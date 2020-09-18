What does an Emmy drive-through festival look like? Scroll to see our photos

Share
With the cancellation of the usual brunch-style get-togethers because of the pandemic, producer Debbie Durkin organized a socially distant drive-thru event where nominees and members of the entertainment industry, including social media influencers, were invited to celebrate the 72nd Emmy Awards in the driveway of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
