Ditching meat in 2022? Try one of these 24 vegetarian and vegan restaurants in L.A.

You won’t find any alternative proteins on the menu at Rahel Woldmedhin’s restaurant in Little Ethiopia. When she opened two decades ago, she wanted to highlight actual produce, putting together a plant-based menu of mostly stewed vegetables. The vegan feast combination is indeed a feast, and the best way to sample most of the menu. The platter is served on a tire-sized piece of injera, the slightly sour-tinged springy flatbread made from teff that serves as both your plate and your utensil. A scoop of various stews are all neatly lined up on the bread creating a mosaic of colors: cabbage stew, whole lentil stew, split lentil stew, split pea stew, string beans with carrots, zucchini stew, chopped kale, chopped tomato with jalapeño and garlic and sunflower seed mixed with injera. They are all wildly different but with a single throughline: regardless of the spice, the flavors are concentrated and vibrant. Served alongside the platter is a large, crispy sambussa filled with berbere-spiked lentils. This is a meal best enjoyed with others, but even alone, the act of ripping off pieces of injera and using them to swipe up ginger, garlic and turmeric-laced stew is comforting on any level.