It’s been one year. Here’s how our readers feel about L.A. now.

Life in L.A. since the pandemic began has been a mix of enjoying the beautiful outdoors and great weather with worrying about the city’s future, especially the economy, the homelessness crisis, job security and housing. — Clarissa Cervantes

Being forced to do more outdoor activities made me realize how lucky we are to have such great weather. But on the flip side, I realized just how bad the homelessness crisis is. — Marie Navarro

I see the difference from growing up in L.A. as a child and still living here as an adult. L.A. needs to listen to the locals. I have seen the city of Los Angeles cater to the wealthy class while marginalized people of color get pushed out of the communities they created. People of color should not have to move out. Homelessness should not exist in such a wealthy city. — Meztli Cruz

When lockdown began I felt a sense of camaraderie I had never experienced while living here before. Then, as the months went on, I returned to the normal fend-for-yourself mentality. — Nora Greer

I’ve gotten to know the trails of Griffith Park on an incredibly detailed level, especially on the Valley side. I know them by name, where they start and end, and where the good landmarks and vantage points are. I know shortcuts and hidden cul-de-sacs. In my new expert opinion, the Mineral Wells Picnic Area is the best part of the Park. — Eric Spiegelman

I learned that driving in L.A. is actually not so bad when most people can work from home. Commuting is bad for society. — Zach Moore

I used to take public transportation frequently because I enjoy seeing the city and my fellow Angelenos from a perspective other than that of a car. Driving during the pandemic reintroduced me to the selfish nature and recklessness of so many drivers in the Southland. — Hassan Abdul-Wahid

I discovered that I love L.A. Seriously. I grew up in Sacramento and have lived in San Diego for over 20 years. The only things these two cities have in common, besides me, is their contempt for L.A. But not me, not anymore. Since the end of the Before Times, I’ve spent more time in L.A. than ever before. The energy has been liberating. — Joe Hlebica

I began to notice the wildlife and birds that live around me. Perhaps I was too busy to take notice of them before, but spending so much time alone has made me more aware of my surroundings. I bought wild birdseed to feed the birds outside and sometimes I leave my door open to say hi to them. I am learning to identify them; sparrows, goldfinches, mourning doves, etc. I guess now I’m a bird lady. — Amy Ma

We got to explore our neighborhood in a far more intimate way. We met the young couple down the block. My neighbor Mary Ann made me homemade vanilla extract and pomegranate jelly. My neighbor Laura gave me M&M’s and an adorable painted rock for Valentine’s Day. We send emails when someone’s lemon tree is full to see if anyone wants to share. All of these little things make life feel better. — Cynthia Prochaska

The L.A. River bike path is pretty cool. — Joel Rosario

I’ve always been aware of how our city’s geography affects a person’s social life. Pre-pandemic, I had friends in East L.A. and in DTLA who would never venture past the 110 — but we’d stay connected on social media. A few months after Los Angeles shut down, I noticed my friends seriously drifting apart. First it was messages, emails and the occasional phone call that gradually stopped. Then even generic interaction on social media started to slow. The size of the city always made keeping far-flung friendships a bit of a chore, but with restrictions added, I seriously wonder if we’ll reconnect once we can or if we will largely move on. Well, here’s to what comes next. —Kevin Marcus

L.A. had a culture of isolation long before the pandemic. The need for money, long commutes and the subsequent lack of time and energy discourage close relationships. Virtually all my social connections during the pandemic are work-related, but my situation was much the same even before the pandemic. Compared to other places I’ve lived, Los Angeles is where I’ve been the loneliest, though I’ve spent the majority of my life here. — Tasha Vest

I discovered that L.A. actually cares. I’m a pastor of a small church in Mar Vista, and without prompting, my congregation asked how they could respond to the pandemic and help people in need in our neighborhood. We set up a station in the parking lot where people could drop off or pick up additional groceries and supplies. We helped sponsor a “slow streets” program in the community so elders and kids could enjoy increased mobility. I discovered that life in L.A. is really about the ways we look out for each other, the ways we show up for each other and the ways we eagerly adapt for each other. I just pray that we can continue to build on what we’ve learned this year. — Caleb Crainer

I’ve had several lifestyle-challenging battles that coincided with the pandemic, and I live alone, so the shutdowns made life even more lonely. I feel lucky, however, that I live in Valley Village. It’s a great location with broad sidewalks, lots of trees and greenery, and sidewalks that are not busy. The livability of Valley Village was never as obvious as it is now. — Michael Barnard

Even a big city like L.A. doesn’t have the most up-to-date internet speeds in all places. — Beth Owen

We pay a lot of money and deal with a lot of nickel-and-diming to live here. With remote work, it’s so hard to justify continuing to do that. The best weather in the world is not enough, especially with house prices moving even further out of reach. — Matt Pressberg

Unfortunately, I’ve realized that many of the things that make living in L.A. worth it for me are exactly the things that were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic — concerts, movies, ease of access to gyms, a great dining and bar scene. I do have faith that once everyone is vaccinated and things go back to normal, I’ll like living here as much as I did before. It’s been disconcerting to realize how much of my satisfaction with L.A. depended on what it could offer me in terms of entertainment. — Eric Nyren

I chose to live in L.A because it was such a fun city and I could never get bored. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened. I have learned that I don’t need a lot of stuff to make me happy and that I can get used to living a simpler life. I have learned to enjoy the tranquility L.A. offers instead of feeling that I’m missing out on something fun all the time. — Homa Pourasgari

We’ve discovered comfort in our daily routine. The coffee and newspaper, the den tidying, the cat feeding, the litter-box cleaning, the making of the bed. — Mary Camarillo

The homelessness crisis is very serious in L.A. We need a lot of affordable housing, higher minimum wage and better treatment. — Elaine Walker

I lost my job and went on unemployment. The biggest thing I learned is that we don’t really have a functioning social system in America. You’re on your own. There have been times where we have no toilet paper or access to food staples. I’m glad I got a new job because unemployment only takes you so far. Why do people have to pay for healthcare when there’s a pandemic spreading that is no one’s fault? Why are some people denied access to care when they need it? Because we have a s— system and the people in charge don’t owe us a thing. — Sean Ellis

I’ve discovered how many people are willing to do so much to care for others but also how many are not even willing to wear a mask for others. — Susan Jennings

L.A. is divided and fractured along race and class lines. The inequities are stark — Patrick Gauthier