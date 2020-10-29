‘How am I? I’m terrible!’ How to answer everyone’s favorite question when everything is awful

In the before time, “How are you?” was a simple pleasantry. No one ever really meant it when they asked. It was a prompt, a mere introduction, a segue into a larger conversation.
However, in the middle of total social collapse, being asked “How are you?” has become a lifeline for many who have felt the real weight of loneliness, and some may feel compelled to grab this moment and spill their emotional guts.
There’s an ever-growing pandemic. We’re in the midst of what can only be described as a chaotic presidential election, millions are on the brink of financial ruin, and thousands more are marching in the streets night after night fighting for racial justice. So when someone asks, “How are you?” it’s only natural to want to respond, “You know what? I’m not great. Not great at all. In fact, I’m terrible, thanks, how are you?”
It’s official, California: COVID-19 has left us sick with worry and increasingly despondent. And young adults — ages 18 to 29 — are feeling it worst.
But how deep is too deep an answer to give to family, friends, coworkers or the checkout person at the supermarket when they ask the well-mannered question?
“Isolation is not a good counselor,” Dr. Anthonio Damasio, a professor of neuroscience, psychology, and philosophy, as well as the director of the Brain and Creativity Institute at USC, says. “Loneliness is not good medicine ever, but it’s even worse medicine if you are at risk in the middle of a pandemic.”
When this at-risk demographic is asked, “How are you?” Damasio says some may feel more inclined to share, or even overshare, as it may feel like their one chance at a caring ear.
“Some people are by nature more open to sharing things,” he says. “I don’t think that [behavior] has disappeared just because we are in the middle of bad times, health-wise and politically. That’s just reality. Some people are fundamentally more prone to sharing things that otherwise would be thought of as irrelevant or inappropriate.”
However, the appropriateness of just how deep one gets on the contents of their personal 2020 hell should still be controlled by context. Context of how the person asked, and just who is asking the question.
“You don’t want to go into a story about your own problems when you are being asked something from a person that you hardly know,” Damasio says. “Some kind of caution and modesty is recommended.”
Sometimes there’s more nuance to how one should respond, according to Elaine Swann, a renowned etiquette expert who’s been working to improve the world’s manners for more than two decades.
“People are taking these opportunities to say, ‘You know what, I’m not doing well.’ So when we ask this question, we really need to be more thoughtful as opposed to just stating the question without expecting to hear a real response,” she says.
As for how far people can go when sharing their emotions, Swann offered some advice.
With family:
Here’s where people can jump right into the deep end with their emotions, according to Swann. “If a family member were to ask you how you’re doing, not only can we be more transparent, we absolutely should be because these are the folks who are closest to us,” Swann says. “They are the ones who may be able to be that listening ear or rally up other family members to let them know that we need more care and support. We should intentionally share more with our family members right now than anyone else.”
With friends:
While you can still be open, Swann cautions to make sure you’re the most forthcoming with your trusted inner circle. “Depending on the connection that you have with your friend, it is good to share,” she says. “I think people will take your cue in terms of how deep you go. Some individuals are looking for opportunities to be supportive, and they just won’t know unless you share. We should not be going through this entire experience alone.”
With coworkers:
Here’s one that may surprise you. Swann says you not only can feel free to be honest with your coworkers, but that you should actually make an effort to share. “I think because of the fact that we spend so much time with our coworkers, it is important for us to be fairly open and honest with them,” she says. “When we do this, it helps stabilize your work environment so that if you do let folks in and give them a peek of what you’re going through, it can really help you in your work environment. People will be more compassionate toward you if you’re not finishing projects or things aren’t coming together so well. We can’t walk into the workplace right now with letting people think that everything is OK when really things are not.”
With total strangers:
Now it’s time to zip it, according to Swann. “With total strangers, I do think we should refrain from sharing too much,” she says, noting it may not be a good idea to burden others with our issues when they both can’t do anything to help us and may feel worse once we leave. “We have to be very careful that we don’t unload our challenges on to the other person and then walk away, because there’s nothing they can do about it. The difference between a friend, a coworker or a family member is that even though you may share information with them that is somewhat unpleasant, there is something they can do. Your coworker can help you take the load, your friends can call and check in on you, your family members can activate other family members to help, but that stranger really cannot do anything.”
Both Swann and Damasio agree that it’s not only important to share how we’re feeling but to also earnestly show interest in how others are feeling as well. And if you really don’t have time or energy to hear the response, Damasio suggests avoiding the question altogether by saying “I hope you’re well” instead.
But if you do ask it, do it with conviction.
“When we ask this question, ‘How are you,’ be intentional with it and really want to know how a person is doing,” Swann says. “It’s very important for us to be sensitive and considerate toward every person because we do not know what an individual may be going through or experiencing and anything we can do to bring some levity to their life and to bring some peace and some joy, we should most certainly exercise that.”
She adds: “It’s so important for us to show kindness and compassion and humility to everyone because these are unprecedented times and we should most certainly call ourselves and call everybody to the carpet and say, do better and treat one another better.”