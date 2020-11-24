Where to pay to cut your own Christmas tree in L.A.

Since the pandemic started, Americans have been struggling to find ways to create a sense of normalcy while remaining safe, including preserving holiday traditions like choosing a Christmas tree.

Although the majority of Christmas trees are shipped to Los Angeles from the Pacific Northwest, there are tree farms in and around Los Angeles where you can choose and cut your own Christmas tree. As this story went to press, it is possible to purchase a Christmas tree in person, despite the surge in coronavirus cases and a limited stay-at-home order in California. Because of the coronavirus, however, many farms are following a list of best practices released by the National Christmas Tree Assn., including mask requirements, forgoing visits from Santa and social distancing guidelines. In some instances, “cut your own tree” now means “choose the tree you like and we’ll cut it for you,” so be sure to contact the tree farm before you head out. Here are some local tree farms, plus a few an hour or so outside of Los Angeles, that offer you an opportunity to cut your own Christmas tree safely while outdoors, without sacrificing any holiday spirit.

Chamberlain Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm

The crew at this small family-run tree farm in Claremont will help you cut, clean, drill and net your tree. Because of COVID-19, the farm is capping occupancy to 50 people at a time and requiring masks and social distancing.

When: Opens Nov. 28, weekends only 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3436 Padua Ave., Claremont

Info: chamberlain-choose-and-cut-christmas-tree.business.site



Christmas Tree Ranch Farms

This family-run enterprise owns two tree farms in Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley and offers a large selection of choose-and-cut Monterey pines, Aleppo pines and Leyland cypress as well as precut Douglas, noble, grand, Fraser and Nordmann firs. Online ordering and local delivery available.

When: Opens Nov. 27

Where: 1586 Pederson Road, Thousand Oaks

3800 Cochran St., Simi Valley

Info: christmasranchtreefarms.com

Farmakis Farms

Located in historic San Juan Capistrano, the family-owned and operated Christmas tree farm and pumpkin patch grows native-California Monterey Pine and Leyland Cypress trees. Choose the one you like, and they will cut it down for you. They also offer a large variety of noble, Douglas, grand, Fraser and Nordmann fir trees from their grower in Oregon. Masks and social distancing required.

When: Opens Nov. 27

Where: 29932 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano

Info: farmakisfarms.com/tree-farm

Hagle Christmas Tree Farm

Choose and cut your own Monterey pines or choose from a large supply of pre-cut noble and Nordmann firs shipped from Oregon.

When: Nov. 27-Dec. 24

Where: 3442 Somis Road, Somis

Info: hagletreefarm.com

Peltzer Pines

Peltzer Pines Christmas tree farms grow acres of Monterey pine and Leyland cypress trees in two Orange County locations, Brea and Silverado. Because of COVID-19, visitors are not allowed to cut their own trees this year. Still, you can choose the perfect tree and the staff will cut it for you. Note: Cash or check only, no credit cards (ATM on-site). No photos this year as group photos make it hard to practice social distancing. Trees start at $49.

When: Through Dec. 23, closed Thanksgiving Day

Where: Silverado Tree Farm, 7581 Blackstar Canyon Road, Silverado

Brea Tree Farm, 3400 Rose Drive, Brea

Info: peltzerpines.com

Richfield Pines Christmas Tree Farm



After selecting the Monterey pine of your choice on this 10-acre farm, staff will cut it down for you on the spot. (For safety reasons, the family does not allow people to cut their own tree). You can also reserve it and pick it up another day. Free greens and boughs. Trees range from 15 to 20 feet and are priced at $10 per foot.

When: Now open, closed on Thanksgiving Day

Where: 5392 Richfield Road, Yorba Linda

Info: richfieldpines.com

Rye Farms Christmas Tree Farm

Rye Farms has tree farms in two locations: Bloomington, about an hour away from Los Angeles, and Nuevo, about an hour and a half from Los Angeles. Giant trees up to 15 feet are available at the Bloomington location. Live Monterey and Aleppo trees in 15-gallon containers are also available along with hundreds of pre-cut noble firs shipped from Oregon.

When: Now open in Bloomington and Nov. 28 in Nuevo

Where: 11440 Linden Ave., Bloomington

30689 Nuevo Road, Nuevo

Info: ryefarms.com



Sand Haven Pines

Choose and cut your own Monterey pines — assistance is provided if necessary; a variety of potted trees are also available. Masks are required. Some activities, including visits with Santa, are canceled this year.

When: Now open. Closed Thanksgiving Day.

Where: 19255 Wood Road, Perris

Info: sandhavenpines.com

Wickerd Farm

Once you choose and pay for your own Monterey pines, priced at $13 a foot, a cutter will help you bring it in, clean it and attach it to your vehicle. Pre-cut fir trees shipped from Oregon, wreaths and garlands are also available. The annual artisan market is closed due to COVID-19. Located about 80 miles outside of Los Angeles.

When: Through Dec. 24; closed Thanksgiving

Where: 26853 Scott Road, Menifee

Info: wickerdfarm.com

