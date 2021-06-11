Our definitive guide to Pride Month festivities and LGBTQ history in L.A.

From the best in culture to the hottest LGBTQ bars and eateries around L.A., this is your definitive guide for celebrating Pride.

Our list shows how you can show support to the LGBTQ community through volunteering, shopping and more.

Also, you’ll find stories about the City of Angels’ role in the LGBTQ civil rights movement; 10 LGBTQ-owned California cannabis brands; a queer, Latinx-owned plant shop in Long Beach; and the fight to save the only gay bar in Pasadena.

And if it’s LGBTQ romances you want to read, see our best-of collection of L.A. Affairs columns.