Tell us what you want to know about the holidays in L.A. this year

Once again, the holiday season is upon us. Although L.A. is notoriously devoid of winter-like weather, holiday festivities still abound. In past years, we’ve covered what to do in L.A. on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, as well as where to cut your own Christmas tree in L.A. This year, we’re asking for your input about what we report on.

Whether you’re a born and bred Angeleno or experiencing your first Southern California holiday season, we want to know what you’re curious about. Please share your questions and reporting suggestions in the form below, and we may use them to inform upcoming stories.