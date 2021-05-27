L.A. Affairs: 14 LGBTQ love stories for Pride Month

In a nod to Pride Month, here’s a look back at some editor-curated, best-of, LGBTQ-themed, reader-submitted L.A. Affairs columns.

Listed here chronologically, they range from as far back as 2014 (a lesbian dating app mishap) to as recently as late March (a tale that starts with the author re-entering the dating scene in his 40s and ends with — spoiler alert — a baby). And all underscore, to crib from composer-actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 2016 Tony Award acceptance speech, that: “Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love, cannot be killed or swept aside.”