10 wildly festive phone and Zoom backgrounds by local L.A. artists

We partnered with 10 Los Angeles based artists to create joyful, festive phone and Zoom backgrounds. Find a link to download each background underneath the photo. Just look for the emoji 👉👈.

As a treat for those of you who are print subscribers (or who live somewhere you can purchase the print version of the Los Angeles Times), each of these designs will be available as wrapping paper prints in our Dec. 12 issue of the Saturday section. You can pick up the issue at your local grocery store.



Shyama Golden

Shyama Golden is an artist living in Mount Washington.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: being able to garden indoors and out.

(Shyama Golden / For The Times)

(Shyama Golden / For The Times)

Marianna Fiero

Marianna Fierro is an illustrator and designer living in Silver Lake.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the warm weather and blue skies.

(Marianna Fiero / For The Times)

(Marianna Fiero / For The Times)

David Vega

David Vega is an artist-illustrator living in Jefferson Park.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: going to different homestyle delis, and spending time with family.

(David Vega / For The Times)

(David Vega / For The Times)

Ruth Mora

Ruth Mora is an illustrator living in Bell Gardens.

What they love about L.A. during the holidays: the houses lighted up with Christmas lights and the tamales and champurrado (spicy hot chocolate) being sold all around their hometown.

(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

Charlie Brand

Charlie Brand is an artist living in Highland Park.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: the ArcLight theater on Christmas Day.

(Charlie Brand / For The Times)

(Charlie Brand / For The Times)

Josie Portillo

Josie Portillo is an illustrator living in South Pasadena.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: pretending it gets cold enough to wear a scarf and seeing the palm trees around her neighborhood light up.

(Josie Portillo / For The Times)

(Josie Portillo / For The Times)

Clay Hickson

Clay Hickson is an illustrator living in Koreatown.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: Griffith Park in the rain (if we’re lucky!).

(Clay Hickson / For The Times)

(Clay Hickson / For The Times)

Grace Danico

Grace Danico is an artist, multidisciplinary designer and archivist living in Highland Park.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: sharing a meal with visiting family and friends at her favorite restaurants.

(Grace Danico / For The Times)

(Grace Danico / For The Times)

Olivia Asis

Olivia Asis is a plant-collecting Illustrator and story artist living in Sherman Oaks.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the cooler weather and moody skies, as well as all the fun holiday decorations.

(Olivia Asis / For The Times)

(Olivia Asis / For The Times)

Alana Hunter

Alana Hunter is a digital illustrator living in Los Angeles County.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the elaborate decorations and brightly lighted neighborhoods.

(Alana Hunter / For The Times)

(Alana Hunter / For The Times)

