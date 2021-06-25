Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Plants

It’s a weekend for plant people: Tour 30 spectacular gardens or hike Orange County

A homemade cottage playhouse.
Miriam Johnson’s homemade cottage playhouse is one of many charming features in the 2021 Mary Lou Heard Memorial Garden Tour of 30 Orange County gardens this weekend.
(Miriam Johnson)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
This week’s garden calendar includes two scenic ways to stretch your legs in Orange County, while enjoying lots of beautiful plants, both cultivated and wild.

Please note that numbers will be limited during both events, to help people maintain social distancing.

June 26-27
The 2021 Mary Lou Heard Memorial Self-Guided Garden Tour features 30 residential gardens on Saturday and Sunday along a broad swath of Orange County, from Seal Beach to San Clemente and inland to Santa Ana, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are by donation; proceeds support the Mary Lou Heard Foundation and Sheepfold shelter for women and their children in crisis. Visitors are asked to wear masks while touring the gardens and practice social distancing. The tour map is available to download at heardsgardentour.com.

June 27
Field trip through O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains sponsored by the Orange County chapter of the California Native Plant Society. Registration is required, limited to 20 hikers. Download the park map here and enter at 30892 Trabuco Canyon Road. Meet hike leader Jonathan Frank at 9 a.m. at the Live Oak Trailhead Expect at least two hours of moderate-difficulty hiking along a series of trails, including the Live Oak, Coyote Canyon and Vista trails as they head to the Hoffmann Homestead trail to visit the abandoned home site of the Hoffmann family and the “numerous ornamentals and succulents still surviving and sometimes thriving” at the site, according to the website. Free. Be sure to bring water, good hiking shoes, a sun hat and sunscreen. Expect to pay a $5 admission charge to the park unless you are a member. occnps.org

Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos began writing for the Los Angeles Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020 she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. She is a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in Central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. Her present goal is to transform her yard into an oasis of native plants, fruit trees and veggies.

