nursery businesses.
(Los Angeles Times illustration
)
June 12, 2020
3:43 PM
“What can I do to help, right now?” It’s a question many have asked after the death of George Floyd focused the nation’s attention on police killings, entrenched racism and discrimination.

One answer? Support Black-owned businesses.

“Part of what helps is when you genuinely value Black people for who they are and what they do,” Logan Williams told us. “Spend a couple bucks at Black businesses and tell your friends about them.” (He and his father, Jimmy Williams, run Logan’s Gardens, and are believed to be the only Black-owned nursery business in Southern California.)

Readers have asked us for assistance to do just that, so we are compiling a resource guide to assist those who want to support the Los Angeles area’s many Black-owned brands and businesses.

So far, our evolving list includes 260 restaurants, fashion- and design-related businesses, fitness studios and coffee shops. If you know of a business that should be on this list, email us at Image@latimes.com.

Some of the businesses listed in the stories below have kept their bricks-and-mortar doors open, others have temporarily shuttered their locations because of the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions and are relying on online sales.

All have three things in common: They’re Black-owned, based in the Greater Los Angeles area and open for business.
