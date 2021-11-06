Advertisement
Tell us what you want to know about the holidays in L.A. this year

An envelope surrounded by holiday confetti and ornaments.
(Ross May / Los Angeles Times)
By Leslie CoryAudience Engagement Editor 
Once again, the holiday season is upon us. Although L.A. is notoriously devoid of winter-like weather, holiday festivities still abound. In past years, we’ve covered what to do in L.A. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as where to cut your own Christmas tree in L.A. This year, we’re asking for your input about what we report on.

Whether you’re a born and bred Angeleno or experiencing your first Southern California holiday season, we want to know what you’re curious about. Please share your questions and reporting suggestions in the form below, and we may use them to inform upcoming stories.

Leslie Cory

Leslie Cory is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times’ Features sections. She previously worked at Solutions Journalism Network and KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station. Before that, she was the senior editor of Opinion and director of community engagement at the Hartford Courant. She was born and raised in the Central Valley of California and is a graduate of UC Davis and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

