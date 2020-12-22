The L.A. Times pays me to make plant memes. Here are my favorites from 2020

Since starting my job in June 2020 as an illustrator and designer for the Los Angeles Times, I’ve made more than 40 plant memes for our plants Instagram account, @latimesplants.

My main motivator for doing anything creative is to be able to have fun and ultimately make myself and hopefully others laugh along the way. I’ve never been an awfully serious person and I never hope to be, so I’m thankful I’ve found work that aligns with my ambition to joke through life.

Here’s a look back at some of our favorite plant memes of the year.

