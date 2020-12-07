Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Lifestyle

10 wildly festive phone and Zoom backgrounds by local L.A. artists

Illustration of festive phone backgrounds
(Marianna Fiero, Grace Danico, Olivia Asis, Ruth Mora and Josie Portillo / For The Times)
Share
By Amy King
Share

We partnered with 10 Los Angeles based artists to create joyful, festive phone and Zoom backgrounds. Find a link to download each background underneath the photo. Just look for the emoji 👉👈.

As a treat for those of you who are print subscribers (or who live somewhere you can purchase the print version of the Los Angeles Times), each of these designs will be available as wrapping paper prints in our Dec. 12 issue of the Saturday section. You can pick up the issue at your local grocery store.

Shyama Golden

Shyama Golden is an artist living in Mount Washington.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: being able to garden indoors and out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mockup of a phone background with a plants illustration.
(Shyama Golden / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a plants illustration.
(Shyama Golden / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Marianna Fiero

Marianna Fierro is an illustrator and designer living in Silver Lake.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the warm weather and blue skies.

Mockup of a phone background with a pomegranate illustration.
(Marianna Fiero / For The Times)
Advertisement

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a pomegranate illustration.
(Marianna Fiero / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

David Vega

David Vega is an artist-illustrator living in Jefferson Park.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: going to different homestyle delis, and spending time with family.

Mockup of a phone background with a birds of paradise illustration.
(David Vega / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a birds of paradise illustration.
(David Vega / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Lead art gif for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Welcome to our comprehensive gift guide for the 2020 holiday season.

Advertisement

Ruth Mora

Ruth Mora is an illustrator living in Bell Gardens.

What they love about L.A. during the holidays: the houses lighted up with Christmas lights and the tamales and champurrado (spicy hot chocolate) being sold all around their hometown.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration
(Ruth Mora / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Charlie Brand

Charlie Brand is an artist living in Highland Park.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: the ArcLight theater on Christmas Day.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Charlie Brand / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration.
(Charlie Brand / For The Times)
Advertisement

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Josie Portillo

Josie Portillo is an illustrator living in South Pasadena.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: pretending it gets cold enough to wear a scarf and seeing the palm trees around her neighborhood light up.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Josie Portillo / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration.
(Josie Portillo / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Clay Hickson

Clay Hickson is an illustrator living in Koreatown.

What he loves about L.A. during the holidays: Griffith Park in the rain (if we’re lucky!).

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Clay Hickson / For The Times)
Advertisement

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a festive illustration.
(Clay Hickson / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Lifestyle

43 ways to make this year the best holiday season ever — even if money is tight

Illustration for story about how to celebrate the holidays with little or no money

Lifestyle

43 ways to make this year the best holiday season ever — even if money is tight

The 2020 holiday season is going to be a bigger challenge than usual. Here’s how to celebrate on the cheap and make new memories while staying safe.

Grace Danico

Grace Danico is an artist, multidisciplinary designer and archivist living in Highland Park.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: sharing a meal with visiting family and friends at her favorite restaurants.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Grace Danico / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration.
(Grace Danico / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Advertisement

Olivia Asis

Olivia Asis is a plant-collecting Illustrator and story artist living in Sherman Oaks.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the cooler weather and moody skies, as well as all the fun holiday decorations.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Olivia Asis / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration.
(Olivia Asis / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

Alana Hunter

Alana Hunter is a digital illustrator living in Los Angeles County.

What she loves about L.A. during the holidays: the elaborate decorations and brightly lighted neighborhoods.

Mockup of a phone background with a Christmas illustration.
(Alana Hunter / For The Times)

👉 Download phone background here. 👈

Advertisement

Mockup of a Zoom background with a Christmas illustration.
(Alana Hunter / For The Times)

👉 Download Zoom background here. 👈

LifestylePlants
Amy King

More From the Los Angeles Times