Lifestyle

What does an Emmy drive-through festival look like? Scroll to see our photos

Drag queen 6 of HBO's "We're Here" arrives at EcoLuxe Lounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival in Beverly's Hilton driveway.
Drag queen 6 from HBO’s “We’re Here” arrives at EcoLuxe Lounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival by event producer Debbie Durkin in the Beverly Hilton Hotel driveway.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Sep. 18, 2020
7:24 PM
With the cancellation of the usual brunch-style get-togethers because of the pandemic, producer Debbie Durkin organized a socially distant drive-thru event where nominees and members of the entertainment industry, including social media influencers, were invited to celebrate the 72nd Emmy Awards in the driveway of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia, 11
Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia, 11, from MTV’s “Teen Mom,” pose for photos at the start of event producer Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Actor Joe P. Harris
Actor Joe P. Harris, who’s appeared on NBC’s “This is Us,” checks out his Koz water, one of the sponsors giving out product.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Teresa Gonzalez, center, waits with other "ambassadors" for guests to arrive
Teresa Gonzalez, center, waits with other “ambassadors” for guests to arrive in the driveway of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Drag queen 6 checks out some Mo Eyewear
Drag queen 6 from HBO’s “We’re Here” reality series, checks out some Mo Eyewear, one of the sponsors giving out product.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Signs greet visitors as they arrive at event producer Debbie Durkin's EcoLuxe Lounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival
Signs greet visitors as they arrive at event producer Debbie Durkin’s EcoLuxe Lounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Former Los Angeles Raider-turned-actor Willie Gault checks out Mo Eyewear.
Former Los Angeles Raider-turned-actor Willie Gault stops to check out some Mo Eyewear.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A brush and lavender mint detangling spray by John Paul Pets, which was one of the sponsors on hand.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Kinya Claiborne, left, works on a social post with Thy Nguyen
Kinya Claiborne, left, works on a social post with Thy Nguyen, for Claiborne’s “Style and Society,” showing off John Paul Pets’ detangling spray, in the drive way of the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
The "brunch box"
The “brunch box,” the last item picked up as cars finish rounding the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s driveway, closing out their visit.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Sophia Abraham
Sophia Abraham, 11, reaches for a “brunch box” from a Beverly Hilton Hotel employee, as she gets ready to jet from Debbie Durkin’s EcoLounge Drive-Thru Endless Summer Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.

